DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
1h

Was this an avoidable mistake? I don't like the result but the ruling of the court makes sense to me based on the procedure in place.

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ira lechner's avatar
ira lechner
1h

Please do not ignore this fundamental challenge to the Black and Brown cultures. They are being challenged upfront right now unlike any time in the last 40 or so years to register and turnout folks like almost never before? And they and we will succeed together--just enthusiastically participate, folks? Let's join in???

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