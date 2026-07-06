Not surprisingly, Donald Trump’s “thumb on the scales” calls to FIFA president Gianni Infantino have thrown not just the soccer world into chaos — they have turned the World Cup itself into a referendum on whether the rules still mean anything when political power has the phone number of the man at the top.

What began as a controversy over a harsh red card has now become something much bigger: a full-blown legitimacy crisis for FIFA, a diplomatic embarrassment for the United States, and a dark new chapter in the already uncomfortable relationship between Trump and the world’s most powerful sports organizations.

UEFA, the governing body for European football, has now entered the fray with a blistering statement accusing FIFA of crossing “a red line.” UEFA called the decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-game ban “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable,” and warned that “when the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined.”

That is not Belgium whining because it would rather face the United States without its leading scorer.

That is the governing body of European soccer telling FIFA that the integrity of the World Cup itself is now in question.

And UEFA is not alone.

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf called on FIFA to issue a prompt explanation, saying the impression of “active political interference in sport” must be dispelled “swiftly and conclusively.” European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef said decisions about sporting rules belong to sporting bodies, not politicians, and warned against the “weaponisation of sport for political purposes.” Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter wrote that “red cards are not overturned by political phone calls” and asked, “Quo vadis, FIFA?”

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken called it a “bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision” that could hurt the World Cup. England manager Thomas Tuchel — while making clear that he did not think Balogun’s foul deserved a red card — asked the obvious question: who now gets to overturn these decisions, when, and on what grounds? “Where does this start and where does this end?” he asked.

Exactly.

Because this is no longer only about Folarin Balogun.

It is about whether the World Cup has one set of rules for everyone, or whether those rules can be bent when the host country’s president decides to call FIFA.

For America, it remains to be seen whether the enormous goodwill the country has earned from foreign visitors — the surprise, the hospitality, the everyday generosity that has been one of the great unexpected pleasures of this World Cup — will be affected by this mess. But it is clear that Trump has now managed to do what he so often does: take something that was producing genuine national pride and turn it into a story about himself, his power, his relationships, and his instinct to interfere.

And let’s not forget the final image still waiting at the end of this tournament.

Guess who is scheduled to help present the World Cup trophy to the winner?

Donald Trump.

Infantino has already said Trump will join him at the final in New Jersey and help hand over the trophy to the champions. “We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course,” Infantino said last month.

Which means the same president now accused of intervening in a disciplinary decision that benefited the United States may soon be standing beside the FIFA president, on the sport’s biggest stage, presenting the trophy at the end of the tournament.

That is not a small optics problem.

That is the whole story in one image.

The Balogun Controversy

For those who have not been following every twist, the underlying soccer issue is this.

Folarin Balogun, the United States striker and one of the breakout stars of the tournament, was sent off during the Americans’ 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32. Balogun had already scored the opening goal, continuing a superb World Cup in which he has become the U.S. team’s leading scorer.

The red card itself was controversial from the start. Balogun stepped awkwardly onto the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic. The referee did not initially call a foul, but after a VAR review — and, crucially, after slow-motion replays made the contact look worse — the referee issued a straight red card.

Many people, including many non-American observers, thought the decision was harsh. I did too.

Balogun appeared off-balance. It looked more like an unfortunate landing than a malicious stamp. Even Thomas Tuchel, now one of the people criticizing FIFA’s reversal, said plainly that he did not think it was a red card.

So the initial American outrage was understandable. A straight red card triggers an automatic one-match suspension, and that meant Balogun would miss the United States’ round-of-16 match against Belgium. For a team trying to reach its first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002, losing its leading scorer because of a marginal VAR decision was an enormous blow.

Then FIFA did something highly unusual.

It did not rescind the red card. Instead, it invoked Article 27 of its disciplinary code and suspended the enforcement of Balogun’s automatic one-match ban for a one-year probationary period. In practical terms, Balogun became eligible to play against Belgium, while the red card remained on his record. If he commits a similar offense during the probationary period, the suspension can return.

At first glance, there was a plausible soccer argument for that outcome.

The card was harsh. The punishment seemed disproportionate. And FIFA had recently used the same Article 27 mechanism in Cristiano Ronaldo’s case, suspending part of a three-match ban so Ronaldo would be available for Portugal at the World Cup.

So if the story had ended there, many American fans would have seen it as a rare case of FIFA doing something sensible.

The problem is that the story did not end there.

It turned out that Trump had intervened.

According to Reuters, Trump asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review Balogun’s red card before FIFA suspended the ban. ESPN reported that ABC confirmed Trump made a call to FIFA after the U.S. win over Bosnia and Herzegovina to ask Infantino to review the red card. The Guardian reported that sources said Trump made three calls to FIFA, starting Wednesday, to ensure the change was made.

Trump then celebrated the result on social media.

That is when the story changed.

It stopped being a debate about whether Balogun deserved mercy and became a debate about whether FIFA had changed a World Cup disciplinary decision because the president of the host country personally intervened with the president of FIFA.

The Reaction

Belgium was the first to erupt, and understandably so.

The Belgian federation said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision and argued that FIFA was contradicting its own rules. Belgium pointed specifically to Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which says that a red card automatically results in suspension for the team’s next match, and to Article 10.5 of the World Cup competition regulations, which says the same thing. Belgium also said the automatic nature of the rule had been reaffirmed in World Cup Circular No. 16 and at match coordination meetings.

Belgium’s coach, Rudi Garcia, was even sharper.

“I didn’t know that at the FIFA World Cup 5 July is now 1 April,” he said, calling the decision an April Fools’ joke. But his larger point was not merely tactical. Belgium, he said, was not just defending its own national team. It was defending football.

