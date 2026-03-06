DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
Mar 6

Like I said at my Substack today: "From Dumber to Dumberer." It'sd always from bad to worse with these scum.

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Lillian Holsworth's avatar
Lillian Holsworth
Mar 6

Mullin is simply a fascist droid for The 47-Git: mix of thuggery & KKK mindset... an not very high on the intelligence scale.

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