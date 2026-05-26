There are moments in diplomacy when a military action can be technically defensible and still strategically disastrous. Is that what just happened with the US “defensive” strike against Iran during a ceasefire just as peace talks were allegedly about to bear fruit? Let’s take a deeper look.

The US “Defensive” Strikes

On Monday, the United States carried out strikes in southern Iran against targets that U.S. Central Command described as missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to lay mines. CENTCOM called the strikes “defensive,” saying they were necessary to protect American forces from Iranian threats. The strikes came, however, at an especially delicate moment: Iranian negotiators were in Qatar for talks aimed at preserving or expanding a ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and possibly laying the groundwork for a broader U.S.-Iran deal.

Iran responded by accusing the United States of breaking the ceasefire. Tehran called the strikes a show of “bad faith” and said it would not hesitate to defend itself. Iran also reportedly claimed to have shot down U.S. drones, adding another layer of military friction to a process that was already fragile.

So the central question is whether this was genuinely a narrow defensive action as claimed by the US — or whether “defensive” is being used as a broad label for coercive military pressure at the very moment diplomacy was supposed to be doing the work.

And then there is a still harder question: even if the strike was genuinely defensive, did it make sense?

The U.S. Claim: Iran Was Preparing New Threats

The American explanation rests on two claims.

First, that Iranian boats were attempting to lay mines, presumably in or near the Strait of Hormuz. Second, that Iranian missile launch sites posed an imminent or developing threat. CENTCOM presented the operation as a limited act of self-defense, not a resumption of full-scale hostilities. (MS Comment: I can understand how, if Iran was really laying mines, this could be interpreted as a ceasefire violation. Maybe. But I don’t understand how the missile sites, which are nothing new, suddenly became a “must bomb them now” target at this delicate moment.)

If that is true, it matters. Mine-laying in the Strait of Hormuz would be a serious hostile act. As everyone now fully understands the strait is one of the most important shipping chokepoints in the world. Mining it would threaten commercial shipping, global energy markets, and U.S. forces operating in the region. If Iranian forces were actually putting mines into the water during a ceasefire, it likely violate the spirit, and probably the substance, of any ceasefire framework that includes de-escalation around Hormuz.

So Where is the Proof?

But there is an important distinction here.

Mine-laying, if proven, would be serious. But the public record so far does not appear to prove it. It reports the U.S. allegation.

That does not mean the allegation is false. The U.S. may have drone footage, satellite imagery, radar tracks, sonar detections, intercepted communications, or other real-time intelligence showing Iranian boats preparing or actually deploying mines. The U.S. may also have intelligence showing missile sites moving toward launch readiness.

But as of now, the public case appears to rest mainly on CENTCOM’s assertion. The reports I have seen do not describe released video, recovered mines, neutral confirmation, allied corroboration, or detailed imagery showing the alleged mine-laying.

That evidentiary gap is not a small matter. When a military strike occurs during peace talks, the burden of explanation rises. “Trust us” may be enough for an internal military chain of command. It is not enough for the public, for Congress, or for the diplomatic record.

What Evidence Would Make the U.S. Case Stronger?

There are several kinds of evidence the United States could show without necessarily compromising its most sensitive sources.

It could release drone or aircraft imagery showing Iranian boats dropping objects into the water. It could show time-stamped radar tracks of IRGC craft moving in patterns consistent with mine-laying. It could show underwater detections or recovered mine components. It could provide satellite imagery of missile launchers being moved, fueled, uncovered, or positioned for firing. It could release declassified summaries of intercepted Iranian orders, even if the underlying collection remained classified.

Any one of those would strengthen the U.S. case. Several together would make the case much stronger.

But without that kind of evidence, the administration is asking the world to accept a major conclusion on faith: that the U.S. did not break the ceasefire, because Iran had already broken it or was about to do so.

That may be true. But it has not yet been publicly demonstrated.

Iran’s Response: Bad Faith, Ceasefire Violation, and Retaliation Language

Iran’s public response was predictable, but still important. Tehran said the U.S. had violated the ceasefire and shown bad faith at the negotiating table. It also said it reserved the right to respond.

This is where the danger lies.

If Iran treats the strike as a one-off incident and continues negotiating in Qatar, the peace process may survive. If Iran concludes that the U.S. is using the ceasefire as cover for selective strikes, the talks could collapse.

From Tehran’s perspective, the American position may look like this: Iran must stop military pressure, but the U.S. reserves the right to strike whenever it decides that an Iranian move is threatening.

From Washington’s perspective, the Iranian position may look equally untenable: Iran wants the protection of a ceasefire while still using mines, missiles, Hezbollah, or the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

Both sides can make an argument. Both sides can also use that argument to justify escalation.

That is why the evidence matters.

Rubio’s Message: Hormuz Will Open “One Way or the Other”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added another layer of ambiguity by saying the Strait of Hormuz must be open “one way or the other.” At the same time, he suggested a deal with Iran may still be possible within days.

That is a revealing combination.

On one level, it may be ordinary diplomacy backed by force: the U.S. is saying Iran cannot close or mine a global shipping corridor and expect Washington to tolerate it. On another level, it sounds like coercive pressure: agree to the terms, reopen Hormuz, and accept the framework — or the U.S. will impose the outcome militarily.

That does not automatically make it wrong. Coercion is part of statecraft. The problem is that coercion during peace talks can easily become self-defeating if the other side concludes that negotiation is just surrender by another name.

