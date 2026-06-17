The Trump administration today made public the text of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding with Iran.

But it did not release a signed document. It did not post a PDF on the White House website or the State Department website. Instead, senior U.S. officials read the draft text to reporters after days of secrecy over what, exactly, the United States and Iran had agreed to.

That matters. We are not yet looking at a formally published instrument. We are looking at the text as read by U.S. officials, ahead of a signing ceremony that is reportedly still to come.

Still, the text is now public enough to analyze. And it tells a very different story from the one Trump has been telling.

The full text appears at the end of this post.

Here are the key takeaways.

1. Iran does not give up enrichment.

This is the biggest nuclear point.

The text does not say Iran will dismantle its enrichment program. It does not say Iran will permanently cease enrichment. It does not say Iran will ship its enriched uranium stockpile out of the country.

Instead, Iran “reaffirms” that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The disposition of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is left to a future mechanism to be mutually agreed upon, with the minimum methodology being downblending on site under IAEA supervision.

That is not nothing. But it is also not what Trump has been selling.

The core issue — Iran’s ability to enrich uranium, the fate of its existing stockpile, and the verification regime that would make any nuclear commitment meaningful — remains to be negotiated.

The document even says the parties will discuss enrichment and other matters related to Iran’s nuclear needs in the final deal.

That means enrichment is not resolved. It is explicitly deferred.

2. The U.S. gives immediate relief while the hardest nuclear questions wait.

The sequencing is striking.

Immediately upon signing, the United States begins removing its naval blockade and undertakes to fully end it within 30 days. It also commits to Treasury waivers for Iranian crude oil exports, petroleum products, derivatives, banking transactions, insurance, transportation, and associated services.

Meanwhile, the nuclear issue moves into a 60-day negotiating window.

That is the opposite of the political story Trump has been telling.

Trump’s message is that American force compelled Iran to accept American terms. But the text reads more like an interim bargain: Iran stops fighting and begins reopening the Strait; the United States relieves pressure; and both sides negotiate later over the issues that matter most.

Again, that may be defensible. A ceasefire is better than a widening war. Reopening Hormuz is better than keeping the global economy hostage.

But we should be clear about what happened. The United States appears to have traded immediate economic and strategic relief for a temporary halt in hostilities and a promise to negotiate.

That is not capitulation. It is a deal.

And from Iran’s perspective, it may be a very good one.

3. The Strait of Hormuz language confirms the concern about future fees.

This may be the most politically explosive line in the document.

Iran agrees to make arrangements for safe commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz with no charge — but only for 60 days.

After that, Iran is to conduct dialogue with Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states.

That language does not explicitly impose tolls. But it also does not prohibit them.

In fact, the structure of the language appears to preserve Iran’s argument that after the 60-day window, the future administration of the Strait — including maritime services and potentially fees — is open for discussion.

This is why the Iranian claims over the last several days mattered. The text appears to create precisely the opening Iran was describing.

Trump can say there are no tolls today. That may be true.

But the MOU says passage is without charge for 60 days only.

That is not an accidental phrase.

4. The frozen-assets issue is real.

Trump has repeatedly tried to deny that money is being released to Iran. But the text does not support a simple “no money” claim.

The MOU says the United States undertakes to make Iran’s frozen or restricted funds and assets fully available for use upon implementation of the MOU, with procedures to be mutually agreed during negotiations.

That does not necessarily mean every dollar is released on day one. The details still matter. The procedures still matter. The timing still matters.

But the subject is plainly in the agreement.

The funds may remain in the original account or be transferred. They are to be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by Iran’s Central Bank. The United States undertakes to issue the necessary licenses and authorizations.

That is not “no money.”

That is money — structured through waivers, licenses, procedures, and access to restricted or frozen assets.

Trump may argue this is not U.S. taxpayer money. Fine. That is a different claim.

But the agreement plainly puts Iranian access to frozen or restricted funds on the table.

5. The $300 billion reconstruction provision is also real.

The MOU also includes a commitment by the United States, working with regional partners, to develop a mutually agreed plan of at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran.

That is an enormous number.

The text does not say the United States Treasury will write Iran a $300 billion check. That distinction matters. But it does say the United States will undertake, with regional partners, to develop the plan, and that the United States will grant the required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions.

That means the reconstruction language is not some invented Iranian talking point.

It is in the text.

Trump can try to explain it away as private financing, regional financing, or licensed investment rather than direct aid. But again, that is not the same as saying the provision does not exist.

It exists. And it is a major inducement.

6. Lebanon is inside the deal.

This is one of the most underappreciated parts of the MOU.

The first paragraph does not simply refer to U.S.-Iran military operations. It refers to the termination of military operations “on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” and to ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.

That language gives Iran a basis to say the deal reaches beyond Iran itself. It gives Iran a basis to say the U.S.-Iran framework also affects Israel’s operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The United States may argue that Israel is not bound by the MOU. Israel will surely insist it retains freedom of action against Hezbollah. But Iran will read the text differently, and not unreasonably.

The agreement embeds Lebanon in the ceasefire framework.

That matters.

7. Trump’s public story and the text are not aligned.

Trump’s political message has been simple: force worked, Iran folded, the Strait is open, and the nuclear threat has been solved.

The text tells a different story.

It shows a ceasefire framework. It shows immediate U.S. concessions. It shows a 60-day negotiating period. It shows nuclear ambiguity. It shows future discussions over the administration of Hormuz. It shows oil waivers, sanctions relief, frozen assets, and reconstruction financing.

The agreement may still prove useful. It may prevent further war. It may reopen shipping. It may reduce pressure on global energy markets. It may create a path to a stronger final deal.

But it is not the deal Trump has described.

If the next 60 days produce a real nuclear agreement, verifiable limits, enforceable inspections, clarity on enriched uranium, and a durable settlement over Hormuz, then the administration will be able to argue that this was the first step toward something meaningful.

But that is not what exists today.

Today, what exists is a pause — and a very expensive one.

Bottom Line

Trump promised surrender. The text shows a bargain.

The United States appears to have traded immediate economic and strategic relief for a temporary cessation of hostilities and a promise to negotiate the hard issues later.

That may be preferable to a wider war. It may be the best available off-ramp. It may even become the foundation for a better deal.

But the MOU does not prove that Trump solved the Iran problem.

It proves that he bought time.

And Iran got paid in leverage.

Full Text of the 14-Point Memorandum of Understanding

The following is the text of the MOU as read to reporters by senior U.S. officials and published by the Associated Press and Reuters.

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have jointly agreed in good faith on [ __ date] on the following:

1 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war are signing this MOU to declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon and other provisions of this paragraph.

2 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

3 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days, extendable with mutual consent.

4 — Immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.

5 — Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, and considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles, and demining by the Islamic Republic of Iran will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.

6 — The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of a final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.

7 — The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned, and expressed their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.

8 — The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven, with the minimum methodology to be down blended on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned. They express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.

9 — Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.

10 — The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions, US Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.

11 — The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MOU. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during negotiations. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly.

12 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and the future compliance of the final deal.

13 — After signing this MOU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.

14 — The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.