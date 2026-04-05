I do not write about sports very often.

When it happens, it is usually because something has broken out of the normal churn of the sports calendar and turned into something larger — something strange, memorable, almost cinematic. Looking back, the last few times were Alysa Liu at the Olympics, Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl — sports-adjacent, yes, but still one of those moments — and the Dodgers’ astonishing Game 7 World Series comeback.

Well, here is another one.

On Saturday night, the Angels beat the Mariners 1-0. That by itself would barely register outside Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. A one-run baseball game in early April is usually just another one-run baseball game in early April.

This one was not.

Jo Adell, the Angels’ right fielder, robbed three home runs in the same game.

Three.

Not three great catches. Not three plays at the wall that people argued about afterward. Three actual home-run robberies, including one in the ninth inning where he went over the wall into the seats, disappeared for a beat, then reappeared holding up the ball like a man surfacing from some kind of baseball fever dream.

And because the Angels won 1-0, this was not merely a highlight package. It was the game.

That is what makes this transcendent rather than merely spectacular. In another scoreline — 8-4, say, or 6-2 — three robbed home runs would still be astonishing. But in a 1-0 game, those catches stop being decorative. They become the entire architecture of the result. One gets over the wall, it is tied. Two get over, the Angels probably lose. All three are prevented, and the game enters that rare territory where defense is not supporting the story but authoring it.

Baseball has a funny way of doing this. It can go quiet for long stretches, almost inviting boredom, and then suddenly produce something so improbable that it feels scripted — except no screenwriter would dare script it, because it would sound too on the nose. Three robbed home runs by one outfielder in one game, in a 1-0 win? That is the kind of thing that would get rejected in a movie for trying too hard.

And yet there it was.

There is also something wonderfully baseball about the statistical ambiguity of it. A “home run robbery” is not really an official box-score stat in the way a hit, an error, or a strikeout is. The record books do not preserve it with the clean permanence the moment seems to deserve. In the official accounting, Adell simply made catches. Putouts. That almost undersells the event to the point of comedy.

But of course everybody knows what happened. MLB wrote about it as “unprecedented.” ESPN and AP reported it as believed to be the first time in baseball history that one player had robbed three home runs in a single game. Private tracking services that actually log these things apparently have no prior example either, at least going back to 2004.

And here’s another stat — since 2020, Joe Adell has robbed 10 home runs, including these three, and that’s tops in the majors. But that’s 10 home runs in six seasons. This was three home runs in one game - and a 1-0 game at that.

In other words, even in a sport drowning in data, this landed in that older, rarer category: the thing people simply know they have never seen before.

That may be the best test for whether a sports moment deserves attention beyond its home market, its fan base, or its place in the standings. Not whether it was important in the narrow competitive sense, but whether it produced that increasingly uncommon reaction in American life: Wait — what? That actually happened?

Yes. It did.

A 1-0 baseball game became a small piece of folklore.

And that is when sports becomes worth writing about.

Okay, I’ll go back to watching the world in dismay, but this was a sports moment worth sharing. I hope you guys agree. Happy Sunday.