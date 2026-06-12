DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Neil's avatar
Neil
3h

Great article and insight. We deserve it. With love from Cape Town

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Freda L Salatino's avatar
Freda L Salatino
2h

It was such fun to read this, but it made me wistful. When did the US lose the light touch?

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