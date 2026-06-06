DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TurdlyTheTurtle's avatar
TurdlyTheTurtle
3h

I’d like to offer a comment but I am speechless.

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Cindy Hardy's avatar
Cindy Hardy
3h

What the hell? These people are sick.

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