A striking new detail has entered the public record about the last round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks before the war: President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff went on Fox News and said Iranian negotiators “bragged” to him that Iran controlled 460 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium—enough, he said, for “11 nuclear bombs”—and that they were “proud” of having evaded oversight.

This claim matters on its face, because it dovetails with the administration’s broader rationale for striking Iran: the assertion that Tehran was approaching a nuclear weapons capability and that time had effectively run out. It also matters for a second, more practical reason: if Witkoff said this on television, it is reasonable to assume he conveyed the same impression up the chain—including to Trump—because it is the kind of anecdote that becomes a headline justification in a crisis. (That is an inference, not a confirmed fact, but it is a common-sense read of how White House decision loops work.)

Then comes the complication.

An “exclusive” report from MSNOW says a Persian Gulf diplomat with direct knowledge of the Muscat talks disputes Witkoff’s account. The diplomat’s version is nearly the mirror image of “bragging”: the Iranian side, the diplomat says, was describing enrichment as a problem that “can all go away should we have a deal,” in exchange for sanctions relief.

Even more pointedly, the same diplomat claims the first Muscat round was primarily indirect (via Omani intermediaries) and that the in-person contact between delegations lasted “approximately 4 to 5 minutes,” during which “the subject matter…did absolutely not come up.”

The full MSNOW description, quoting the diplomat:

The Iranians told Witkoff that Iran was willing to give up the enriched uranium as part of a new agreement with Trump, according to the Persian Gulf diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Iranians also told Witkoff that Iran enriched the uranium after Trump pulled out of a 2017 nuclear agreement brokered by the Obama administration.

What can be said with confidence, and what cannot

Some elements here are solid:

Witkoff did publicly say Iranian negotiators described 460 kg at 60% enrichment and framed it as “11 nuclear bombs,” and he characterized their posture as proud/boastful.

The Muscat talks were widely described as Oman-mediated and indirect in format, at least in substantial part.

Other elements are, at the moment, single-sourced:

The “4 to 5 minutes” detail and the assertion that the topic “did absolutely not come up” appear (so far) to rest on that one diplomat’s account as reported in the uploaded piece.

This is still a story worth taking seriously, because it sits at the junction of diplomacy and war: what was actually said in the last negotiations, how it was understood, and how it was used.

Three possibilities

1) The diplomat is misleading (or protecting a channel)

One explanation is that the diplomat—or the diplomat’s government—has reasons to sanitize the record: protecting Oman’s mediation role, protecting Gulf equities, protecting Iranian negotiating credibility, or preserving a future off-ramp. In that scenario, the “4 to 5 minutes” detail functions less as a literal stopwatch and more as a rhetorical device: a way to say, this wasn’t the kind of meeting where that exchange could have happened.

This is plausible because Gulf states often play a balancing game—close to Washington, exposed to Iran, allergic to regional escalation, and invested in maintaining a working backchannel.

2) Witkoff knowingly embellished (or used a story as a justification)

A harsher possibility is that the anecdote was shaped for effect—because it provides a clean, television-ready moral frame: “They were proud of building bombs, so we had to act.”

If that were true, the implication is not just spin. It is policy-critical: a public narrative designed to harden domestic support for a decision already made. It would also raise the uncomfortable question of whether intelligence-grade nuance was sacrificed for persuasion.

There is not enough public evidence to state this as fact. It is, however, one of the logical branches when two accounts are in direct conflict.

3) Witkoff misunderstood what was being conveyed (the “lost in translation” failure mode)

The third possibility is more banal—and in practice often more common: misinterpretation.

Nuclear talks are dense with technical shorthand, signaling, and strategic posturing. “We have X kilograms at Y percent” can be presented as:

a threat,

a bargaining chip,

a proof of leverage,

a defensive statement about what exists,

or an offer to trade that stockpile away.

In that environment, a negotiator who lacks deep familiarity with the ritual language of nuclear diplomacy can mistake “here is our leverage” for “we are boasting,” or hear defiance where the other side believes it is describing a tradeable fact. The diplomat’s alternative framing—“this material can all go away should we have a deal”—captures exactly that difference in interpretive lens.

And this is where the stakes sharpen.

My thoughts ….

At moments like this, diplomacy is not dinner conversation; it is a high-wire exercise in extracting meaning from carefully constructed statements, delivered through interpreters, layered with domestic political constraints on both sides, and shaped by the knowledge that each word may be weaponized later.

The “ground truth” question is not only whether Iran had enriched material (it does) or whether that material could be further enriched (it could). The question is: what was Iran signaling at the table—and did the U.S. delegation correctly read it? Or intentionally misread it? Or were they just confused?

If Iran was communicating leverage that it was willing to trade away, misunderstanding that signal as bluster and bravado is not a trivial error; it is the kind of error that can close off an off-ramp.

Either way, this is not just a personality story. It is about whether the last negotiation failed because the deal space collapsed—or because the parties were speaking past each other at the moment the stakes peaked.

The key question to watch

If more serious reporting corroborates the “brief, indirect, pleasantries-only” structure of the Muscat encounter, the Witkoff anecdote becomes harder to reconcile with the calendar and format of the talks. If additional reporting corroborates that Iranian negotiators did in fact present their stockpile in a boastful, defiant way directly to the U.S. team, then the diplomat’s account begins to look like damage control.

Right now, the public evidence supports one firm statement and one cautious one:

Firm: Witkoff has publicly offered an anecdote that strengthens the administration’s war rationale.

Cautious: a credible-sounding counterclaim has emerged, but it is not yet widely corroborated beyond that report.

That’s enough to warrant deeper reporting—before treating either account as settled history.

I will follow up on this story, as I think there will be more likely to come out in the coming days as more digging is donw. I personally tend to think it’s likely the Persian Gulf diplomat is accurately describing what was said — but more sourcing is needed to make a definitive judgment.

Fox News (Witkoff interview coverage)

https://noticias.foxnews.com/media/witkoff-warns-almost-no-stopping-iran-from-enriching-uranium

CBS News summary of Witkoff’s remarks

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-steve-witkoff-iran-enriched-uranium-11-nuclear-bombs/

Reuters on Muscat talks / Oman mediation context

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-negotiate-oman-amid-deep-rifts-mounting-war-fears-2026-02-06/

AP on Geneva round / Oman mediation context

https://apnews.com/article/bfea0dff34c28a998de1e323fe203914

MS NOW “Exclusive: Diplomats claim Witkoff undermined Iran talks”

https://www.ms.now/news/exclusive-diplomats-claim-witkoff-undermined-iran-talks