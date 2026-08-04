There are times when a political name just keeps drifting across your radar without ever quite coming into focus.

There’s simply too much happening. Another war. Another court ruling. Another election. Another scandal. You make a mental note—I should look into that—and then something else demands your attention.

That’s been my experience with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan.

For months I’ve been seeing the headlines. He’s the progressive insurgent taking on the Democratic establishment. He’s backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Polls suggest he may be on the verge of defeating Rep. Haley Stevens, the establishment favorite, in today’s Democratic primary. If that happens, many Democrats fear they’ll have “another Mamdani” on their hands—an energetic progressive who can win a Democratic primary but could struggle in a purple-state general election. Others believe exactly the opposite: that his populist message is precisely what Democrats have been missing.

So I finally decided it was time to stop reading everyone else’s opinions and form one of my own.

I watched several interviews. I read through his platform. I looked at what his supporters admire and what his critics fear.

The interview below struck me as one of the better windows into how he presents himself. If you have twenty or thirty minutes, I’d encourage you to watch it before reading further.

First Impressions

My first impressions: He comes across as unusually disciplined. He’s articulate and although you know he’s hitting points that he’s prepared—he doesn’t sound overly rehearsed. By the time in the interview when he says “I’m a scientist” — it’s easy to believe. Sharp mind, clear thinking. Impressive.

Turns out (and I apologize since most of you know this and have probably paid more attention than I have, up until now) El-Sayed is a physician with a medical degree from Columbia University, completed a doctorate in public health at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and served as executive director of Detroit’s Health Department before entering politics.

His first statewide race came in 2018, when he sought the Democratic nomination for governor with the backing of Bernie Sanders. He lost that primary to Gretchen Whitmer, but he came out of it with a statewide following and has remained a recognizable figure within Michigan Democratic politics ever since.

One of the things that comes across is that his worldview isn’t rooted primarily in traditional left-wing ideological language. Again and again, he frames political questions through the lens of public health. I found that refreshing. Housing becomes a health issue. Poverty becomes a health issue. Environmental policy becomes a health issue. Healthcare is obviously a health issue. And he frames himself as a science-based problem solver.

The Name Problem and How He Deals With It



I’ll admit it. When this was out there on the fringes of my attention, I had the reaction—the name’s a problem. This is Amurrika 2026. How does a guy with a name like that win in general election? (Yes, I know Barack Obama managed it, but that was 2008 and this is 2026, we are a battered society now in ways that make the name thing feel overwhelming.).



I found a clip where he has a lot to say about that. I’ll embed it here but pull the part about his name and paste it below.

My whole name is Abdulrahman Muhammad El-Sayed. That’s a whole name. My first name alone has 11 letters in it. It’s got sounds that come out of parts of people’s throats they don’t know they have. And for most of my life, I thought my name meant that I would be fundamentally unelectable. My whole life I had mentors and people who met me say, ‘Someday you’ll run for office.’ And I’d be like, ‘Did you see my name, though?’ It happened at my college graduation. I tell this story sometimes on the stump. I was the valedictorian in my class at the University of Michigan and got to give the student commencement speech. It was a real honor. The only person anybody went to listen to that day was a former president named Bill Clinton—including my own parents. I gave my speech. President Clinton gave his speech. He said some really nice things about me during his remarks. My dad clapped for me for the first time in my whole life. Afterward, President Clinton came up to me. He looked at me and did his Bill Clinton thing: ‘Son, good one. Why are you going to medical school?’ I said, ‘I’m brown and Muslim—that’s what we do.’ But I also told him I loved science, I loved people, and this was how I wanted to serve. He said, ‘That’s great, but you’ve got a gift for speaking. Maybe someday you’ll run for office.’ I literally laughed in his face. I said, ‘Mr. President, that’s really nice of you to say, but did you see my name? People like me don’t get to run for office.’ He thought about it for a second, chuckled, and walked away. I believed I was unelectable for most of my life. I never imagined politics would be something I’d do. I became a doctor because I really wanted to heal. But eventually you start thinking about the problems you want to solve. I was serving as Detroit’s health director in a health department that had been shut down despite being the oldest health department in the entire state—185 years old. You start looking at the decisions that get made and wondering who’s making those decisions. Then Donald Trump got elected, and I said, ‘You know what? If that man can get elected, what the hell does unelectability mean anyway?’



My Takeaway

Like Mamdani in New York, or AOC for that matter, this is an extremely gifted politician who has electrifying charisma and a message that resonates. This is where all the energy is in the democratic party. He brings into focus a growing reality that the dem party is facing an identity crisis and will have to, sooner or later, come to grips with whether cautious centrism is the path to victory over Trump — or whether some form of energized progressive economic poulism is the answer. All the energy is with the progressives.

El Sayed says he’s not a Democratic Socialist

I’m not a socialist. I’m just a capitalist who understands how capitalism works. The biggest threat to capitalism was never the idea of government regulation. It was always monopoly.

Not being DSA is probably a good thing in terms of electability.

Full Debate Video

Here’s a full debate video if you have time to watch — I’d recommend at least watching the opening statements.

I’ll stop there and look forward to the comments, which is where a lot of the value on Deeper Look resides. Share your thoughts. I’ll be watching the results today closely. My sense of it is that he’s headed for a big win today. Let’s see if I’m right.