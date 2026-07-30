The headline is jarring.

A U.S. citizen activist returned home through Atlanta’s airport. Customs officers took his phone. Instead of unlocking it, he entered what is known as a “duress password”—a special code built into the privacy-focused GrapheneOS operating system. Rather than opening the phone, the code erased its encrypted contents.

Now Samuel Tunick faces a federal felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

On first reading, the case sounds deeply troubling. On second and third reading too. Can the federal government really prosecute an American simply for deleting data from his own phone?

I took a deeper look.

Here is what I found.

What Actually Happened

According to the indictment, Tunick was returning from the Dominican Republic when Customs and Border Protection officers selected him for secondary inspection. They seized his phone and ordered him to unlock it.

Instead of providing the normal passcode, prosecutors allege that he intentionally supplied the phone’s pre-programmed duress password—a code designed specifically to erase the encryption keys protecting the device.

That point is critical. The government is not charging him with the act of deleting files in the abstract. It is charging him with intentionally destroying evidence while federal officers were in the middle of carrying out what they characterize as a lawful search.

That distinction may sound technical, but under the statute that is in play on this, it’s the critical fact that changes almost everything. More about that in a minute.

Why This Feels Wrong

Before I go any further, I want to state clearly — this just feels wrong. Maybe there’s a law that let’s them do this but it still feels deeply wrong. The phone belonged to Tunick. The data belonged to Tunick. We have the right to erase our own digital information whenever we choose. He was an American citizen, born in the US, returning home when it happened. It just feels wrong.

If the government can prosecute someone simply for deleting personal files, that sounds less like a constitutional democracy and more like something out of an authoritarian state. That visceral reaction is understandable.

And it’s not wrong.

But there are some legal distinctions in play here that muddy the waters at least a bit.

Timing Matters

Imagine police arrive at your office with a valid search warrant. As they begin opening the safe, you hit a hidden button that shreds every document inside.

Few people would argue that you’ve merely exercised your property rights. Most would say you intentionally destroyed evidence during a lawful search.

Federal prosecutors argue that Tunick did essentially the digital equivalent. Their case isn’t based on the fact that data disappeared. It’s based on when it disappeared.

According to the government, officers had already seized the phone, had already lawfully ordered him to unlock it, and were actively conducting the lawful search when he allegedly triggered the wipe. That timing is why prosecutors chose a federal obstruction statute rather than simply accusing him of refusing to cooperate.

But There Is Another Twist

Here’s where the case becomes much more interesting.

This wasn’t an ordinary search warrant. It was a border search, and border searches operate under very different constitutional rules.

Ordinarily, if police want to search the contents of your smartphone, they need probable cause and, in most circumstances, a warrant approved by a judge. To get that they need to show probable cause that you’ve committed a crime. At the border, however, courts have long recognized an exception. The government has substantially broader authority to search travelers and their belongings without obtaining a warrant first.

Historically, that doctrine made a great deal of sense. Every sovereign nation has a legitimate interest in controlling what—and who—crosses its borders.

But smartphones have changed the equation.

Your luggage might reveal what clothes you packed. Your phone can reveal years of emails, photographs, banking records, medical information, political activities, attorney communications, location history, and private conversations. It is less like a suitcase than a portable archive of your life.

That is why courts have struggled with exactly how traditional border-search doctrine should apply to modern digital devices.

Why Was This Particular Traveler Singled Out?



There is another aspect of this case that deserves attention because it goes directly to the larger constitutional questions.

Samuel Tunick wasn’t just another traveler returning from vacation. He is a well-known Atlanta activist associated with the movement opposing the controversial police training facility known as “Cop City.” His attorneys contend that federal authorities targeted him because of that political activism, not because they had legitimate concerns about what might be on his phone.

According to court filings, Homeland Security circulated Tunick’s name and photograph to a CBP Tactical Terrorism Response Team before his flight landed. An internal email reportedly described him as being investigated for “suspected terrorism activities.” Yet when agents questioned him, they reportedly told him they wanted to search his phone for evidence of child sexual abuse material. His lawyers argue that explanation was merely a pretext—a way of conducting what they describe as a fishing expedition into his political associations and his connections to the Stop Cop City movement.

The government has not publicly explained why Tunick was selected for a device search or what evidence, if any, linked him to criminal activity before he arrived at the airport. That may eventually emerge through litigation. At this stage, all we have are competing claims from prosecutors and the defense.

But one fact is beyond dispute: searches of travelers’ phones are extraordinarily rare. CBP’s own figures show that fewer than one-hundredth of one percent of international travelers have their electronic devices searched. So the fact that Tunick was an activist seems to be very much in play as the explanation for why he was singled out.

The Question I Couldn’t Stop Thinking About

Reading the case, another question immediately occurred to me.

Suppose Tunick had wiped the phone the night before. Not after being detained. Not after being ordered to unlock it. Just sitting in his hotel room before flying home.

Would that be a crime?

I looked into that.

It seems likely that doing that would not chargeable as illegal. People delete data every day. What appears to transform ordinary deletion into alleged obstruction is the fact that prosecutors say the destruction occurred after officers had already begun exercising their lawful search authority. Once that search starts happening — deleting becomes illegal, just like shredding papers in a safe during a search would be illegal.

