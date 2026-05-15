DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Gael MacLean's avatar
Gael MacLean
2m

Thank you for that! He gives me hope!

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Christine B's avatar
Christine B
6m

It's a long way from Nebraska to New Zealand but we share the same issues. It's global. Thank you for sharing the video. So inspiring.

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