President Donald J. Trump just gave a lengthy answer to a question about his call to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Here is the video, followed by a transcript.

Key quotes:

“Yeah, I spoke to Johnny….”

“I understand sports really well. Really well. And that wasn’t a foul. It wasn’t even an infraction.”

“And this referee who is a little bit suspect if you check his if you check his past. I don’t want to say that because I don’t like to create controversy but but very suspect.”

I think the referee’s call was horrible and nobody talks about that. They talk about the red card like it’s fine. Nobody talks the referee’s decision to red card. I didn’t know what the hell a red card was. When I found out, I said, “You got to be kidding. This guy just hands up. Okay, you best player is not going to play next week or in the next game.” I said, “Wow, that’s a lot of power. That’s terrible.” But then I looked at his past and it wasn’t so great.

TRANSCRIPT

Can I ask you can you describe your phone call with Johnny Infantino about the red card and Belgium is appealing the decision which you’re asking me about the whole soccer thing. So yeah, I did I spoke to Johnny who’s highly respected who’s produced the most successful World Cup in history by they say four times. This isn’t just a success. I actually said Johnny we’ve got all these games. Each one is turning out to be a Super Bowl and we have all these games. You know, when you think of it, every game is like a Super Bowl. Yes. I watched last night. What a game that was with Mexico and England. I mean, two countries. I don’t know the players. Although I think Kane is a great player. See, I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer. But he’s a he’s really he’s really great. But I watched and and no reason for me to watch and you couldn’t take your eyes off the game because I said, “Johnny, you know, you have all these games because they added games in a in a country where really we don’t it’s not our main sport to put it mildly and this has been four times more successful.” He told me last night the numbers are four times greater. They think 50 or 60 million people are going to be watching the game tonight. I you know these are getting to be Super Bowl numbers but you have a game tonight and they think they were they’re projecting a minimum of 50 million people watching a game we call it soccer it’s called football I guess but we can’t really call it football because it gets a little there’s a little confusion so yeah you call it soccer we’re the only ones that do that but we have football and football’s great but I’ve never seen anything like it so I saw the play and I’m a person that loves sports and was a good athlete And I understand sports really well. Really well. And that wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. I You can’t take your foot and properly place it on somebody else’s foot when you’re going. No, these were two great athletes that got tangled up. And this referee who is a little bit suspect if you check his if you check his past. I don’t want to say that because I don’t like to create controversy but but very suspect. Uh if you’d like I’ll provide you with the past. He made a call that nobody could believe. You know even people on the other side they said oh we got lucky. Wow that’s and it’s very interesting. They say they don’t show them in slow motion. And I never realized that. I never heard of that before that they’re not allowed to review in slow motion because it’s so different because you’ll take one little quarter of a second and you’ll see that a hand is touching a neck or you see something. Whereas when you see it in fast motion, it it will look like two guys collided, which is really what happened. They got it’s sort of entangled. He didn’t do anything wrong. And he’s our best player or one of our best players, a very vital player. and he gave him a red card. I didn’t know what that meant. I didn’t think it meant much. Then I started hearing that that means he can’t play in the next game at least in the next game. I said, “Boy, that’s a big, you know, if it happened to another player, it would have been unfair.” But when they take your best player or just about, they have some great players, but and they say you can’t play, that’s very unfair. That’s, you know, it’s one thing to penalize somebody for the game, but how do you penalize them for a game that hasn’t been played yet? It’s very unfair. You can’t do that. So, yes, I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who’s highly respected and by the way, whose level of respect has gone up tenfold, and he was good before this started, but you know, he really pushed it in this country. I’m the one that got them to do it. It was not Biden. Biden was asleep. I got him to do it. In fact, it was very sad because I got him to do it. And if the progression was normal, I would have been retired. Now, the Democrats are saying, “Man, we should have