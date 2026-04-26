The video above is not fully confirmed yet — but it’s surfaced on X and appears to be the incident that produced the gunfire that disrupted the Correspondents' Dinner and resulted in Trump and Melania being evacuated.

In it — an individual is seen on the far left runnign through the magnetometer while agents (inexplicably) all seem to have their attention focused elsewhere. Agents then draw their weapons and appear to fire — although the qualify of the video is so bad that I can’t be sure. They all then approach a position off screen — as if approaching a suspect who has gone down after being shot — although againm that’s interpretation/suppostion, not confirmed fact.

Suspect Identified as Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, CA

AP reports that suspeft Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California was apprehended and is in FBI custody. Below is a picture that is circulating online and appears to be Allen.

CSpan Video of Trump Evacuation

Other unverified reports

Other reports that are circulating describe RFK being escorted from the scene in a a condition where he was not able to walk, and was being supported by security personnel.

Also reports of a visibly (and understandably) distraught Erika Kirk being heard saying “I just want to go home.)

More updates as news comes out. . .

UPDATE: VIDEO OF RFK BEING HELPED OUT BY HIS DETAIL

He seems a little wobbly but he’s not being dragged out as reported by some, and does not appear to be injured.