Vice President J.D. Vance announced Monday that Iran has agreed to allow international nuclear inspectors back into the country, calling it a major step forward in the Trump administration’s effort to turn last week’s fragile ceasefire into a broader agreement.

Speaking in Switzerland, where U.S. and Iranian officials have been meeting with mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, Vance said Iran had agreed to permit inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency — the U.N. nuclear watchdog — to resume access to Iranian nuclear sites. He described the move as “a major milestone for the American people” and “the first step” toward permanently ending Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

The announcement came as technical talks continued in Switzerland and as the Trump administration moved to offer Iran immediate economic relief. The Treasury Department issued a temporary 60-day license allowing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil — a significant sanctions reprieve that U.S. officials linked to Iran’s commitments to allow nuclear inspections and keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

So this is real news.

If Iran actually allows IAEA inspectors meaningful access to its nuclear program, that matters. If inspectors can verify what Iran has, where it is, how much enriched uranium remains, what facilities are operating, what was damaged, what was moved, and what can be monitored going forward, that is a significant development.

But it is also worth being clear about what kind of development it is.

What Vance is now presenting as a Trump-era diplomatic breakthrough is, in substance, the restoration of one of the central safeguards of the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under President Obama — the same agreement Donald Trump denounced, abandoned, and spent years describing as one of the worst deals in American history.

The news is that Iran may allow inspectors back in.

The context is that inspectors were already there under the JCPOA before Trump pulled the United States out of it.

The Breakthrough Was Obama’s Breakthrough

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the JCPOA — was built around a simple premise: Iran could not simply be trusted. It had to be inspected.

That was the core of the agreement.

The Obama deal did not assume Iran had become friendly. It did not assume the Iranian regime had become benign. It did not ask the world to take Tehran’s word for it. It placed Iran’s nuclear program under an international monitoring regime, with the IAEA responsible for verifying whether Iran was complying with its obligations.

That included limits on enrichment. Limits on uranium stockpiles. Limits on centrifuges. Monitoring of declared nuclear facilities. Verification before sanctions relief. And a framework for international inspectors to detect whether Iran was cheating.

The deal was always open to criticism. It had sunset provisions. It did not solve every problem posed by Iran. It did not address all of Iran’s regional behavior. It did not magically turn Iran into a normal actor.

But on the nuclear question, its logic was straightforward: restrict the program, inspect the program, verify compliance, and use sanctions relief as the incentive.

Trump rejected that framework.

He called the agreement weak and disastrous. He argued that Obama had given Iran too much and gotten too little. In 2018, he withdrew the United States from the deal and reimposed sanctions.

Now, after years of escalation, a war, threats over the Strait of Hormuz, Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Iranian threats, emergency diplomacy, and a new 60-day negotiating window, the Trump administration is announcing that Iran will allow nuclear inspectors back in.

That does not make the current talks meaningless. It does not mean the new arrangement, if one emerges, will be identical to the JCPOA.

But it does mean the administration is returning to one of the central premises of the agreement Trump discarded.

What Trump Broke

Before Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, international inspectors were in Iran. The IAEA was monitoring Iran’s nuclear-related commitments. The arrangement was imperfect, as all arms-control agreements are imperfect, but it created constraints and transparency.

After Trump pulled out, the United States reimposed sanctions. Iran, over time, moved away from the deal’s nuclear limits. The inspection regime eroded. Access became more restricted. Transparency declined.

That sequence matters.

The Trump critique of the JCPOA was that he could replace it with something stronger. But the stronger replacement never materialized. Instead, the United States left the agreement, Iran expanded its nuclear activity, and the region moved through a cycle of pressure, retaliation, uncertainty, and military escalation.

That is the history behind Monday’s announcement.

The story is not simply that Trump is getting Iran to accept inspections.

The story is that Trump inherited a deal that already had inspections, abandoned it, and is now trying to restore at least part of the monitoring structure that existed before—and claim it is an accomplishment achieved by a $100B war against Iran, when it was an accomplishment already in place before he pulled the US out.

