DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Karenza's avatar
Karenza
1d

Resources need to be provided to enable immediate and thorough investigation. Legal loopholes need to be identified and closed. Penalties need to be matched to the gains. Insider trading laws need to be revised to better meet the new environment. Crypto must be brought under the laws and regulations pertaining to other financial products. Capital gains must be taxed. Politicians, staffers and lobbyists must be held to tight controls regarding what many other countries view as state secrets. Conflicts of interest are completely out of hand - for many people close to government they are not even an acknowledged act detrimental to state decision-making. The environment of American politics has become so polluted by self-interest and greed that it is creating the conditions for a failed state.

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
1d

On inauguration day, trump had his billionaire cronies back up their trucks to the US Treasury and told them to start shoveling the cash. It hasn't stopped since day 1.

A story last week that I didn't see much coverage on was that the US is technically insolvent. Making America bankrupt under trump.

https://fortune.com/2026/03/23/us-government-insolvent-fiscal-crisis-fix/

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