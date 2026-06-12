Being married to a beautiful Kenyan=Ethiopian lady has many advantages, but one of the ones I treasure most is the opportunity to experience “inside Africa” vicariously through her.

Not Africa as a policy category. Not Africa as a CNN crisis map. Not Africa as a place American politicians visit when they need a photo of themselves looking serious near a well.

I mean inside Africa: the jokes, the games, the music, the side-eyes, the arguments, the sudden eruptions of continental solidarity, the way a story can move from Accra to Nairobi to Lagos to Harare not as a formal diplomatic communiqué, but as a TikTok, a chant, a dance, and somebody’s auntie singing with total conviction in a language she does not actually speak.t Last year there was a TikTok war between Kenya and Uganda over . . . . well, I can’t remember exactly but the videos were hilarious and Kenya won hands down.

Which is how, today, I found myself watching my wife joining Africans from all over the continent to cheer for Mexico against South Africa.

Mexico.

Against South Africa.

In the opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

This was not a small thing. Mexico and South Africa opened the tournament at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, a symbolic rematch of sorts from the 2010 World Cup opener, when South Africa hosted the world and became, for a moment, the smiling face of an entire continent. This time, though, something strange had happened before the game even began. Across African social media, people from countries that would normally be expected to support the African team were gleefully defecting to Mexico.

They were dressing up like Mexicans. They were waving Mexican flags. They were doing accents. They were singing what, to my American ear, sounded like a pan-African remix of Coco and a tequila commercial.

And my wife, Kenyan to her bones, was right there with them, singing “Poco Loco” like the matter had already been settled by the African Union.

I asked the obvious question:

Why is everybody rooting for Mexico?

The answer was not soccer.

It was justice.

The Joke Had a Point

At first glance, the whole thing is just hilarious. Africans adopting Mexico as their team for the day has the beautiful absurdity of African online culture at its best. It is costume, parody, music, exaggeration, and mock betrayal all at once. There is something wonderfully unserious about watching Nigerians, Kenyans, Ghanaians, Zimbabweans, and others declare themselves temporarily Mexican because South Africa has been placed on continental probation.

But the joke had an argument inside it.

The anger underneath was directed at South Africa’s treatment of African immigrants. For years, South Africa has struggled with periodic waves of xenophobic harassment and violence aimed at foreign nationals, including migrants and refugees from elsewhere on the continent. Human Rights Watch reported just last month that South Africa was seeing “new waves” of xenophobic attacks and noted that anti-migrant groups have blocked foreign nationals from accessing health care and education. (And if when I say “foreign nationals” you imagine white Europeans — no, this is about African foreign nationals, living in South Africa and made unwelcome there.)

This is the backdrop that makes the joke land.

The pro-Mexico Africans were not saying they had suddenly developed a deep attachment to Liga MX tactics. They were saying something closer to this:

If South Africa wants to treat other Africans as foreigners, then fine. Today we are foreigners too.

Viva México.

That is what made it funny. That is also what made it serious.

Digital Virtuosity as Moral Theater

One thing I love about the African internet is how quickly politics becomes performance..Online African political culture often is very nimble. It turns moral judgment into comedy. It humiliates through joy. It creates unity through mockery. It says: we are laughing, but we are not joking.

That is the digital virtuosity here.

Nobody needed a central organizer. Nobody needed a press release. Nobody needed to ask permission from the African Union, FIFA, or some earnest NGO panel on migration and social cohesion. A thousand little videos did the work. Each one said, in effect: South Africa, you have embarrassed yourself. You have forgotten the continent. So the continent will now embarrass you back.

The genius is that the whole thing was too playful to be easily policed and too pointed to be dismissed as mere fun.

A lecture about xenophobia might be ignored.

A report might be filed away.

A think-tank panel might produce the usual phrases: “regional migration pressures,” “social tensions,” “irregular migration,” “host-community resentment.”

But a Kenyan woman wearing a sombrero singing for Mexico in the family living room?

That cuts through.

The Wound Inside the Joke

There is a particular sting when the accusation is aimed at South Africa.

South Africa occupies a complicated place in the African imagination. It is not just another country. It is the country that received decades of continental solidarity during the anti-apartheid struggle. African states sheltered exiles, gave diplomatic support, absorbed costs, and treated South Africa’s liberation as a continental cause.

That history matters.

It means that when South Africa turns inward and lashes out at African migrants, the response from the rest of the continent is not merely criticism. It is a sense of betrayal.

The feeling is: we stood with you when justice demanded it. Now others come to you looking for work, safety, survival, or opportunity, and too often they are treated as invaders.

That is why the Mexico joke has emotional force. It is not just “we dislike your policy.” It is “you have violated a family obligation.”

And family obligations are precisely the kind people feel most strongly.

The World Cup as Courtroom

The World Cup is supposed to be about national pride, but that pride is never as simple as the broadcasters pretend. Sometimes the team on the field becomes a symbol of something larger than the sport itself.

In this case, South Africa became a defendant.

Mexico became a protest vote.

And African social media became the jury.

The verdict was delivered in sombreros.

Of course, the irony is that the joke itself was a form of African unity. The people rooting against South Africa were, in their own mischievous way, affirming the very thing they believed South Africa had violated: the idea that Africans owe something to one another across borders.

That does not mean open borders. It does not mean every country can absorb every migrant without strain. It does not erase the real pressures South Africa faces, including unemployment, inequality, crime, and weak public services.

But it does say this: hardship does not license cruelty. National frustration does not justify mob harassment. A country with South Africa’s history does not get to forget the moral language that helped save it.

Poco Loco, But Not Crazy

Mexico won the match 2-0, which means Africa’s temporary Mexicans got the result they wanted. Reuters reported that Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored for Mexico in a chaotic opener that saw South Africa finish with nine men.

Somewhere, I assume, the internet celebrated with completely inappropriate accents and impressive confidence in the phrase “poco loco.”

But the real story was not the score.

The real story was the spectacle of people using humor to enforce a moral norm. The message was delivered lightly, but it was not a light message.

Africa was saying: we see what is happening. We see how migrants are treated. We see the contradiction. We remember the history. And if the official institutions will not say it plainly enough, the aunties, cousins, comedians, football fans, and TikTok philosophers will.

That is what my wife was plugged into when I found her watching those videos.

Not just a meme.

Not just a match.

A continental courtroom with music.

And for one glorious, ridiculous, morally serious World Cup afternoon, the prosecution wore green, white, and red.

Thanks for letting me share this. My late night posts are a way of unwinding, and this one was fun to think about. Good night, everyone.



