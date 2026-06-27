On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump posted an image of what he described as “The U.S.A.’s New Passport,” which, he says, includes the written message: “Welcome, but be good!”

The image shows the interior of a commemorative U.S. passport issued for America’s 250th anniversary. On one page, Trump appears in a severe, glowering pose, leaning forward over a desk, with the Declaration of Independence behind him. On the facing page is an image of the Founders gathered around the Declaration, with a large “United States of America 250” beneath it.

This appears to be a newer version — or at least a newer rendering — of the special edition passport the State Department previously announced. Earlier mockups showed Trump in a more conventional engraved portrait style, still inappropriate in my view, but less overtly menacing. The new image is something else entirely. It is not just Trump inserted into the passport. It is Trump looming from inside it.

So there are really two questions.

First: why is Donald Trump’s image inside a U.S. passport at all?

Second: why this image?

And then there is the third question, which may be the strangest one: why did Trump describe a U.S. passport with the phrase “Welcome, but be good”?

Let’s take a deeper look.

The Passport Is Not a Campaign Brochure

A U.S. passport is one of the most basic documents of citizenship. It is not partisan. It is not personal. It is not supposed to belong to the president who happens to be in office when it is issued.

It belongs to the citizen.

That is what makes this so jarring. A passport is not like a campaign hat, a rally banner, or a commemorative coin sold on late-night television. It is an official document of the United States government. It tells foreign governments that the bearer is an American citizen and is entitled to the protection of the United States.

The design of a passport therefore matters. Not because most people spend hours studying the interior art, but because the document carries the authority of the American state. It represents the country. It represents continuity. It represents the idea that the United States is larger than any one leader.

Putting Trump inside that document reverses the logic.

Instead of the passport saying, “This citizen belongs to the United States,” the visual message becomes something closer to: “This United States belongs to Trump.”

That is not a small thing.

The Earlier Version Was Bad Enough

When news first broke that the State Department planned to issue a limited-edition passport for America’s 250th anniversary featuring Trump’s image, the problem was already obvious.

The 250th anniversary of American independence should be about the country, not the incumbent president. It should be about the Declaration, the Constitution, the messy and unfinished project of self-government, and the long fight to make the founding promises real.

Instead, the commemorative passport puts Trump directly into that founding imagery.

Even in the earlier version, where Trump was shown in a more traditional, engraved style, the implication was troubling. The Founders are there. The Declaration is there. The flag is there. And Trump is there too, as if he naturally belongs in the same visual pantheon.

That is the basic personalization of the state.

But the image Trump posted Friday goes further.

The Glower Is the Point

The new image is not warm. It is not dignified. It is not reflective. It is not presidential in the old civic sense of that word.

It is a dominance image.

Trump is leaning forward, eyes fixed, shoulders squared, hands planted. The Declaration of Independence appears behind him, but it does not command the scene. He does. The emotional message is not liberty. It is not citizenship. It is not national unity. It is control.

And that is what makes the image so revealing.

Someone — Trump, the White House, the State Department, or whoever is guiding the visual language of this administration — apparently looked at a passport commemorating the Declaration of Independence and decided the image should not communicate confidence, freedom, welcome, or shared national inheritance.

It should communicate menace.

That choice matters because official imagery is never neutral. Governments use symbols to tell people what kind of country they are living in. In a democratic republic, the symbolism usually points outward: to the people, the land, the founding documents, the institutions, the history. In authoritarian politics, the symbolism points inward: to the leader.

That is what this passport image does. It turns the anniversary of the nation into another occasion for the projection of Trump’s personal power.

The Founders are on the facing page. Trump is on the other. But visually, the Founders are history. Trump is authority.

“Welcome, But Be Good”

Then there is the caption.

“The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’”

Set aside for a moment the childishness of the phrase. A U.S. passport is not a welcome mat. It is not issued to foreign visitors entering the United States. It is issued to American citizens and nationals so they can travel internationally and prove their citizenship.

So who exactly is being welcomed?

And who exactly is being told to “be good”?

The phrase makes more sense if you think of the passport not as a document carried by Americans, but as an object in Trump’s larger border-and-discipline imagination. In that worldview, all official state documents seem to carry the same underlying message: permission is conditional, status is precarious, and authority flows downward from the leader.

“Welcome, but be good” is not the language of citizenship.

It is the language of a landlord. Or a bouncer. Or a king.

It implies that entry into America — or perhaps membership in America — is something granted by the ruler and subject to revocation if the subject misbehaves.

That is the oddest thing about the caption. Trump seems to be speaking over the head of the actual passport holder. The American citizen disappears. The bearer of the passport is no longer the central figure. Trump is.

The Passport as Warning Label

This is why the image feels so wrong.

It is not merely vanity, although it is certainly that. It is not merely tacky, although it is certainly that too. It is that the image transforms the emotional meaning of the passport.

A passport should say: you are a citizen of a republic.

