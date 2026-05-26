DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
13m

I believe the strike was mostly performative, giving Trump cover as a tough guy while he prepares to reach a deal that currently appears to favor Iran.

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
3m

Another cogent piece staying within the bounds of what can be known and laying out the possibilities beyond that.

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