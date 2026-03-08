DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Susan Bigley's avatar
Susan Bigley
Mar 8

Now, if we can dismantle Palantir, all this maniacal fast moving bullying wouldn't be so easy for Trump. We must or we get so far sacked in we might not get out in our own lifetimes!

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Mar 8

If I recall correctly, Obama began normalizing relations with Cuba. Seems to me, if you want to initiate "regime change" it doesn't happen with bombs and drones. Change comes about through engagement, business development, improving medical access, food security, tourism. Obama started down that path, trump slammed the door shut. So now, years of misery later, trump turns the screws even tighter. Like Venezuela, Iran and now Cuba, what is the end game? Did lil marco need his own country to rule?

I'm so confused and from time to time deflated and depressed at the behavior of this country. I'm grateful for Michael's tireless work and for the Deeper Look community.

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