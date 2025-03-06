DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Scattershooting's avatar
Scattershooting
Mar 6, 2025

Michael, please review your excellent article and correct the typos. I spotted at least three. I understand that your defective keyboard may have contributed to them, and those of us who write without editors or proofreaders can certainly relate. However, some readers may seize on these errors as an opportunity to undermine your credibility. I would hate to see that.

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Craig Unger's avatar
Craig Unger
Mar 6, 2025Edited

You may not be aware of it, but I wrote about this at great length in American Kompromat. With the help of former KGB officer Yuri Shvets, I was able to go back to 1980 when Semion Kislin, a spotter agent for the KGB, induced Trump to buy hundreds of TVs for the Grand Hyatt from a KGB front, thereby initiating their recruitment of Trump as an asset. My conclusion is that Trump is an asset.

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