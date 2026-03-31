DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Spy World
Election 2024
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The DC AR-15 Case: They Have Hijacked "Civil Rights" and Are Rewriting What It Means
For most Americans, the phrase “Civil Rights” evokes a familiar mission.
8 hrs ago
•
Michael Sellers
42
6
18
Day 31: Trump Grows Impatient With Diplomacy, Issues Ultimatums --But Iran Isn't Ready to Bend the Knee
Trump is still invoking diplomacy.
22 hrs ago
•
Michael Sellers
109
23
29
Why Does Some Anonymous Trader Make a Killing in the Market Just Before Trump Changes His Mind?
There is a difference between a market reacting to power and a market appearing to anticipate it.
Mar 30
•
Michael Sellers
124
14
30
Day 29: Trump wants talks to look real. The war keeps widening anyway.
On Day 29, diplomacy, force buildup, maritime coercion, and regional spillover all moved forward at once — a sign not of de-escalation, but of a war…
Mar 29
•
Michael Sellers
145
22
40
No Kings: In Small Towns and Big Cities, Americans Refused to Be Made Small, and They Made Me Proud.
There was something quietly moving about the sight of Americans, all over again, refusing to be made small.
Mar 29
•
Michael Sellers
175
26
49
Day 28: Trump's new headache: he wants an off-ramp, but some Gulf States are starting to say: not so fast.
Prior to the outbreak of the war, if most Gulf leaders were asked what they wanted from the ongoing U.S.-Iran confrontation, the answer would likely…
Mar 28
•
Michael Sellers
216
23
54
Hegseth Personally Reached Into the Brigadier General Promotion Process to Block 6. All were Black Males or Women.
According to reporting by The New York Times, with core elements independently confirmed by NPR, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did something…
Mar 28
•
Michael Sellers
153
41
52
Day 27: The U.S. is still “investigating” the killing of 175 schoolgirls. UN asks why?
The most revealing development in the Iran war on Day 27 came from Geneva, where U.N.
Mar 27
•
Michael Sellers
107
18
30
Europe struggles to Trump-proof its US Trade Agreement. It's "Verify, then Trust. Maybe."
Watching America from abroad was the perspective I had on my own country for more or less three decades of adult life.
Mar 27
•
Michael Sellers
109
18
31
Day 25: Iran tries to formalize its Hormuz pressure system as Israel kills the naval chief behind it
For the past week, Iran has been signaling that the Strait of Hormuz is not under a simple total blockade.
Mar 26
•
Michael Sellers
108
32
27
Another Appellate Court Endorses Trump's Immigration Crackdown -- It's Becoming a Pattern
The idea that Federal Courts are serving as a check on Trump’s immigration crackdown is so ….last year.
Mar 26
•
Michael Sellers
80
10
21
Day 24: Trump sends 82nd Airborne, proposes 15 point peace plan; Iran says "No!" to peace plan but softens on Hormuz.
Trump rebranding coercion as diplomacy
Mar 25
•
Michael Sellers
94
30
31
© 2026 Michael D. Sellers
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts