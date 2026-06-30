First, a confession.

I am a sports fan, and not just in the casual sense. I played competitive level baseball, American football, basketball, hockey, golf, and tennis — some at a higher level than others, but all enough to understand them from the inside.

Soccer, not so much.

My entire competitive soccer career consists of one game of club soccer, when I was pressed into service from the sidelines as an emergency goalkeeper and spent the afternoon trying not to embarrass myself. I failed.

But even without a deep understanding of the game, I have always loved the World Cup. The passion surrounding the whole thing is really what makes sport exhilirating.

My first real exposure came in 1982, when I was living in Ethiopia and spending a lot of time with Italians. That was a good year to be hanging around Italians. Italy won the tournament, beating West Germany 3–1 in the final, and the whole thing had the feeling of a global festival that Americans had somehow failed to understand.

Since then, my relationship with soccer has been admiring but complicated.

In certain moments, I can see the beauty. At its best, the sport produces moments of dazzling virtuosity that no other game quite matches: the sudden turn, the perfectly weighted pass, the run that opens a defense, the finish that seems impossible until it happens.

But I have also never fully shaken my American impatience with it. The 0–0 draws. The low scoring. The way one goal can feel less like the beginning of a game than the ending of it. The theatrical flops after contact that, in hockey or American football, would barely interrupt play.

So I am not coming at this as a soccer purist. I am not here to tell you I have always understood the deep rhythms of the beautiful game.

I am here to say that—with all of that as preamble and qualifier — yesterday’s three knockout round games were amazing, not to be forgotten, and not to be missed even if you only catch the condensed replays I’m embedding here. Wow!

There was one stoppage-time winner at the absolute last minute of that weird thing they call stoppage time. Then two penalty shootouts that had more twists and turns than any penalty shootouts I’ve ever seen. Two European powers eliminated. Brazil nearly taken down by Japan, Germany sent home by Paraguay, and the Netherlands knocked out by Morocco in a shootout so strange it seemed less like a test of nerve than an experiment in collective psychological collapse.

This is the version of soccer…er, football….that converts American skeptics, or at least it should. Not because it suddenly becomes high-scoring. Not because it becomes more like American sports. But because the tension accumulates until every touch, every mistake, every pause before a penalty kick feels unbearable.

If you did not watch these games, I strongly recommend watching the extended highlights. I am going to embed all three below, because this is one of those days where the written description helps, but the drama really has to be seen. Each extended highlight is the regular broadcast, just condensed to around 15 minutes. So you get to feel it as it happened.

Brazil Survives Japan

Start with Brazil and Japan, because that was the game that first told us what kind of day this was going to be.

Brazil won, 2–1, which sounds like a normal Brazil scoreline. But there was very little normal about it. Japan led at halftime. Not by accident, and not because Brazil had fallen asleep for one moment. Japan were organized, quick, sharp, and unafraid. They pressed Brazil into discomfort. They made the five-time world champions look heavy.

That is one of the great pleasures of the World Cup. It tells you, sometimes brutally, when your assumptions are out of date. For casual fans, Japan can still occupy a space somewhere between “respectable” and “dangerous underdog.” But that is not really what Japan looked like yesterday. Japan looked like a team that belonged in the game, understood the game, and for long stretches was playing it better.

Brazil, meanwhile, looked like Brazil only intermittently. The talent was there, obviously. The shirts still carry all that history. But for much of the match, this was not the carefree Brazil of imagination. This was a more pragmatic Brazil, a Brazil trying to solve a problem.

Eventually, they did. Casemiro equalized. Carlo Ancelotti’s substitutions gave Brazil more energy and width. Japan began to bend under the pressure.

And then, in stoppage time, came the moment. Ao Tanaka lost the ball near his own penalty area. Bruno Guimarães had the composure not to panic. Gabriel Martinelli finished. Brazil were through.

The cruelty of soccer is that Japan’s entire performance will now be remembered through the narrow gate of that mistake. That is unfair, but it is also the sport. For nearly the whole afternoon Japan had shown courage, quality, and tactical clarity. Then one bad touch, one turnover, one instant of Brazilian punishment, and the dream was gone.

For Brazil, it was survival. For Japan, it was heartbreak. For everyone else, it was the first warning that this day was not going to proceed politely.

Germany Loses the One Thing Germany Never Loses

Then came Germany and Paraguay.

There are certain phrases in sports that feel like contradictions. “The Yankees forgot how to buy players.” “Nick Saban lost control of the fourth quarter.” “Germany lost a World Cup penalty shootout.”

And yet that is what happened.

Germany and Paraguay finished 1–1 after 120 minutes, and Paraguay won 4–3 on penalties. This was Germany’s first-ever World Cup penalty shootout loss. That sentence alone explains the magnitude of the upset. Germany losing a knockout game is one thing. Germany losing on penalties is something closer to a soccer cosmology event.

