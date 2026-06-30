DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
5h

I was in Ecuador in 2006 when they were in the world cup. It was exciting but they've never been particularly successful. My daughter was born the next year, in Ecuador, so Ecuador is close to my heart.

My daughter was watching the other day when Ecuador was playing Germany. Germany scored early in the game. I told her not to have high hopes because Germany is Germany.

Ecuador beat them. I couldn't believe it! Thank you for this analysis! I must confess that I don't pay much attention to soccer outside of the world cup either but the world cup is always exciting. I wish the world could get along the way the teams do.

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kdsherpa's avatar
kdsherpa
6h

Beautiful writing!

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