DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Andrey Kuzmin's avatar
Andrey Kuzmin
5h

You've somehow missed out on an important point in this otherwise excellent assesment: Russian economy. It's quickly deteriorating, and things have been much worsened by the prohibitive central bank rate, high inflation, and unsustainable budget deficit. Not a decisive factor by itself, it has multiple system-wide implications.

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California Jonathan's avatar
California Jonathan
2h

This is why I am a devoted paid subscriber‼️ Michael, you really deserve some recognition for your hard work. Thanks 🙏🏼 so much for delivering on your promise for clear and honest analysis of the global issues of our time, I find it incredibly helpful because clarity and precision are NOT found anywhere else on the news grid today‼️👏🏼😅🙏🏼🙏🏼

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