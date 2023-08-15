I’m a former CIA officer currently working as a criminal defense and civil rights investigator. I’m also an author, film-maker, fact-enthusiast, husband of an amazing wife from Kenya, and father of five. On my Substack, my goal is to bring an intelligence officer and investigator’s evidence-based mentality to the issues that are in front of us. My ‘niche’ is to be a quiet, reliable, fact-based voice of reason and reliable analysis. No confirmation bias. That said, full disclosure—I’m on the side of protecting the institutions that have served America and the world well until now. At present I am not paywalling anything so being a ‘paid’ subscriber means you support the work and see value in it, and I appreciate that. I would like to develop this into more than a “side gig” and paid subscriptions enable me to do that. Thank you for your support to Deeper Look and the values it embodies.