DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
4h

If CENTCOM is going to blockade all ships leaving Iranian Ports, then Trump has declared war on Pakistan, Malysia and China, and while at it, we berth US Navy ships in Malaysia, like the USS Boxer now steaming to the gulf of Persia to partake in the storming of Kharq Island.

At present the ships that have received a multi pass from Iran to transit the SOH have been Chinese, Indian and Pakistan, they expanded the list to those that aren't owned or registered by Israel and the US, provided they provide complete documentation, and turn on their Automated Identification System,

If the U.S. naval blockade moves beyond targeting Iranian-bound vessels and impacts the freedom of navigation for other nations' vessels, it is more likely to be construed as an unlawful, piratical act., and an act of war against China, Pakistan, India, Malaysia.

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Traci Joseph's avatar
Traci Joseph
3h

Thank you for yet another excellent and clear-eyed analysis.

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