This is the strategic puzzle. If the U.S. strike was meant to prevent an imminent Iranian attack, it may be defensible. If it was meant to pressure Iran into a deal, it may backfire. If it was both, then the administration has taken on the hardest version of the problem: trying to use force without destroying the diplomatic channel force was supposedly meant to protect.

Israel’s Role: Pressure on the Side Door

The U.S.-Iran track is not happening in isolation. Israel is also escalating pressure against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu has vowed to “crush” Hezbollah, and Israel has intensified strikes despite a truce that was supposed to limit the fighting. Reuters reported that Israel and Hezbollah have continued trading blows despite an April 16 truce, and that the conflict could threaten the broader U.S.-Iran negotiations.

This matters because Lebanon is not a side issue for Iran. Hezbollah is one of Tehran’s central regional instruments. If Israel is escalating in Lebanon while the U.S. is striking Iranian territory and demanding concessions in Qatar, Iran may see the whole process as coordinated pressure rather than genuine diplomacy.

That perception may be wrong in some details. But perceptions drive decisions in crises.

Israel’s position appears to be that any deal must not leave Iran stronger, must not shield Hezbollah, and must not allow Tehran to preserve a nuclear path. That is understandable from Israel’s perspective. But it also means Israel has incentives to keep military pressure high while Washington negotiates.

The result is a three-level crisis: U.S.-Iran diplomacy, U.S.-Iran military friction, and Israel-Hezbollah escalation. Any one of those can disrupt the others.

Was Iran Breaking the Ceasefire?

If Iranian forces were laying mines, then Iran was almost certainly violating the ceasefire or at least acting in a way incompatible with it. Mine-laying is not a symbolic protest. It is a direct threat to navigation and potentially to lives.

If Iranian missile sites were preparing to fire on U.S. forces or shipping, the U.S. would have a serious self-defense argument.

But again, that depends on evidence. Publicly, we have the U.S. claim. We do not yet have the public proof.

That creates three possibilities.

The first is that the U.S. is telling the truth and acted to prevent an imminent Iranian violation or attack. In that case, the strike may have been necessary, but the administration still needs to explain why it chose to act kinetically rather than handle the issue through the ceasefire mechanism, mediators, or urgent warning channels.

The second is that Iran was engaged in ambiguous military activity — moving boats, positioning missiles, signaling capability — and the U.S. chose to interpret that activity aggressively. In that case, the strike may have been preventive rather than defensive.

The third is that the U.S. used the mine-laying and missile-site claims as legal and political cover for coercive pressure. That would be the most troubling possibility, because it would mean the United States risked blowing up the talks in order to shape the talks. It would also be arguably stupid since Iran has established that simply bullying by the US doesn’t produce the desired results. Iran has shown it can take a punch; that it has staying power; and that it won’t be pushed into a posture that looks submissive.

At this stage, we cannot responsibly choose among those possibilities with confidence. But we can say that the administration has not yet publicly shown enough evidence to close the question.

Bump in the Road or Derailment?

For now, this looks like a serious derailment risk, but not yet a confirmed derailment.

The talks appear to be continuing. Rubio is still speaking as though a deal may be possible. Mediators are still active. Iran, despite its angry rhetoric, has not yet clearly walked away.

That is the hopeful reading.

The darker reading is that the strike has damaged the one thing a ceasefire requires: a minimally shared understanding of what the ceasefire means. If Iran believes the U.S. can strike Iranian territory and still call the ceasefire intact, Tehran may decide the agreement is meaningless. If the U.S. believes Iran can use the ceasefire to lay mines, move missiles, or operate through Hezbollah, Washington may decide the ceasefire is being exploited.

That is how ceasefires die: not always from one dramatic announcement, but from competing claims of self-defense until the exception swallows the rule.

The Bottom Line

The U.S. may have had a legitimate tactical reason to strike. If Iranian boats were actually laying mines in or near the Strait of Hormuz, that would be a serious hostile act and likely a ceasefire violation. If Iranian missile sites were preparing to fire, the U.S. self-defense argument becomes stronger.

But the administration has not yet publicly shown the evidence needed to make that case convincing outside its own chain of command.

Moreover, even if the US could prove its claim — the question remains, was a strike during a ceasefire a smart response? Was it tactically smart and strategically stupid? We’re likel to find the answer to that fairly soon.

The peace process is not dead. But it is now more fragile than it was yesterday. And unless the U.S. can show what it saw — or unless both sides quietly decide to absorb the incident and keep talking — this may be remembered not as a defensive strike that protected diplomacy, but as the moment when diplomacy began to come apart.

If the analysis here helps you sort out what’s actually happening in Iran and elsewhere, I hope you’ll consider supporting the work here. Your support makes it possible to take the time to research and investigate things seriously, then write about them responsibly. Thank you!

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-military-strikes-iranian-boats-missile-launch-sites-centcom-2026-05-25/

https://apnews.com/article/47980a4d87c63c0adb873d306f9b932c

https://nypost.com/2026/05/26/us-news/marco-rubio-says-iran-deal-may-be-a-few-days-as-tehran-slams-us-strikes/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-right-wing-ministers-urge-netanyahu-resume-beirut-strikes-counter-2026-05-25/

https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2026/05/26/us-strikes-iranian-missile-sites-as-mediators-press-ahead-with-talks/