Columbia law professor Daniel Richman quoted in the New York Times made essentially the same point. Someone who wipes a phone before arriving at the airport has a strong argument that they were simply legally protecting their privacy. Such a person would have wiped the phone proactively as a privacy protection — not in the middle of a search, at which point—under the government’s legal theory—it becomes felony obstruction of a lawful search. So once officers have lawfully initiated a search, deliberately triggering a wipe becomes obstruction—at least that’s the government’s legal theory, which will be tested in various ways.

The Case Within the Case

Ironically, that brings us back to the real constitutional issue.

Tunick’s lawyers are not simply arguing that he had a right to erase his phone. They are arguing that the underlying search itself was unlawful.

If the government’s search authority was unconstitutional, then the entire obstruction theory becomes much more complicated. After all, the obstruction statute applies only if officers were exercising lawful authority in the first place.

Courts have often held that constitutional protections are reduced at the border because of the government’s heightened interest in national security and immigration enforcement. The harder question is whether those older rules still make sense when applied to devices that contain virtually every aspect of a person’s private life.

That is an issue the Supreme Court has never squarely resolved.

The Deeper Look

The more I looked into this case, the more my concerns shifted.

At first, what troubled me most was the idea that an American citizen could face a felony for wiping his own phone.

By the end, I found myself asking an entirely different set of questions.

Why was Samuel Tunick singled out in the first place?

Phone searches at the border are extraordinarily rare. CBP searches the electronic devices of only a tiny fraction of one percent of arriving travelers. Yet Tunick wasn’t just any traveler. He was a prominent activist in the movement opposing Atlanta’s controversial “Cop City” project. According to his lawyers, Homeland Security had circulated his photograph in advance and identified him as a suspected terrorism subject.

But based on what is publicly known today, opposing a government construction project—even aggressively—is quintessential First Amendment activity. Political activism is not terrorism. If the government is using extraordinary border-search powers to investigate political activists absent genuine evidence of criminal conduct, that should concern Americans regardless of their politics.

I’m troubled by something else as well.

Tunick wasn’t trying to enter the United States as a foreign visitor. He was an American citizen coming home. Yet, as a practical matter, that appears to have afforded him little additional protection against a warrantless search of what is arguably the most private possession most of us own.

Perhaps the courts have long accepted that doctrine. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the doctrine makes sense in an age when a smartphone contains years of emails, financial records, medical information, photographs, attorney communications, political associations, and location history. A phone is not a suitcase, and crossing an international border should not automatically strip away every expectation of digital privacy.

Having said all that, I still come back to one difficult fact.

If the government’s version of events is accurate, Tunick didn’t erase his phone before traveling. He didn’t wipe it the night before his flight. He allegedly waited until federal officers had already seized the device, had already initiated the search, and had ordered him to unlock it. At that point, the legal landscape changes. Destroying potential evidence in the middle of an ongoing search is fundamentally different from deciding, days earlier, that you don’t want to carry sensitive information across the border.

That is why I suspect Tunick’s strongest legal defense is not that he had an absolute right to erase his phone. It is that the search itself was unconstitutional.

If his lawyers can persuade the court that CBP lacked lawful authority to conduct the search, then the government’s obstruction theory largely collapses. After all, the statute applies only when someone acts to impair the government’s lawful authority to seize evidence.

If, however, the court concludes that the border search was lawful under existing doctrine, the government has a much stronger argument than the headline alone would suggest. At that point, the prosecution is no longer about deleting personal data. It becomes a case about intentionally destroying evidence after a lawful search was already underway.

The most important issue may not be whether Samuel Tunick committed obstruction. It may be whether the government’s extraordinary authority to search the digital lives of American citizens returning to their own country has expanded beyond what the Fourth Amendment should tolerate in the smartphone era. Maybe this case will get us some clarity on that larger question. We’ll see.

We’re doing a half price sale on subscriptions — $30/year or $3/month. Here’s the link:

CLICK HERE FOR 50% OFF SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION SALE

And by the way ….. the sales is working! Thank you. Update below.

Updae: We made it!! 1000++ Paid Subscribers and They’ve Given us the Magic Orange Bestseller Badge. Thank you!



Amazing! Yesterday I tried a “half price” sale for the first time to get us over the “1000 paid subscriber hump” and the result has been amazing. Thank you guys so very much. It’s official and Substack has given me the magic orange badge and moves us up to number 26 on “Rising Bestsellers”. Here’s how that looks:

So now we’ve got the Orange badge meaning more than 1000 paid subscribers and that in turn means we get taken more seriously by the Substack algorithm and so on. A seat at the grownups table. So thank you very, veyr much. Just yesterday we had the junior badge — you can see it here — before crossing 1000 paid.

Anyway, it’s been a great couple of days to see such a wonderful reaction. We went from 970 two days ago to 1,017 as I write this.



So thank you, thank you, THANK YOU! Your support means everything. I’m going to keep the sale going until the end of the month as an ongoing thank you and to celebrate a little. Thanks again! You guys rock.

CLICK HERE FOR 50% OFF SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION SALE