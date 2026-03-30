There is a difference between a market reacting to power and a market appearing to anticipate it.

Trump’s style of government has always created opportunities for speculation. Abrupt reversals, performative brinkmanship, contradictory signals, and policy made through a small circle are almost designed to move markets. But what is surfacing now looks darker than ordinary political gambling. Again and again, large and unusually well-timed trades have appeared just before major Trump moves on Iran, tariffs, and Venezuela. Public reporting has not identified who made them. That uncertainty is not a footnote. It is the central problem.

This is not yet a story about a proven conspiracy. It is a story about a pattern that is becoming difficult to ignore and warrants serious investigation. And once markets start to look as though they are pricing access rather than judgment, the damage goes beyond questions of fairness. It reaches the public’s faith that state power is supposed to be exercised for public purposes, not quietly converted into a revenue stream for the people nearest the decision. Is that what’s going on here? Let’s take a deeper look.

The oil trade

The clearest example involved oil.

Minutes before Trump announced a delay in planned military action against Iranian assets, someone placed roughly a $500 million bet against oil. When the announcement became public, oil prices fell sharply and the position instantly generated an enormous profit. No one has yet been able to identify the trader publicly or directly tie the trade to the administration. But former regulators and legal experts told the are on record with Reuters and others that the timing and scale were serious enough to warrant scrutiny.

A single suspicious trade can always be explained away. Markets are full of hunches, gamblers, and lucky guesses. But this did not happen in isolation.

The pattern is the story

Reuters found other examples of strikingly well-timed bets around Trump policy shocks, including tariff decisions and geopolitical events involving Iran and Venezuela. In one Iran-related prediction-market episode, six accounts reportedly cleared about $1.2 million shortly before the event they had wagered on came to pass. In another case tied to Venezuela, traders placed successful bets ahead of a surprise U.S. move involving Nicolás Maduro. The repeated timing of these trades raises serious questions across several markets at once.

What makes this more than a lurid side story is that the scandal is not simply that someone may have made money. The scandal is that in this governing environment, certain traders keep seeming to know important things just before the rest of the country does. Coincidence? It seems doubtful.

War as a betting market

Prediction markets make the problem even uglier. Traditional insider trading is already hard enough to police. But prediction platforms create a new structure in which war, diplomacy, executive decisions, and state violence can be wagered on directly. Experts see those platforms as a particularly difficult enforcement problem because the legal boundaries are murkier, the accounts can be opaque, and the profits can be harvested without the more familiar mechanisms of securities trading.

Other reporting has pushed the same concern further. The Guardian cited experts who saw signs of possible insider knowledge in clustered anonymous bets on a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Business Insider reported on a new study estimating that Polymarket traders made more than $143 million in anomalous profits from 2024 through 2026, with researchers pointing to patterns consistent with informed trading, while stopping short of claiming that every suspicious trade amounted to proven insider dealing.

That is what modern corruption starts to look like in digital form. Not the old image of a suitcase full of cash. A crypto wallet. An anonymous account. A few well-timed clicks. A government decision. A war scare. A sudden reversal. Someone wins big.

What this says about how Trump governs

The deeper problem is structural.

A government that runs through disciplined institutions leaks less. A government that runs through impulse, private conversations, narrow circles, and theatrical reversals leaks more. Information does not stay inside formal channels. It seeps outward in fragments, hints, atmospherics, and whispers. And when it does, someone will always try to monetize it.

That is one of the hidden costs of government by whim. The public sees the spectacle. What it does not see, at least not immediately, is the private market that spectacle creates around itself. A presidency conducted like a rolling surprise announcement may thrill loyalists and terrify adversaries. It also creates ideal conditions for those close enough to the machinery of power to place a bet before everyone else hears the news.

At this point, the public still does not know who placed these trades.

That ignorance is not reassuring. It is the story.

Let’s keep an eye on this as we and others try to figure out who the lucy traders are.

MS Note: I almost didn’t do this plost because my reaction was — yeah, well of course that sort of thing is going on in this administration. This is like being shocked to learn that the mob skimmed cash from a rigged roulette wheel. Really? That REALLY happened? But then I thought— it’s that numbness again. Things that should outrage us get a sigh. I’m trying not to succumb that, and I hope you won’t succumb either.

Sources

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/some-trades-ahead-trump-policy-moves-raise-questions-2026-03-29/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/lucrative-bets-that-anticipated-trumps-policy-surprises-warrant-scrutiny-experts-2026-03-29/

https://www.businessinsider.com/polymarket-informed-insider-trades-study-2026-3

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/23/bets-us-iran-ceasefire-show-signs-of-insider-knowledge-say-experts-polymarket