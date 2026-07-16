DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Drake Ogilvie's avatar
Drake Ogilvie
3h

The young man in the middle of the photo is holding a clearly lettered cardboard sign that says: ПОВЕРНіТЬ ФЕДОРОВА. Translation: Return (bring back) Fedorov.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
4h

Really helpful - and I hadn't heard/seen this elsewhere. I look forward to your ongoing discoveries on this. There are many parallels with the disruptions our government has been undergoing the past nearly 20 months... when I pause and ask the key question... 'so how is that going' ... well... 'nuff said or I'll be writing all day...

Thanks again, Michael for bringing this to the table!

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