That could have been dismissed as pregame gamesmanship — if the backlash had stopped with Belgium.

It did not.

UEFA’s statement transformed the controversy. When the governing body for European soccer says FIFA has “crossed a red line,” it is not just a match complaint. It is an institutional indictment.

Then came the wider soccer world.

Sepp Blatter, hardly anyone’s idea of a pristine guardian of sporting ethics, sounded almost quaintly horrified. “Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls,” he wrote. “They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies.”

Solbakken, the Norway coach, warned that the controversy could now hang over the United States if it beats Belgium. Tuchel raised the precedent problem. If FIFA can suspend this red-card ban, what happens with the next red card? What about disputed yellow cards? What about other teams? What about other politically connected host nations?

That is the real issue.

The question is no longer whether Balogun’s red card was harsh.

The question is whether FIFA has now created a special door that opens only when someone powerful enough knocks on it.

A Controversy Racing Toward Kickoff

Belgium is scrambling to get an appeal heard before kickoff. FIFA’s decision landed so late that Belgium had little time to react, little time to adjust its preparation, and apparently little more than a bare reference to Article 27 as an explanation for why a mandatory red-card suspension had suddenly been transformed into a probationary penalty.

That is part of what makes this so combustible.

This is not an abstract governance dispute to be sorted out after the tournament. The United States plays Belgium tonight. Balogun is eligible tonight. Belgium has to prepare for him tonight. And if the appeal fails — or if FIFA simply runs out the clock — the game will begin with one of its central questions already decided not on the field, but in a disciplinary chamber shadowed by presidential phone calls.

That is why the pressure is now shifting toward the United States as well.

There are already voices arguing that if FIFA will not protect the integrity of the competition, the U.S. should do it itself by sitting Balogun voluntarily. That would be an extraordinary step. It would also be a devastating admission: that the ruling may have made Balogun legally eligible, but not cleanly eligible.

It is hard to imagine the United States doing that. This is a knockout game. Balogun is the team’s leading scorer. The whole point of Trump’s intervention, if the reporting is correct, was to get him back on the field for this match. Asking the U.S. manager to keep him on the bench in the name of sporting fairness is asking him to sacrifice a competitive advantage that FIFA itself has now handed him.

But the fact that the question is even being asked tells you how far this has moved.

Yesterday, this was a strange story about a harsh red card, an unusual FIFA reversal, and Trump’s reported involvement.

Today, it is a live integrity crisis moving minute by minute toward a 5 p.m. Pacific kickoff.

If Balogun starts, the broadcast will not be able to ignore it. If he scores, the controversy explodes. If the United States wins, Belgium and much of Europe will almost certainly view the result through the lens of FIFA’s decision. And if the United States loses, the controversy does not disappear; it simply becomes another chapter in the larger question of why FIFA allowed itself to be dragged into this position in the first place.

That is the damage Trump has done.

He has made the soccer secondary.

The match should be about whether the United States can beat Belgium and reach the quarterfinals of a home World Cup. It should be about Balogun’s movement, Pulisic’s creativity, Belgium’s response, the crowd in Seattle, and the possibility of a genuinely historic American night.

Instead, the pregame conversation is about Article 27, UEFA’s fury, Belgium’s appeal, Infantino’s independence, Trump’s phone calls, and whether the United States is about to take the field with a player whose presence is lawful but contested.

That is not fair to Belgium.

It is not fair to the tournament.

And in a strange way, it is not fair to Balogun, whose World Cup story should be one of the great American sports stories of the summer: the Brooklyn-born, London-raised son of Nigerian parents choosing to represent the United States and becoming one of the faces of the tournament.

Instead, his availability has been pulled into the gravitational field of Trump, Infantino, and the question that now hangs over the World Cup:

Who else can pick up the phone?

The Trophy Image

And then, finally, weirdly, there is the looming final.

Before this controversy, Infantino had already confirmed that Trump would help present the World Cup trophy to the winners at the final in New Jersey. Trump and Infantino, together on the podium. Trump enjoying the final. Trump handing over the trophy. Trump at the center of the image.

That was already an uncomfortable spectacle for many people.

Now it is something more.

Because if FIFA does not explain exactly what happened in the Balogun case — who asked for the review, what process was followed, what rules were applied, and whether the same process will be available to every team — then the final trophy presentation will carry the shadow of this controversy.

The president accused of interfering in a World Cup disciplinary decision will be standing next to the FIFA president who granted the relief.

That is not just bad optics.

It is a symbol of the problem.

The World Cup is supposed to belong to the world. It is supposed to be bigger than any president, bigger than any host government, bigger than any one country’s political drama.

For much of this tournament, that is what it has felt like. Fans from around the world have come to America and discovered a country more generous, stranger, warmer, and more welcoming than they expected. There has been real joy in that. Real goodwill. Real national pride.

And now Trump has done what he so often does.

He has taken a moment that could have belonged to the country and made it about himself.

Balogun may well deserve to play.

The United States may well deserve to beat Belgium.

But FIFA now has a mess on its hands, and Trump has given the world one more reason to ask whether anything, even the World Cup, can remain outside the reach of his appetite for personal power.

That is the damage.

Not simply that a red card was suspended.

But that the whole tournament now has to wonder who else can pick up the phone.

MS Note: I’m shaking my head that Trump has somehow now made the World Cup ‘all about Trump’. I mean . . . .I never thought I’d be doing back to back World Cup stories but this has, I guess, become a Trump story and an American story. Honestly it just fries me to think that this World Cup, which had become such a joyous experience for everyone from visiting fans to the Americans, Canadians, and Mexicans hosting it — has now become something else, a hotbed of controversy with Trump and bullying American exceptionalism at the center of it. Damn. Just damn. Oh well. Happy Monday.