The game itself was a reminder that control is not the same thing as command. Germany had the ball. Germany had the territory. Germany had the statistical profile of the superior team. But Paraguay had the structure, the patience, and the nerve to make all of that possession feel oddly sterile.

That is another aspect of soccer that can drive an American viewer crazy. In most of our sports, dominance tends to show up on the scoreboard sooner or later. If a basketball team controls the ball, gets more shots, creates more good looks, and spends most of the game on the front foot, the score will usually reflect it. In soccer, a team can have the ball for what feels like entire geological epochs and still find itself tied, or losing, because the sport does not reward pressure in proportion to effort.

Paraguay understood that. Germany possessed the ball; Paraguay possessed the terms of discomfort.

Julio Enciso gave Paraguay the lead with the country’s first-ever knockout-stage World Cup goal. Kai Havertz equalized for Germany. Germany thought they had a winner in extra time, only for VAR to take it away. Then came penalties, and the old German certainty dissolved in public.

Paraguay’s goalkeeper Orlando Gill made the saves. Germany missed. José Canale stepped up and ended it.

There is always a temptation, after a result like this, to call it a fluke. And of course penalties contain an element of randomness. But Paraguay did not simply get lucky. They dragged Germany into a game Germany did not want to be in. They made the favorite experience the match as frustration, not expression. They survived long enough for the entire weight of German history to become not an advantage, but a burden.

That is what knockout soccer does at its best. It takes a hierarchy everyone thinks they understand and subjects it to 120 minutes of pressure, exhaustion, doubt, and then five kicks from twelve yards.

Morocco and the Madness of Penalties

By the time the Netherlands and Morocco got to penalties, the day had already been ridiculous.

Then it got stranger.

The Netherlands led 1–0 late. Morocco equalized in stoppage time. Extra time could not separate them. Then came a shootout that seemed determined to test the outer limits of everyone’s nerves.

This was not one of those immaculate penalty shootouts where every kick is buried into the side netting and the losing goalkeeper merely guesses wrong. This was chaos. Posts. Saves. Misses. A ball that seemed saved but still squirmed over the line. Players walking up as if carrying not just their country but the entire emotional history of the match.

Morocco won, 3–2 on penalties, and moved on.

It is hard to watch Morocco in a World Cup now and think of them as a novelty. Their 2022 run to the semifinals changed that. They are not merely a charming underdog or a sentimental story for the global South. They are a serious tournament team, with a serious tournament temperament. They know how to suffer. They know how to defend. They know how to stay in a match long enough for the favorite to start feeling the walls close in.

The Netherlands, like Germany, will feel they had enough to advance. They scored first. They had the pedigree. They had the chance to close the game. But they could not quite kill it, and Morocco would not quite leave.

That is the most dangerous team in a knockout tournament: the team that refuses to accept the emotional logic of defeat.

The Expanded World Cup Makes Its Case

I know there are good arguments against the expanded World Cup. There are too many games. The format can be awkward. The group stage can feel bloated. FIFA rarely does anything for reasons of purity.

But yesterday made the best argument for the new format. (Which, in case you’re not following — previously it was 32 teams in 8 groups of 4, with the top two finishers in each group advancing to the round of 16 where the knockouts began. Now it’s 48, so 12 groups of four and now the top two in each group advance, but also 8 third place finishers also advance, and the knockouts begin with 32, not 16. )

The Round of 32 as the starting point for the knockout rounds is not just extra inventory. It is a new danger zone. It gives more teams a chance to be more than background scenery, and it gives more favorites a chance to be exposed before the tournament settles into familiar patterns.

Brazil survived, but looked mortal. Germany dominated the ball and went home. The Netherlands tried to manage a lead and got swallowed by Morocco’s belief. Japan lost, but looked like a country on the edge of a breakthrough. Paraguay showed that discipline, patience, and nerve can still reduce a giant to a very frightened team standing at the penalty spot.

That is not dilution. That is drama.

And maybe this is the point I keep coming back to as a not-quite-soccer-native. Soccer can be frustrating because it asks you to wait. It asks you to sit with long stretches where almost happens. A run almost opens up. A pass is almost perfect. A shot is almost on target. A favorite almost breaks through. A smaller team almost collapses.

Then, suddenly, all the almosts become the entire story.

A turnover near the box. A stoppage-time finish. A VAR review. A goalkeeper’s hand. A shot off the post. A player standing alone over a ball, knowing his entire country is watching.

That is the bargain soccer offers. It does not always pay off. Sometimes the beautiful game is not very beautiful. Sometimes it is cautious, theatrical, and exasperating.

But when it pays off, it pays off like yesterday.

And yesterday, the World Cup went mad.

What will today bring?