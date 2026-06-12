DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miriam Maxwell's avatar
Miriam Maxwell
4h

The scary part of these comments is that they all want Trump to obliterate the Iranian people - it’s pure blood lust. Their reaction is a direct result of Trump’s screeds against Iran for the past few years, but I truly hope he doesn’t capitulate to their criticisms and cause a massive slaughter. What is so terribly tragic about all of this is that Obama had successfully come to a fair nuclear agreement with Iran - which Trump then tore up. He will never get such a good deal with Iran again as he has poisoned the well.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Donna Wueste's avatar
Donna Wueste
4h

Thank you for reporting for us from the Truth Social feed, which I cannot stomach myself, and for all the work you do for us, Michael. Yours is the first Substack I read every day.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture