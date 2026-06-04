DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Declan's avatar
Declan
1h

This integration is truly bullshit. It's a backdoor way of ensuring aid to Israel...the players know that there could be a chance to stop or curtail our taxpayer money to a genocidal regime. This MUST be torpedoed. Is the idea to handcuff a future Dem administration????

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
1h

This is classic case of the tail wagging the dog. Trump got our country sucked into this unholy alliance.

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