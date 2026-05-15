True confession. As I write this, my eyes are genuinely filled with tears — from watching a campaign video for a congressional seat in Nebraska.

That is not a sentence I expected to write tonight.

This is a “small” race in the ordinary sense. Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is not usually where the national political conversation begins. Austin Ahlman, a 28-year-old independent candidate from Norfolk, Nebraska, has just announced that he is running for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Mike Flood, in a race that also includes Democratic nominee Chris Backemeyer.

But sometimes politics breaks through the usual categories. Sometimes a campaign video is not just a campaign video. Sometimes it is a reminder of what democratic politics is supposed to sound like before consultants sand off the edges, before pollsters drain out the life, before slogans replace story.

The closest comparison I can think of is Barack Obama’s 2004 convention speech. I remember watching that speech as my introduction to Obama and saying, right there, on the record: this guy will be President.

I am not saying that here. That would be unfair to Ahlman and absurdly premature.

But I am saying this: Ahlman’s video is as powerful in its own way as Obama’s speech was in 2004. It arrives at a moment when inspiration is in short supply, when so much of our politics feels either dead-eyed, performative, or cruel. And then here comes this young man from Nebraska, telling a story that is personal, painful, class-conscious, patriotic, and morally serious.

Enough of my introduction.

Watch it for yourself.

What makes this video so powerful is that it does not begin with ideology. It begins with memory.

“I saw my parents break their backs every day on the meat packing line to provide for me and my siblings.”

That one sentence tells us where he comes from. It tells us what kind of work shaped his family. It tells us that this is not a politics built in a focus group or a faculty lounge or a cable-news green room. It is rooted in the kind of labor that much of America depends on but rarely honors.

Then he names the corporate structure behind the story. Tyson. The North Fork plant. The towns that get hollowed out. Lexington. Workers discarded. Politicians looking down on people and doing nothing.

But the video does not stay at the level of grievance. That is one of the reasons it works. It does not say: my family was wronged, therefore I am angry, therefore vote for me. It says something deeper and more emotionally mature: my family was wronged, but my mother showed me what people do when the powerful fail them.

“She took care of the people she loves and did her best to turn the bad into something good.”

That line becomes the moral spine of the whole video. It is repeated later, after the devastating revelation that his father got cancer, his mother lost her job, the bank took the house, and when she took her own life, the eviction notice was in her pocket.

That is almost unbearably painful. In a lesser campaign video, it would feel exploitative. Here it does not, because the story is not being used as decoration. It is the origin story of the candidate’s politics. His mother’s lesson becomes his answer to politics: take care of the people you love, and fight with everything you have to turn the bad into something good.

That is not a policy white paper. But it is a governing philosophy.

It also explains why the video feels different from ordinary political advertising. Most campaign videos are either biographies with policy tacked on, or policy arguments with biography sprinkled in. This one fuses the two. The personal story is the policy argument. The house, the bank, the meatpacking plant, the employer collapse, the utility company, the insurance company, the small business, the father in remission — none of these are random details. They are the lived infrastructure of American economic insecurity.

By the time Ahlman says “my family’s story isn’t unique,” he has earned the right to say it.

That is the turn where the video becomes larger than one family. It moves from biography to diagnosis. Families across Nebraska are fighting. Costs keep going up. Wall Street is buying homes and renting them back to people. Corporate monopolies are raising prices and stripping communities for parts. Insurance companies are inserting themselves between patients and doctors. Silicon Valley and Wall Street are pitting people against one another while extracting wealth from underneath them.

Whether one agrees with every word of Ahlman’s platform or not, the architecture of the argument is clear: this is a politics of local dignity against distant power.

And that is exactly why the video feels so potent.

It is not left-versus-right in the lazy cable-news sense. It is not culture-war bait. It is not the usual consultant-scripted mush about “kitchen-table issues.” It is a direct appeal to people who feel that the economy was designed by someone else, for someone else, somewhere else — and that the people they send to Washington too often become part of the machinery instead of standing against it.

That is also why the line about Nebraska’s independence lands so well.

“Nebraskans have always been fiercely independent. It’s time our representatives were too.”

That is a strong political sentence because it connects identity to action. It does not flatter Nebraskans in the abstract. It says: if this is who we are, then our politics should reflect it. If we are independent, then our representatives should not be owned by party leadership, corporate PACs, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, or anyone else.

There is also something striking about the emotional restraint of the video. It contains tragedy, but it does not wallow. It contains anger, but it does not sneer. It contains populism, but it does not dehumanize. It contains a clear enemy — concentrated corporate power and the politicians who serve it — but it does not invite the viewer into hatred. It invites the viewer into responsibility.

That is rare now.

So much of American politics has become a contest over who can make voters feel most afraid, most contemptuous, most humiliated, or most vengeful. This video does something different. It asks people to feel protective. Protective of family. Protective of home. Protective of community. Protective of the small businesses and working families that are constantly praised in speeches and sacrificed in policy.

That is why it moved me.

It reminded me that politics can still be about love without becoming sentimental. It can still be about class without becoming doctrinaire. It can still be about pain without becoming cynical. It can still be about fighting without becoming cruel.

I don’t know where this campaign goes. I don’t know whether Ahlman can win. Independent campaigns are hard, and Nebraska is not easy terrain. But that is not really the point of this post.

The point is that for three minutes, this video makes politics feel human again.

And right now, that is no small thing.

It’s hard —I mean, really hard — to find something inspirational to write about in this moment we’re in. I’ve pretty much given up trying. But then something like this comes along and it gives me hope. I hope it gave you a little hope too, or at least a moment of relief from the chaos. Tomorrow is another day. We go on.