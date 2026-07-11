DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Suzanne G's avatar
Suzanne G
4hEdited

Really appreciate your analysis… especially when you are dissecting intelligence. Russia analysis is clearly a forte! I wonder what a shift like that would mean for 1) US relations and 2) Ukraine . Obviously a guess, but seems they could both be dramatically different.

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5 replies by Michael Sellers and others
Tim's avatar
Tim
3h

Wow, Michael, this is a most interesting post and your analysis is like reading a spy novel! You really have a talent for creating succinct and easily understood narrative. THANK YOU, so much!!

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