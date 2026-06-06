Good evening. Today I stumbled across http://www.whitehouse.gov/aliens/. Go there so you can experience it firsthand. Or if you don’t want to do that, click on the screen recording below:

Or, you can just read the full text of what’s on the page below:



Aliens

They Walk Among us

For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret.

Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives.

They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.

With one exception — they do not belong here.

Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society.

Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening.

Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion.

Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth.

Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid.

President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation.

The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.

ENCOUNTERS

ALIEN ARREST MAP • LIVE

If you’ve witnessed an Alien abduction, do not be alarmed.

The Alien is in good hands.

We will take care of it… and return it safely to its place of origin.

THEY WEREN’T LITTLE GREEN MEN.

These “Aliens” are the millions of ILLEGALS who invaded our country under the cover of darkness.

President Trump told the truth. The cover-up is over.

Secure the border. Deport them all.

Stay Informed of Alien Encounters in Your Area

MS COMMENT: As most of you know, I faithfully visit Trump’s Truth Social page and sometimes share what I find there. I also spend time at WhiteHouse.gov. Sometimes I find things that are just best presented without commentary. They speak for themselves better than I can interpret them. This is one of those times.

Feel free to offer your interpretations in the comments. I think this is best approached as a community project, rather than me offering an opinion. After all it’s Friday night. A little late for Happy Hour but the bar is open and I’m your faithful bartender. Feel free to sound off. Enjoy.

SOURCE:

http://www.whitehouse.gov/aliens/.