The Price of the New “Breakthrough”

There is also a second part of the story.

Iran is not simply giving something up. The United States is giving Iran something too.

The Treasury Department has issued a temporary oil-sanctions license that allows Iran to sell oil for 60 days. That is a meaningful economic concession. It gives Iran access to revenue at a moment when Tehran has been under intense pressure and when sanctions relief has been one of its central demands.

That may be a reasonable tradeoff. Diplomacy involves tradeoffs. Sanctions are leverage, and leverage is used to get something in return.

But it is important to recognize how familiar this structure is.

Under Obama, sanctions relief was exchanged for nuclear restrictions and inspections. Under Trump’s emerging arrangement, sanctions relief is again being used to obtain nuclear inspections and broader commitments, including on the Strait of Hormuz.

The details are different. The context is different. The region is now in a more dangerous position than it was when the JCPOA was negotiated. But the basic diplomatic mechanism is not new.

Iran gets economic relief.

Iran accepts nuclear monitoring.

The United States claims the arrangement reduces the risk posed by Iran’s nuclear program.

That was not a betrayal when Obama did it. And it is not automatically a triumph because Trump is now doing a version of it.

The Real Test

The current talks should be judged on their merits.

The Strait of Hormuz matters. Lebanon matters. Israel’s actions matter. Hezbollah matters. Iran’s nuclear program matters. If the United States can reduce the risk of a wider regional war, keep energy markets from convulsing, restore IAEA access, and create a path toward a more durable agreement, that is worth pursuing.

But as for today’s news — the real test is not the just “Iran will allow inspections.”

The real test is what kind of inspections.

Which sites will inspectors be allowed to visit? Declared sites only, or undeclared sites too? What about facilities the United States and Israel bombed? What about uranium that may have been moved? What about centrifuge production? What about surveillance equipment? What about the Additional Protocol? What happens if Iran delays access? What happens if inspectors find discrepancies? What happens if renewed fighting in Lebanon gives Iran a reason to suspend cooperation again?

“Inspectors are coming back” is an important announcement.

It is not yet a full verification regime.

A serious agreement has to define access. It has to define timelines. It has to define consequences. It has to define the connection between nuclear compliance and sanctions relief. And it has to be durable enough to survive the regional pressures that are already testing the ceasefire.

Those are the questions that will determine whether this is a real achievement or merely the first optimistic headline in a much harder negotiation.

The Bottom Line

Given where we are right now, the following applies:

If Iran allows IAEA inspectors back in, that is good news.

If the Strait of Hormuz stays open, that is good news.

If the Lebanon ceasefire holds, that is good news.

If this becomes the beginning of a serious, verifiable nuclear arrangement, that is good news.

But all of this needs to be understood in terms of the history (and Trumpian folly) that preceded it. Trump did not discover nuclear inspections. They were a central feature of the JCPOA. Trump did not invent the use of sanctions relief to obtain nuclear concessions. That was the basic structure of the Obama deal.

And Trump did not prove that withdrawing from the JCPOA would produce a stronger replacement. He withdrew, the nuclear problem worsened, a war of choice happened and now his administration is trying to rebuild part of the verification structure that existed before he walked away.

The emerging arrangement may turn out to be useful. It may even become necessary. But it should be understood clearly.

Vance’s breakthrough is not a clean break from the Obama approach.

It is, in important respects, the Obama approach rebranded — after years of denouncing it.

Here we go, happy Monday. I hope everyone had a great weekend, and Happy Father’s day to all the fathers out there. Thanks to everyone for your support and as always (but I have to say it) , if you can swing a paid subscription, please do so — and if you can’t, Free is Fine, just please be sure and show engagement by likes, comments, restacks, and shares. That helps too. But paid support, just so you know, is the main metric Substack uses to rank and algorithmically support a publication. So your subscription not only helps directly, it drives our spot on “Rising Bestsellers” — a chart that we have fallen completely off of lately after being ranked in the top 50 for a long time. Anyway—it will be a busy week. I’m on it and thank you.

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