DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4hEdited

According to the Washington Post, there are two somewhat mitigating bits of news.

- The words, “welcome but be good" do not appear on the passport, only on Trump's social media post.

- The special edition passport will be available only in Washington DC if you request it. As long as supplies last. If you apply for a passport online or in any other city you will get a beautiful non fucked up passport that you will not be ashamed to carry.

This was particularly important to me because I was worrying that I would not be able to get a new passport until 2029.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/06/27/trump-reveals-new-image-passports-mark-america-250th/

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Anna Imelde Galletti's avatar
Anna Imelde Galletti
4h

This is dramatically, tragically important. The normalization that was proceeding in small slumps is now advancing with great strides, in broad daylight, and is no longer normalization, but sad, grotesque normality. The country is in the clutches of a mad dictator, and the final seal will be reached in a few days, with the supreme humiliation of the democratic state. The dictatorship will be celebrated, not the memory of the conquest of freedom and democracy - and perhaps it will be more and worse than a celebration. I don't know if I want to see it. How did it come to this?

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