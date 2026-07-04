DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karenza's avatar
Karenza
3h

This was interesting and your writing, as always, is clear and expressive. The content raised a question in my mind though, about all the good things extended to strangers but withheld from such a significant portion of the residents.

Reply
Share
Brett Howser's avatar
Brett Howser
4h

George Carlin talked about loving to meet individuals but hating groups of people. I think you’re sorta saying the same thing Michael. Most individuals are at minimum benign, but often friendly & generous. That’s what our visitors are discovering when they meet Americans. But when you put people in a group the evolutionary instinct towards tribalism and hierarchy kicks in. And tribalism is t a but, it’s a feature, a deep feature of human cognitive architecture, as fundamental as language and as ingrained as the sex drive. People just can’t help themselves in groups.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture