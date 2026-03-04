DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Declan's avatar
Declan
Mar 4

Witkoff is a Russian aligned inveterate liar

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Mar 4

I used to be an intel analyst specializing in open source. That was before the internet and it was hard, and often undervalued. Your analyses are topnotch stuff!! And, from my viewpoint, not undervalued.

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