It should also say something to the rest of the world: this person travels under the protection of the United States. Treat the bearer of this passport with the dignity and respect owed to an American citizen.

That is the outward-facing logic of a passport. It is not a warning from the president to the citizen. It is a document by which the United States vouches for the citizen abroad.

Which makes Trump’s message — “Welcome, but be good” — so strange.

If the glowering image had been paired with some overwrought line like, “Treat the holder of this passport with dignity and respect,” there would at least be a kind of daffy Trumpian logic to it: Trump as protector, Trump as guarantor, Trump as the face of American power.

But “welcome, but be good” is not passport language.

It sounds like visa language. Or worse, like the language of a bouncer or landlord. It is the voice of conditional admission: you may enter, but behave yourself. You may come in, but remember who is in charge.

That makes no sense inside an American passport. The passport holder is not being welcomed into America. The passport holder is American. The document is not a favor granted by Trump. It is evidence of citizenship.

A passport commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence should remind us that the country was founded on a rejection of personal rule.

This one places a glowering personal ruler in front of the Declaration — and pairs it with a message that sounds less like citizenship than supervision.

That is the core irony. The Declaration is the document in which the colonies rejected the idea that political authority descends from a monarch. It is the founding statement of a people declaring that legitimacy comes from consent, not from the will of one man.

To use that document as wallpaper behind Donald Trump’s scowling face is already bad enough.

To pair it with “Welcome, but be good” is worse. It takes a document of citizenship and makes it feel like a warning label.

The Deeper Pattern

This would be easier to dismiss if it were isolated. It is not.

Again and again, the Trump administration has taken public symbols and pulled them toward Trump himself. The 250th anniversary, which should have been a broad civic commemoration, has increasingly become another stage for Trump’s self-mythology. The line between country and leader keeps getting blurred.

That is the pattern.

The state becomes a branding platform. The anniversary becomes a campaign backdrop. The passport becomes a Trump object. The Declaration becomes scenery. The Founders become supporting cast.

And Trump becomes the face inside the document that belongs to every citizen.

This is why the image matters. Not because passport art is the biggest issue in America. It obviously is not. But symbols are how political movements tell the truth about themselves before they say it directly.

And this symbol says something very clearly.

It says the country is being reimagined not as a republic of citizens, but as a realm presided over by one man.

The Question We Should Be Asking

So yes, the obvious reaction is ridicule. It is absurd. It is creepy. It is embarrassing. It looks like something a minor autocrat would commission and then insist was patriotic.

But ridicule is not enough.

The better question is: what kind of mind looks at the Declaration of Independence and sees an opportunity to put Donald Trump in front of it?

What kind of administration looks at a passport and sees not a citizen’s document, but another surface on which to print the leader?

And what kind of political movement looks at America’s 250th birthday and thinks the correct emotional register is not gratitude, humility, or reflection — but a warning?

“Welcome, but be good.”

That is the line Trump chose.

Not “We the people.”

Not “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Not “E pluribus unum.”

Not even “America 250.”

“Welcome, but be good.”

It is a small phrase. But it captures a large problem.

Trump does not seem to understand the passport as a document of citizenship. He understands it as an emblem of control. And he does not seem to understand the 250th anniversary as a celebration of a republic. He understands it as another opportunity to place himself at the center of the American story.

That is why he is glowering from inside the passport.

Because in Trump’s America, even the documents of citizenship are being made to look back at us with his face.

MS Note: As I wrote this, I was gradually bothered by that familiar sense of —oh, why bother? There is so much of this sort of nonsense to react to. And when I react to this, I’m not reacting to something else that may be more important. But still….symbols are important. Trying to understand what is happening around us is important even when it means treating intellectualy unserious actions as serious choices because the impact is serious. Who knows. Each day we get closer to the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence—and each day America gets farther and farther away from the founding principals embodied in that declaration. And so it goes. Happy Saturday. Oh - please - we are getting near the end of the month and we are lagging in upgrades to paid subscriptions. If you’re one of those who occasionally has the impulse to upgrade to paid, but can’t quite pull the trigger—now would be a great time. It’s not too painful - $60 today, and nothing again until a year from now. Or $6/month. It really helps fuel the work and you’ll be appreciated! Thanks.



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Sources:

https://travel.state.gov/en/passports/apply/help/security-design/passport-250.html

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/new-limited-edition-us-passport-features-trumps-image-warning

https://kesq.com/news/national-politics/cnn-us-politics/2026/06/26/trump-posts-new-passport-rendering-featuring-a-memorable-photo-of-himself/

https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-80-sparks-confusion-over-basic-function-of-new-passport/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/exclusive-state-department-introduces-new-us-passports-celebrating-america250

https://apnews.com/article/df2f0f96e4fbcee89ae904a65af398f0

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/28/us-passports-trump-image/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/apr/28/donald-trump-passports

https://www.whitehouse.gov/freedom250/