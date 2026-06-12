By now you probably know I consider it my duty to lurk on Donald Trump’s Truth Social feed. It is not my favorite task, but one I take seriously.

After all, never before have White House watchers had the opportunity to live inside the fevered head of the president as he blurts out the raw feed from his inner weather system: rage fronts, grievance storms, ego flares, and the occasional policy thunderclap.

It’s all there. Posting foreign policy. Posting personal grievances. Posting threats. Posting boasts. Posting memes. Posting declarations that sound like policy, campaign rally riffs, hostage notes, and late-night cable-news reactions all at once.

But while my primary focus is on Trump’s own social media utterances, each trip there is also an opportunity to be exposed to something else: the epic sycophancy of Trump admirers who manage to get their memes and posts up onto Trump’s page.

That latter category is normally very easy to understand. It is the digital equivalent of courtiers bringing tribute to the king. There are heroic Trump images. There are Trump-as-Savior memes. There are “THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP” posts. There are AI-looking depictions of Trump as a warrior, a lion, a cowboy, a general, a founding father, or occasionally some combination of all five.

In other words, the usual.

Yesterday there were some “regular” fan posts on his feed

First, for orientation, here is “the usual” kind of thing you will find on his wall. Imagine this, repeated again and again. Let’s call these the “typical kiss ass” posts so we have a name for them.

And of course the memes that make it visual. Here are two from yesterday.

You get the idea.

This is Trump’s natural online habitat. He does not merely have supporters. He has worshippers, flatterers, meme-makers, amateur propagandists, and digital palace guards. They do not generally appear on his page to challenge him. They appear to praise him, defend him, magnify him, and tell him that whatever he just said was the smartest, strongest, bravest, most perfect thing any president has ever said.

Then something strange happened . . . .

Yesterday, Trump’s feed was peppered with posts that were clearly from supporters — not liberals, not Never Trumpers, not obvious trolls — and yet were also critical of Trump.

Not hostile. Not mocking. Not anti-Trump.

But critical.

And that is what made them so interesting.

The Iran Post That Set It Off

The immediate trigger was Trump’s latest declaration about Iran.

After threatening military escalation, including new strikes, Trump announced that he had canceled the scheduled strikes because, according to him, discussions with Iran had been elevated to the highest level and effectively approved.

Here is the post from Trump that set off what followed.

The short version was classic Trump: the deal is basically done, everyone important is on board, only final details remain, and the world should understand that he has once again achieved something enormous.

The problem, as usual, is that Tehran did not quite seem to agree.

Iranian officials and Iranian-linked media pushed back on the idea that a final decision had been made. There may be talks. There may be text. There may be movement. But Trump’s triumphant framing — that the thing was essentially wrapped up — was not matched by the Iranian side.

This is not a small matter. Trump has repeatedly told the public that an Iran deal is close, only to be contradicted by events, Iranian statements, or the stubborn refusal of reality to conform to his preferred narrative.

And apparently, some of his own supporters are starting to notice.

The Strange Sight of MAGA Doubt

What appeared under and around Trump’s posts was not a liberal backlash. It was not the usual anti-Trump dunking from outside the tent.

It was something more delicate, and maybe more revealing: loyalists trying to warn him.

The tone was often deferential. They still called him “Mr. President.” They still assumed he was trying to do the right thing. They still framed the problem as Iran’s treachery rather than Trump’s gullibility.

But the message was unmistakable:

You’re making a mistake.

You’re being fooled, played.

Don’t announce victory before there is a victory.

Here are some representative samples that are not cherry picked. The feed was full of these.

I can’t overemphasize how unusual this is.

Trump’s Truth Social feed is not a normal public square. It is closer to a court, a rally, and a fan club layered on top of one another. The people who get amplified there tend to understand the unwritten rule: praise first, praise second, praise always.

So when even friendly voices begin saying, in effect, “Sir, are you sure you know what you’re doing?” — that is worth noticing.

Again, these were not denunciations.

But many were saying something almost as significant in the MAGA context: Trump’s judgment may not be all there.

That is the crack.

The MAGA Iran Problem

Iran is a uniquely dangerous issue for Trump because it cuts across two competing instincts inside his movement.

On one side, there is the Trump-as-peacemaker mythology. This is the Trump who says he alone can make deals, stop wars, intimidate enemies, and bring everyone to the table because foreign leaders respect him, fear him, or both. In this version of the story, Trump can talk tougher than anyone and still be the only man capable of ending the conflict.

On the other side, there is the deep MAGA suspicion of Iran. This is not a constituency inclined to trust Iranian assurances, diplomatic texts, “understandings,” phased negotiations, or anything that sounds like Obama-era nuclear-deal language repackaged with bigger adjectives.

For years, Trump trained his audience to believe Iran only responds to strength and that deals with Iran are traps unless Trump himself is the one making them. Now he is asking that same audience to believe that a deal may be at hand because he says so.

That is a harder sell than it looks.

The faithful can believe Trump is strong. They can believe Trump is brilliant. They can believe Trump is negotiating from strength. But many of them do not appear eager to believe Iran.

And if the deal keeps failing to materialize, the question becomes unavoidable: is Trump playing Iran, or is Iran playing Trump?

That is not a question Trump wants his own supporters asking.

The Softest Possible Rebellion

What makes this so fascinating is how polite the rebellion was.

There was no ideological break. No dramatic denunciation. No “I’m done with Trump.” No sudden outbreak of independent thought in the full civic sense.

It was more like a family member gently taking the car keys away.

The supporters were not rejecting Trump. They were trying to protect him from himself — or at least from the possibility that his hunger for a deal might make him vulnerable to the Iranians.

That kind of criticism is easy to dismiss because it is mild. But inside the Trump ecosystem, mild criticism can be more revealing than outright opposition.

The anti-Trump world has always criticized him. That tells us almost nothing new.

But when Trump’s own admirers begin to whisper that he may be too eager, too trusting, too quick to declare victory, or too willing to accept a promise from Tehran — that tells us something.

It tells us that the spell does not break all at once.

Sometimes it flickers.

Why This Matters

I don’t want to overstate this. Trump’s supporters are still 1000% Trump’s supporters. The overwhelming atmosphere on his feed remains adulation. The memes are still ludicrous. The praise is still endless. The whole thing still has the feel of a digital Versailles populated by people with flag emojis and AI image generators.

But yesterday’s Iran reaction was different enough to matter.

It showed that even in Trump’s own online cocoon, there are limits to what the faithful will swallow instantly. Iran may be one of those limits. Not because they have suddenly become foreign policy realists, but because Trump’s own political mythology has conditioned them to distrust exactly the kind of diplomatic breakthrough he now wants to claim.

That is the irony.

Trump spent years telling his people that Iran cheats, delays, lies, manipulates, and humiliates weak American leaders.

Now he is telling them: trust me, I’ve got this.

And some of them are responding: we trust you, Mr. President — but are you sure you should trust them?

That is not a revolution.

But on Truth Social, it counts as a disturbance in the force.

MS Note: I hope that was helpful, and something you’re not reading everywhere else. It was not fun to do the work on this. After spending time on Trump’s Truth Social Feed, I always feel like I need a shower and a break. I’ll take one and be back later in the day. Happy Friday! Let’s see how the Spurs do with the Knicks, and how the US does with Paraguay later in the day. It would be great if USMNT could get a win and generate a little World Cup energy. I’m in LA where it’s all happening and I haven’t heard/felt a thing yet. Maybe there will be a vibe shift tonight.

