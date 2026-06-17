DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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No thanks's avatar
No thanks
1h

Anyone who thinks this is the end definitely is MAGA. There will be fallout from this shit show of an illegal war for years to come. All that is left is the whitewash and spin.

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Heidi L's avatar
Heidi L
40m

So, we just spent billions of dollars to end up with a deal that's less advantageous to us than the JCPOA was. Awesome.

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