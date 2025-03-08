DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mephistophelic's avatar
Mephistophelic
Mar 8, 2025

The media itself has become a plaything of the ultra-wealthy, a narrative sandbox for billionaires who fancy themselves philosopher-kings. We’re witnessing a new class of would-be oligarchs, technocrats with absurdly deep pockets, deciding which stories matter and which are better left to wither in obscurity.

Consider Jeff Bezos snapping up The Washington Post, Elon Musk treating Twitter (excuse me, X) like his personal thought experiment, or Rupert Murdoch’s decades-long engineering of public opinion. And let’s not forget the likes of Peter Thiel, who famously funded the demise of Gawker simply because he didn’t like what they said about him. That’s just the public-facing, legally aboveboard version of media influence—imagine what lurks in the shadows, where undisclosed billions grease the gears of censorship, bribery, and blackmail. The result? A media ecosystem that’s not just selective in its scrutiny but downright allergic to stories that inconvenience its patrons.

The real scandal isn’t just that certain stories get buried—it’s that we’ve quietly accepted this dynamic as the natural order of things. The fourth estate was meant to hold power accountable, not to become an instrument of it. And yet, here we are, watching a billionaire-funded information cartel decide, with alarming efficiency, what the public gets to know.

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BILL PIEKNEY's avatar
BILL PIEKNEY
Mar 8, 2025

Mike Sellars’ efforts in this extraordinarily important topic are courageous, well thought through, and unfortunately, largely standing alone. I follow them here, and have long thought that the relationship between Trump and the Russians, rather plain for all to see if they wish to see, deserves far more analytical attention than it’s getting. The issue, for me at least, is one of blatant fealty to Putin. I’ll have to leave the reasons that lie behind and bed that fealty to history, at least for now.

Whether an historic recruitment of Trump in 1987 is the defining feature of that fealty, we will one day learn. For myself, at my age, I don’t expect to witness that reveal when it does come, but have no doubt that one day Americans will be told exactly what happened to turn an American president against his own country. How it was that such an embarrassing example of a man, his bald sociopathy and misanthropy, came to election twice, will be the great challenge for historians of the 21st Century. Eventually, the lid will come off, likely from a Russian source of some kind. And it will put Trump’s illegal relationship with an adversarial foreign power in blindingly bright relief once and for all.

What cannot be denied, however, is now inescapable, established fact: the United States has upended 80 years of international order and changed team colors overnight. Worse, Trump has stopped nearly every kind of assistance at a time the Russians are feeling free and empowered to step up their destruction of the poor, benighted Ukraine. We live a real and shameful nightmare. He has done this singularly, but with the contemptible silence of two hundred and seventy Republican collaborators in the House and Senate.

They hold their tongues for the same reason the mainstream media lies quietly-fear. Bezos made that clear with his Washington Post policy changes; META chief Zuckerberg has not made the slightest effort to conceal his pandering and cash give-away, Pichai, Thiel. And the others align with the same cowardly intent with varying levels of visibility. Fear rather than fidelity to the Republic or the Constitution has overcome the “Truth Dies In Darkness” theme that used to guide the generally but not always principled conduct of the media.

The orientation of big money in US history has long been pretty clear over the decades; big money begets big money and big money begets power and the unscrupulous use of power begets fear.

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