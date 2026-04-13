Trump announced a blockade of the strait

When he announced a US blockade in a social media post, Donald Trump was very specific. He said the United States would begin “BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.” That’s clear. It describes movement through the Strait of Hormuz. It sounds like a blanket effort to shut the chokepoint itself.

CENTCOM announced a very different blockade

CENTCOM announced a very different blockade: “The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.”

That is not just a scaled-down version of Trump’s language. It is a different operational concept. An apple to an orange.

Under CENTCOM’s formulation, the target is not every vessel using Hormuz. The target is maritime traffic connected to Iran. Neutral traffic bound for non-Iranian ports is, at least on paper, still allowed to pass through the strait.

Geography matters

The geography makes the discrepancy even more striking.

Iran sits on the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz, but its coastline does not stop there. Iran also stretches eastward beyond the strait along the Gulf of Oman. That means it has important ports that do not depend on passage through Hormuz in the same way Gulf ports do. Chabahar and Jask, for example, are on the Gulf of Oman, east of the strait. CENTCOM’s blockade covers Iranian ports on both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Energy reporting has also noted that Jask was developed specifically as an export outlet outside the strait.

So yes: a ship coming from the Mediterranean and heading for Chabahar or Jask could be blockaded under CENTCOM’s policy even if it never entered the Strait of Hormuz at all. That is the clearest illustration of the difference. Trump described a blockade of Hormuz transit. CENTCOM announced a broader anti-Iran maritime cordon that reaches beyond Hormuz while explicitly leaving non-Iranian Hormuz transit open.

Another episode of Trumpian chaos

That gap between rhetoric and implementation is the real story.

Trump supplied the dramatic headline: all ships, the whole strait, immediate action. The military then issued a more technical and more defensible order aimed at Iranian ports and coastal trade. The result is another episode of Trumpian chaos, where the White House describes one thing and the actual instrument of state power turns out to be something else. Reuters and AP both treated the military action as narrower and different from Trump’s public wording.

In a more disciplined administration, that discrepancy would be reconciled before the announcement. Here, it becomes part of the event.

It’s a different blockade, with different objectives and results

This is not semantics. It changes how the move should be understood.

A real blockade of “any and all ships” entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz would amount to a direct threat to the entire Gulf’s commercial lifeline. CENTCOM’s actual policy is still escalatory and dangerous, but it is aimed at isolating Iran’s maritime commerce rather than closing the strait to everyone. That distinction matters militarily, diplomatically, and economically. Reuters has reported that even the narrower operation is a major military undertaking, while key allies have refused to sign on.

So the story today is not simply that CENTCOM’s blockade has begun.

It is that the blockade now being enforced is not the blockade Trump promised. Trump described a shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM announced a destination-based blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas, including ports east of Hormuz that ships can reach without transiting the strait at all. In other words, the administration did not merely narrow the policy. It changed the logic of the operation.

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Source list

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/4457255/us-to-blockade-ships-entering-or-exiting-iranian-ports/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-military-says-it-will-start-blockade-all-ships-going-iran-monday-2026-04-12/

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-military-enforce-blockade-gulf-oman-arabian-sea-note-seafarers-2026-04-13/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-blockade-iran-will-be-major-military-endeavor-experts-say-2026-04-13/

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-allies-refuse-join-trumps-strait-hormuz-blockade-2026-04-13/

https://apnews.com/article/1ac50d0be7baebeb727cce72be4c9cdc

https://www.britannica.com/place/Strait-of-Hormuz

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=48616