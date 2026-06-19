DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
23m

My reading from various ME reports suggest that the IDF and IAF maintained operations in Southern Lebanon after the MOU was released and signed off by trump in Versailles. Netanyahu has steadfastly promised "continued operations to safeguard Israelis, blah-blah", and until the US comes down hard on him, nothing will stop Hezbollah responses, and the blame game staggers on.

At this point, it's not impossible to believe that Israel is acting pursuant to a wink-and-nod from trump, to test Iran's hold on Hezbollah, or even to blow up the negotiation process, as domestic blowback to the "deal" grows louder, and trump may be persuaded to "revisit" the terms of the MOU.

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San's avatar
San
18m

Trump fucked up

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