DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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The Sea Siren Scrolls's avatar
The Sea Siren Scrolls
Jul 3, 2025

Thank you for this well written and informative article. The highest court in the land has failed us. Our President has failed us. Our military has failed us. We are on our own and whatever it takes, we cannot continue to allow these abuses of power.

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Rhonda's avatar
Rhonda
Jul 3, 2025

Think of all the innocents that have been sent to this hell on earth. We humans are a sorry lot to allow this to go on.

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