just let him have his way. He would had we would have had him gone.” But I said, you know, the saddest thing is I got the Olympics and I got the World Cup. I tried to claim 250 years, too, but that didn’t work. They [laughter] said that one is what it is. No, I tried but it didn’t work. But wait, wait. So, I got him. I was so proud of it. And then I realized, you know, I wouldn’t be president during the because I would have been out of office by that time. I felt badly. The beautiful thing about what I did is I ran. I never thought of it. And then all of a sudden, I realized, you know, I just got the Olympics. And I totally got that myself. And I just got FIFA. I got that myself. We gave a little piece to Canada. Gave a little piece to Mexico. I got that myself. And a lot of and a lot of people helped like that man right there, Kevin. A lot of people, you know, that we worked hard on that and we got it. And but what we didn’t know is how successful it was going to be. I thought I didn’t know. I said, “Johnny, is anyone going to show up?” Because, you know, we’re not again, we’re not really I think I think soccer is doing much better. I couldn’t imagine if if you would have said to any very smart of these like people like this B that the numbers they’re doing now would be happening they’ve never seen anything like it think of it take the most successful Olympics or the most successful FIFA and you look at what’s happen you look at the numbers for this in the United States uh just compared to FIFA and it’s it’s numerous times more. It’s not like 10% more, 2% more, 5% more, which is more expected. It’s like four times more successful than anything they’ve ever done. In fact, I said to Johnny, “Let’s do it again next time.” And he said, “That would be hard.” I said, “No, no, you do it again, but at the same time, you give it to somebody else for the next one.” I don’t know. It’s a little crazy idea. But all I did, all I did, I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. And you know, again, I’m good at this stuff. I didn’t think it was a foul. I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled. That was not a that was not a guy punching somebody in the face or anything that, you know, would be different. And I think it’s I think it’s a terrible if if they wouldn’t allow, you know, a top player, maybe the best,maybe among the best players on the team to play. I think it would have had a big stain. And uh I related just that feel. I didn’t tell him what to do. I can’t tell him what to do, but uh and I don’t believe he made the decision. I think it was a committee that made the decision. And they made the right decision because number one, it wasn’t a foul. And you want to see a game with your best players. You don’t want to say, “How would you feel if I took uh uh you know, we take uh Messi out, look, you know, he ran into somebody or we took Ronaldo. Ronaldo, you bumped into somebody. We’re going to take you out of a game. He’s great.” Or Harry Kane. Harry Kane, we’re going to take you out of the game, Harry, because you happen to hit somebody a little bit harder than You can’t You can’t do that. If you would have taken him out, I think I think it would have really stained this incredible champ. We got to have our best players and they’ve got Belgium’s got a great team. By the way, we got to have our best players and they have to have their best and if we win or we lose, it’s fair. Otherwise, let’s say we lost him and we lose the game. It would be a terrible thing. So, I think they made a really brilliant decision. I think the referee’s call was horrible and nobody talks about that. They talk about the red card like it’s fine. Nobody talks the referee’s decision to red card. I didn’t know what the hell a red card was. When I found out, I said, “You got to be kidding. This guy just hands up. Okay, you best player is not going to play next week or in the next game.” I said, “Wow, that’s a lot of power. That’s terrible.” But then I looked at his past and it wasn’t so great. Okay.

Yeah. Mr. President, are you going to talk to the Belgian prime minister before the game?

I didn’t think of it, but I would. He’s a good man. I will tell you this. Um, the people in Belgium, if they win the game, they can be very proud. If they would win the game with a player missing, it would have been a different feeling. You can’t do that. And I’m very glad all I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say you have to do this. This man is a smart tough man. Johnny Infantino, he’s a smart tough man and his stock has gone through the roof because what the job he’s done has been great and I feel we have to have all the best players on the field. You can’t take the best players.

COMMENTS

Well, I think the excerpts I gave at the beginning say most of it. “I didn’t knw what a red card was” is my fav. I’ll just leave it in Mr. Trump’s own words rather than do a lot of commentary. This is turning into a wild telenovela.