I know. I know.

It sounds ridiculous to compare the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fiasco to Trump’s 2020 “it was rigged” election lie.

One was an attempt to overturn a presidential election. The other is a large, shallow pool on the National Mall that was painted blue, turned green, began peeling, and became a national punchline.

Those are not morally equivalent events.

But they are psychologically and politically related events.

Because what we are seeing at the Reflecting Pool is the same machinery operating at a smaller, dumber, more visible scale. And sometimes the smaller version is the one that lets you see the mechanism most clearly.

Trump loses. Trump cannot accept that he lost. Trump invents an enemy. Trump repeats the invented story until it becomes an article of faith. Then the machinery of government begins to organize itself around the fiction.

That was the 2020 election.

And now, absurdly, that is the Reflecting Pool.

First, the humiliation

The story begins with something Trump cannot tolerate: public failure.

In 2020, the fact was simple. He lost the election. Joe Biden won. The votes were counted. The states certified the results. Courts rejected challenge after challenge. Trump’s own officials told him the fraud claims were not supported.

But Trump could not metabolize the humiliation of losing.

So the loss became something else. It became theft. It became a conspiracy. It became “rigged.”

The Reflecting Pool version is almost comically smaller, but the emotional structure is the same.

Trump ordered a showy makeover of one of the most famous civic spaces in America. The pool was supposed to be beautiful. It was supposed to be “American flag blue.” It was supposed to reflect not just the Washington Monument, but Trump’s own taste, control, and patriotic theater.

Instead, it turned green.

Then the blue surface began peeling.

Then pieces of it floated to the top.

Then tourists started taking pictures.

Then the whole thing became a joke.

And that is the point at which the Trump pattern begins.

Then comes the alternate reality

A normal administration would have said something boring.

The coating failed. The algae returned. The chemistry did not work. The contractor will inspect it. The Park Service will repair it. We will figure out what went wrong.

That is what adults say when a public-works project fails.

Trump said “vandals!”

Not merely vandals in the ordinary sense. Not “we are investigating possible damage.” Not “we are reviewing surveillance footage.” Not “we have evidence that one or more individuals interfered with the liner.”

No. He presented the fiasco as sabotage.

He claimed vandals had damaged the newly installed surface. He claimed corrosive chemicals had been poured into the water. He claimed there was a huge gash in the pool. He claimed people were trying to “destroy and demean” the beautiful work.

And as with the election claims — there is no evidence.

Where is the video?

This is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It is not an unlit drainage ditch behind a warehouse. It is one of the most photographed, surveilled, policed, and symbolically sensitive public spaces in the United States.

If someone walked up and poured toxic chemicals into the pool, where is the footage?

If someone carved a 250-foot or 350-foot gash into the surface, where is the footage?

If this was organized vandalism, where is the evidence of organization?

So far, the publicly available picture is much thinner than Trump’s claim. There are tourists. There are onlookers. There are people touching or grabbing pieces of material that already appear to have come loose. There are “Team Algae” jokers and protesters creating visuals. There are arrests and citations. But none of that establishes the central claim: that sabotage caused the algae bloom and coating failure.

The known facts point in a much more boring direction.

The pool is shallow. It is stagnant. It sits in direct sunlight. Algae has been a recurring problem there for years. It was painted a darker color, which experts say can absorb more heat. Workers treated the algae with chemicals. The coating then began separating. All predictable and explainable by natural causes, according to credible experts.

That does not sound like a Dan Brown novel.

It sounds like a bad renovation.

The loser’s grammar

This is where the comparison to 2020 becomes useful.

Trump’s great political gift is not persuasion in the ordinary sense. It is narrative substitution.

He takes a reality that is humiliating to him and replaces it with a reality in which he is the victim of villains.

He did not lose. They rigged it.

The pool did not fail. They sabotaged it.

The contractor did not botch the job. Radical left lunatics attacked a national monument.

The facts are not allowed to remain facts, because facts have the bad manners to implicate Trump. So the facts must be replaced by a story in which Trump is innocent, his enemies are criminal, and his supporters are morally obligated to rage.

This is the loser’s grammar:

I did not fail.

They cheated.

I did not lose.

They stole it.

I did not make a mess.

They vandalized it.

The subject is always Trump. The blame is always elsewhere. The evidence is always promised later. The punishment is always demanded now.

The accusation comes first. The proof is optional.

This was the essence of the election lie.

Trump did not begin with evidence and then reach a conclusion. He began with the conclusion — I cannot have lost — and then demanded that the world supply evidence to support it.

When the evidence did not appear, the absence of evidence became part of the conspiracy.

The courts rejected the claims? Corrupt courts.

Election officials certified the results? Corrupt officials.

Republican officials said there was no fraud sufficient to change the result? RINOs.

His own attorney general said the claims were nonsense? Deep State.

That same structure is now visible at the pool.

The algae is there. The peeling is there. The renovation is there. The timing is there. The obvious inference is there.

But the obvious inference is intolerable, because it means Trump’s vanity project failed in public.

So the story must become vandalism.

And once it becomes vandalism, the demand changes. We are no longer asking: Why did the renovation fail? We are asking: Why aren’t these criminals being punished?

That is a very useful pivot.

Accountability turns outward.

The government joins the performance

This is where the story becomes less funny.

