DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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G B's avatar
G B
11h

Call me crazy but I think not only will El-Sayed win the primary but the general too! People are sick and tired of the same old centrist trope he too far left he'll never win the general. It's bs people want change, they want an economy that works for them not big corporations and the top 1%! Not to mention she's backed by the neverending AIPAC money I've heard up to $30 million. Guess what that's not something that's going to help in the primary or the general.

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Linda Silfven's avatar
Linda Silfven
11h

I think people are completely fed up and angry as hell. I voted for him and think he can win the general election. By November things will be even worse than they are now.

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