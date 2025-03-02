DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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CoCo's avatar
CoCo
Mar 2, 2025

Nikolai Patru-shev, Russia’s Intelligence chief, made the following comment in an interview with the Moscow newspaper Kommer-sant 11/13/24:

“The election campaign is over. To achieve success in the election, Donald Trump relied on certain forces to which he has corresponding obligations. As a responsible person, he will be obliged to fulfill them.” This is a mind-blowing bit of psychological warfare! The Russians are basically telling Trump:

We put you in office. Now it's time for you to pay us back.

After Trump/Vance bully pulpit show I’d say Trumps payback to PUTIN is alive and well.

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Barbie Butterworth's avatar
Barbie Butterworth
Mar 2, 2025

I’m so glad to see someone pulling on this thread! I hope it gets unraveled…look forward to following the rest of the story! Thank you 🙏

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