Because it is one thing for Trump to post through embarrassment. It is another thing for the machinery of government to start moving in response to the fiction.

National Guard troops and law-enforcement officers around the Reflecting Pool. Arrests and citations. Prosecutorial threats. Talk of prison sentences. A failed public-works project reclassified as a law-and-order emergency.

And that is the bridge to the midterms.

The danger is not that Trump will literally use the Reflecting Pool to cancel an election. The danger is that the Reflecting Pool shows how quickly he can turn personal embarrassment into state action.

He identifies a humiliating fact.

He invents a hostile force.

He attaches that hostile force to the left.

He demands punishment.

His supporters absorb the story.

Government actors respond.

The fact-based universe is left asking the same exhausted question it asked in 2020: where is the evidence?

But by then, the point is no longer evidence.

The point is mobilization.

The midterm template

This is why the “radical left lunatics” language matters.

Trump is not merely saying, “Some idiot damaged the pool.” He is fitting the pool into a larger story he already wants to tell: the country is under attack from internal enemies, the left is criminal, normal politics is insufficient, and extraordinary state action is necessary.

That is the template we should expect before the midterms.

Maybe it will be protests. Maybe immigration. Maybe campus unrest. Maybe alleged voter fraud. Maybe some supposed antifa plot. Maybe a mix of all of it.

But the pattern is not hard to see.

Create the atmosphere of emergency.

Define opposition as criminality.

Treat ordinary institutional limits as weakness.

Use federal power as theater and threat.

Then, when the election arrives, claim that the same enemies who vandalized the pool, attacked the capital, corrupted the cities, and menaced the monuments are now trying to steal the vote.

The Reflecting Pool is not the main event.

It is a rehearsal.

The question that cuts through all of it

So ask the simple question.

Where is the evidence?

Not the claim. Not the vibe. Not the Truth Social post. Not the prosecutorial chest-thumping. Not the MAGA fantasy that every piece of peeling blue material is proof of a left-wing plot.

Evidence.

Where is the surveillance footage of someone pouring corrosive chemicals into the pool?

Where is the footage of someone cutting a 250-foot gash?

Where is the forensic analysis showing that outside chemicals caused the algae bloom, rather than the ordinary combination of shallow water, heat, sunlight, bad design, treatment chemicals, and coating failure?

Where is the evidence that the tourists and onlookers touching loose floating material caused the failure, rather than discovering it?

Until that evidence appears, the most reasonable conclusion is the obvious one: Trump made a public mess, could not admit it, and invented enemies to explain it away.

That is what he does.

He did it with the election.

He is doing it with the pool.

The scale is different. The stakes are different. The pattern is the same.

Trump will never admit he lost the 2020 election.

And he will never admit he lost to algae.

MS Note: This is beginning to feel like we are living in a Kurt Vonnegut novel.

I do not mean that as a casual way of saying everything is crazy. I mean it more literally than that.

Vonnegut’s great gift was not fantasy. It was altered realism. His worlds are strange, but not because they are unrecognizable. They are strange because they are too recognizable. The bureaucracy still functions. The slogans still work. The patriotic rituals still proceed. The war machines still grind. The official explanations are still delivered in calm voices. The absurdity does not interrupt reality. It becomes the operating system of reality.

That is the feeling now.

A UFC spectacle on the White House lawn. A blue-painted Reflecting Pool turning green and peeling apart while the president blames invisible vandals. An Iran war treated as both a victory pageant and a diplomatic mystery. A government that keeps converting embarrassment into emergency, incompetence into sabotage, and criticism into evidence of treason.

This is not normal politics with a little extra noise. It is a kind of national Slaughterhouse-Five atmosphere: comic and horrifying at the same time, ridiculous in its surfaces and deadly serious underneath. The joke is real. The damage is real. The people explaining it are absurd. The institutions keep moving.

That is the Vonnegut quality. The country has not entered a fantasy world. It has entered an altered but believable version of itself, where the most preposterous explanation is treated as official truth, and the official truth is repeated until millions of people decide it must be real.

Trump loses an election: it was rigged.

Trump loses to algae: it was vandals.

Different story. Same machinery.

And somewhere in the background, Billy Pilgrim has come unstuck in time, watching the loop repeat itself: humiliation, denial, accusation, mobilization, punishment.

So it goes.

—-

Anyway, thanks for taking the ride with me as I keep trying to understand the pattern underneath the crazy. If any of this helps you make sense of it, or just helps keep you from howling at the moon about it, maybe consider becoming a paid subscriber. Paid support is what makes the deeper work possible. It’s $6/month or $60/year, and it helps keep this project independent, sustained, and focused. Thanks for considering it! Onward.

Audio listeners can stop here.

Sources

https://apnews.com/article/trump-reflecting-pool-paint-algae-6b7b499ada2701a34bc6bc380013ad04

https://apnews.com/article/a41bbf59575f221d28e70452d0757f78

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-blaming-alleged-vandals-says-washington-reflecting-pool-needs-repairs-2026-06-21/

https://www.reuters.com/pictures/blue-paint-meets-green-algae-lincoln-memorial-reflecting-pool-2026-06-16/

https://abcnews.com/Politics/olympian-arrested-reflecting-pool-damage/story?id=134078925

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2026/06/20/cyclist-arrested-reflecting-pool-denies-trump-vandalism-claims/

https://www.sparknotes.com/lit/slaughter/