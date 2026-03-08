First it was Venezuela.

Now Iran.

But even in the middle of attacking Iran, Trump is signaling that he already has his eye on another target much closer to home: Cuba.

That may sound like a leap. It isn’t. Trump has publicly said Cuba is “at the end of the line,” claimed Havana is negotiating with him and Marco Rubio, and floated the idea of a “friendly takeover” — while his administration has already been squeezing the island by cutting off Venezuelan oil and threatening countries that try to keep Cuba supplied.

The point is not that a U.S. move on Cuba is necessarily imminent. The point is that Cuba is no longer sitting quietly in the background. It is moving back into Trump’s active field of vision, not as a symbolic enemy from the past, but as part of a larger project of coercion and hemispheric muscle-flexing that now stretches from Caracas to Havana even as bombs fall in the Middle East.

The rhetoric has moved far beyond routine anti-Castro posturing

This is not just the usual election-cycle hard talk about Havana. On February 27, Trump publicly floated the prospect of a “friendly takeover” of Cuba and said Marco Rubio was handling discussions with the Cuban government “at a very high level.” AP similarly reported that Trump said the United States could pursue a “friendly takeover of Cuba,” while presenting the island as economically broken and vulnerable to pressure.

That matters because it places Cuba in a much more aggressive category than ordinary sanctions policy. “Friendly takeover” is not the language of containment. It is the language of political end-state. It suggests an administration thinking not merely about punishing Havana, but about forcing an outcome.

Trump pushed the point further on March 7 at the “Shield of the Americas” summit in Florida, where Reuters reported that he said Cuba wanted to make a deal and was negotiating with him and Rubio. In the same period, additional reporting described Trump suggesting Cuba could “fall pretty soon,” a phrase that reinforces the sense that the administration sees the island not as a stable adversary, but as a pressure point approaching collapse.

Venezuela is already part of the Cuba story

One of the clearest signs that Cuba is becoming a real target is that the administration is not merely talking. It is already applying pressure through the island’s most vulnerable dependency: energy.

In January that after Washington moved against Nicolás Maduro, Trump vowed to cut off the Venezuelan oil lifeline to Cuba, setting up what Reuters described as a “siege scenario” for an island already reeling from blackouts and shortages. Cuba had long depended on Venezuelan crude to keep its fragile electricity system functioning. Strip that away, and the pressure on the Cuban state rises fast.

That was only the first step. Later in January, that Trump threatened tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, escalating the pressure campaign further under a national emergency declaration. This was not symbolic. It was an attempt to keep third countries from replacing the Venezuelan supply line that Washington had just attacked.

The result has been visible on the ground. Cuba’s fuel and electricity crisis worsened sharply after the U.S. cut off Venezuelan oil and threatened others against stepping in. This week, large parts of the island were hit by another major blackout, with Cuban officials explicitly linking the breakdown to the oil blockade imposed by the United States.

That is the key point: Cuba is not just being menaced rhetorically. It is already being squeezed operationally.

The more aggressive options are already on the table

The strongest evidence that Cuba is moving into a higher-threat category came in late January, reports surfaced that the Trump administration was weighing a complete naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports,.Reuters said the idea was being discussed as part of a push for political change in Cuba and that some officials, including Rubio, were seen as supportive. No final decision had been made, but the significance lies in the fact that the option was under serious consideration at all.

A naval blockade is not normal sanctions policy. It is a coercive act with enormous legal, political, and military implications. Even if the administration never formally adopts it, the fact that it has been reported as an internal option tells us a great deal about the direction of travel.

That direction is unmistakable: Cuba is being moved from embargo theater to active strategic pressure.

Rubio is central to this

Marco Rubio’s role is not incidental. Trump has repeatedly tied Cuba policy to Rubio personally, presenting him as the key operator on the file. Reuters reported on February 27 that Trump said Rubio was dealing with Cuba “at a very high level,” and Reuters reported again today that Trump claimed Cuba was negotiating with him and Rubio directly.

That matters for two reasons. First, Rubio has long represented the hardest line in Republican Cuba politics. Second, his prominence suggests this is not freelance Trump improvisation alone. It is an emerging administration priority with institutional backing from the secretary of state.

While Cuba denied high-level talks, it did not foreclose the possibility of other contacts, and other reporting pointed to covert engagement involving Rubio or his associates. Even if the exact level of negotiation remains murky, the reporting strongly suggests Cuba is now a live strategic file, not a rhetorical side issue.

