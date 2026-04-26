DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Michael Sellers
3hEdited

UPDATE: I've uploaded a video of RFK being helped out. He seems a little wobbly but uninjured. See the web version of my report.

https://michaeldsellers.substack.com/p/update-security-video-of-white-house

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siegfried59
3h

Stinks to high heaven.

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