DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
Mar 22, 2025

Couple of things worth adding: the Russian money was both very significant and very timely. Best example is Trump's 2008 sale of Maison de l'Amitie in Palm Beach -- at the height of the last recession, and at a time when property values in south Florida were tanking -- for $95 million to a Russian oligarch who never occupied the place (Trump had purchased the place in 2004 for $41 million). As far as Deutsche Bank goes, Trump was in a lawsuit with DB's real estate group (over the mess at his Chicago property) when DB's wealth management team took him on board as a customer. There's an awful lot of smoke over just those items. There's plenty more.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Keith's avatar
Keith
Mar 22, 2025

The key fact in Sellers’ analysis, that I, as another retired CIA officer, fully support is the nuanced and comprehensive manner with which the KGB/FSB analyze and utilize whatever they have in hand. In this case they got lucky and were able to graduate an access agent or agent of influence into a first class intelligence reporting source.

Keith Johnson

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Sellers and others
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture