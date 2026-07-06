DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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James W Dennert's avatar
James W Dennert
1h

It is perhaps worth noting that Balogun was born in US to Nigerian parents who were visiting New York. He lived in US for a few months. The rest of his life has been spent in UK and elsewhere. Interesting that Trump's ban on birthright citizenship would likely mean Balogun would not be a US citizen and thus ineligible to play for US. Iro y is well and truly dead.

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
1h

What you have just read is trump's brain dripping out of his ears.

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