The intelligence picture is darker — and more cautious

There is, however, an important caution against overstating the case. Reuters reported in January that a confidential CIA assessment painted a grim picture of Cuba’s economy but gave a mixed view on whether the government was actually close to falling. The assessment described collapsing sectors, prolonged blackouts, outward migration, and mounting instability, but stopped short of concluding that regime change was imminent.

That is an important corrective. Trump’s rhetoric suggests confidence that Cuba can be pushed over the edge. The intelligence appears more cautious. Cuba is in deep trouble; whether deep trouble automatically becomes political collapse is another question.

That gap matters because it helps explain the administration’s apparent logic. If internal collapse is not guaranteed, then pressure must intensify. Cut the oil. Threaten the suppliers. Float a blockade. Signal that the United States is ready to dictate the terms of the endgame.

In other words, the uncertainty in the intelligence may not restrain the administration. It may be exactly what drives escalation.

Cuba is being folded into a bigger hemispheric doctrine

The March 7 “Shield of the Americas” summit also matters because it puts Cuba inside a much broader strategic frame. Reuters and AP described the summit as a hardline regional security initiative aimed at cartels, transnational violence, and hostile foreign influence in the hemisphere. Trump used it not just to talk about drugs or gangs, but to assert a wider vision of American power in the region.

That makes Cuba more than a bilateral dispute. It becomes part of a demonstration effect. Venezuela gets hit. Cuba is economically strangled. Regional leaders are assembled in Florida under a new security banner. The message is that Washington is reasserting dominance in its near abroad, and adversarial governments in the hemisphere should assume they are on notice.

Seen that way, Cuba is not merely the next irritant. It is the next test case.

The headline is stronger than the proof — but only slightly

The precise claim that Cuba is “the next target” requires some care. The strongest current reporting does not prove that Trump is preparing an imminent military strike or a formal intervention plan. What it does show is that he is publicly forecasting political change in Cuba, assigning Rubio to the case, cutting off the island’s oil lifelines, threatening countries that try to help it, and entertaining far more coercive options than traditional sanctions policy.

That is enough to support a serious version of the headline.

Not because the bombs are already loaded for Havana, but because the pattern is now too visible to ignore. Cuba is being repositioned in Trump’s rhetoric and in administration policy from old enemy to active pressure campaign. After Venezuela and during Iran, that is not background noise. It is a warning.

If it feels like Trump-regime whack-a-mole, that’s because it is. One crisis erupts, then another, then a third is already taking shape before the first one is fully understood. It is hard to keep up, much less stay ahead of the daily flood of headlines. That is exactly why I do this work: to slow the story down, connect the dots, and help readers see not just what happened today, but what may be coming next. If that kind of reporting is valuable to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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Source list

Associated Press, “Trump says the US could have a ‘friendly takeover of Cuba’,” February 27, 2026:

https://apnews.com/article/trump-cuba-friendly-takeover-rubio-venezuela-435f056b47cfd6bc0c0af875318fa123

Axios, “Trump: ‘Knocked out’ 42 Iranian ships, will ‘take care’ of Cuba,” March 7, 2026:

https://www.axios.com/2026/03/07/trump-shield-americas-summit-noem-envoy

ABC News, “Trump warns of imminent action against Cuba at ‘Shield of the Americas’ summit,” March 7, 2026:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-speak-shield-americas-summit-aimed-taking-cartels/story?id=130847707

U.S. State Department, “The United States to Host the Shield of the Americas Summit,” March 6, 2026:

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/03/the-united-states-to-host-the-shield-of-the-americas-summit/

U.S. State Department, “Public Schedule – March 07, 2026,” March 7, 2026:

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/03/public-schedule-march-07-2026/

Reuters, “Trump says Cuba negotiating deal with him and Rubio,” March 7, 2026:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/trump-says-cuba-negotiating-deal-with-him-rubio-2026-03-07/

Reuters, “Trump raises prospect of ‘friendly takeover’ of Cuba, says Rubio in talks,” February 27, 2026:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-raises-prospect-friendly-takeover-cuba-2026-02-27/

Associated Press, “Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba,” January 29, 2026:

https://apnews.com/article/oil-cuba-tariffs-trump-mexico-30f1d74a766fee23001684a5bb8079d9

Associated Press, “Cuba says crews repaired a large power plant that caused a massive outage,” March 7, 2026:

https://apnews.com/article/bba3a8f52fcf83e99501645801ab08b8

Reuters, “Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports, Politico reports,” January 23, 2026:

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-administration-weighs-naval-blockade-halt-cuban-oil-imports-politico-2026-01-23/ (This is still second-hand to Politico, but it is one of the clearest accessible references to the blockade reporting.)