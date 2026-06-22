DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riki's avatar
Riki
1h

Could we at least MENTION that as part of this the US appears to have tacitly approved in concept the idea that Iran now enjoys some say over the Strait which it most certainly did not have with JCPOA? That will be crucial for the price of oil and the world economy going forward.

Reply
Share
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
1h

Ordinarily, I would be the last person to cut Trump any slack and never will I cut him any slack on a domestic issue. But on these negotiations, I think we would do well to bridle our criticism. Trump has a hard enough time being an adult without being mocked. Although he deserves to be mocked 24/7/365. I will go easy on his feelings on this issue. For the good of the entire effing world.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture