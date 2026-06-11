DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Carter's avatar
Janet Carter
8h

Michael, you hit it out of the park! Lovely writing! 🧡

Reply
Share
Freda L Salatino's avatar
Freda L Salatino
7h

Gorgeous, poetic writing, worthy of the game itself. Thank you, Michael!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture