DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
6h

Great insight on this perplexing border crossing. And, Congratulations, Michael!!! You so deserve this!!🎉🤩

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
5h

It appears that the pretext for the search, that Tunnick was a suspected terrorist, is what's so sketchy about this. Apparently under NSPM-7 any of us could be named a terrorist for opposing almost anything Trump purports to support including most articles and comments here on Substack.

What do you suppose it will cost Tunnick to defend himself? That may be the whole purpose of the Trump regime's legal assault.

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