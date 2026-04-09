DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
2h

Was the rescue of the pilot also an attempt to get at the uranium? Why would so many soldiers, aircraft, equipment etc. be sent? Are weapons specialists usually colonels?

I'm certainly relieved the airman was brought out, but the description of the mission doesn't add up. I believe very little, basically nothing, this administration says especially if it directly comes out of trump's mouth.

Thoughts?

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
2h

Very thorough. Thanks.

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