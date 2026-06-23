DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Francis McInerney's avatar
Francis McInerney
4h

This is not Don's first pool problem. When he bought our Branton Woods golf club he just had to put in a pool with his fake coat of arms on the bottom so that we could jump into his arms! One of our members was a well-known pool designer and builder. Don refused to deal with him and chose some dirt cheap contractor. The pool was so badly built that within two years the whole thing had to be ripped out and replaced. I gave him his nickname Dumb Don. Unlike his pool, it stuck!

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
4h

"Where is the surveillance footage of someone pouring corrosive chemicals into the pool?"

Ah, but plenty of photos of the Pool paint team pouring 12% hydrogen peroxide into the water to suppress algae growth, and this "corrosive chemical" concomitantly attacked bonding elements within the blue paint, resulting in delaminating the paint and floating blue fragments...THAT'S the "evidence", so arrest and jail the contractot's crew!!

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