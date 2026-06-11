I love sports. But I don’t write about it unless something iconic happens that just fires me up so much I HAVE to write about it. Tonight’s game 4 of the NBA Finals was one those moments. It was one for the ages. Here’s why.

***

There are games that matter because of the standings.

There are games that matter because of the series.

And then there are games that detach themselves from the ordinary calendar of sports and become civic memory. They become one of those nights people will lie about later, because everyone will want to say they were there, or watching live, or never once gave up when, in truth, almost everyone had given up because giving up was the only rational response.

The Knicks were dead.

Not metaphorically dead. Not “this feels bad” dead. Dead.

They were down 29 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, at home, in Madison Square Garden, against a San Antonio Spurs team that had spent the first half looking less like an opponent than an advanced basketball civilization dropped into Manhattan for demonstration purposes. The Spurs had scored 76 points by halftime. They had made 14 three-pointers. Victor Wembanyama was everywhere. Devin Vassell was hitting everything. Dylan Harper was playing with the fearlessness of a young man who had not yet learned that the Garden is supposed to swallow people whole.

The Knicks, meanwhile, looked stunned. The crowd looked stunned. The building sounded less like Madison Square Garden than a museum after closing. You could feel the season beginning to tilt.

That is what made the moment so dangerous. This was not just one bad night. It was the hinge game of the Finals.

The Knicks had done the hard part already. They had gone to San Antonio and taken the first two games on the road. They had seized command of the series. They had come home with New York in a state of civic delirium, the kind of noise and swagger that only this city can produce when the Knicks are relevant and the possibility of a championship stops being a joke, a memory, or a myth.

Then they lost Game 3 at home.

That made Game 4 a test of nerve. Win it, and the Knicks go up 3-1, one victory from a championship. Lose it, and everything changes. The series goes back to San Antonio tied 2-2. The Spurs regain home court. The Knicks’ road brilliance is squandered. The Garden party becomes a panic room. The old ghosts come back in through the vents.

For more than two quarters, that is exactly where this seemed headed.

The Spurs were not merely winning. They were imposing order. They were turning New York’s emotion against itself. Every miss tightened the building. Every Spurs three seemed to draw oxygen out of the room. Every Wembanyama touch carried the same message: the future is here, it is seven-foot-something, and it does not care about your drought, your celebrities, your noise, your history, or your desperate need to believe.

Then, somehow, the Knicks began to do the only thing available to a team that is too far behind to think about winning.

They stopped trying to win the game.

They started trying to win possessions.

That sounds like a cliché because most sports clichés are just truths worn smooth by repetition. But in this case, it was the whole story. You do not erase 29 points with a single dramatic gesture. You erase it by forcing the next miss. By getting the next rebound. By taking the next hit. By making the next rotation. By turning a 29-point humiliation into 23, then 18, then 15, then close enough for the building to remember what it was built to be.

The comeback did not arrive as a thunderclap. It accumulated.

OG Anunoby hit threes until the Spurs had to feel him everywhere. Jalen Brunson, who already had 19 points at halftime under circumstances where almost none of it seemed to matter, kept probing, kept attacking, kept making shots that felt less designed than willed into existence. Karl-Anthony Towns, limited by foul trouble, still found his way to the glass. Josh Hart kept throwing his body into the machinery of the game. The Knicks’ defense, shredded in the first half, began to make San Antonio work.

And San Antonio, for the first time all night, began to look young.

This is the cruel part of championship basketball. For two and a half quarters, youth can look like liberation. Legs are fresh. Confidence is easy. Nobody has missed enough to remember fear. But in the last six minutes of a Finals game, with the Garden no longer dead but roaring, youth can become something else. It can become speed without calm, talent without ballast, ambition without memory.

The Spurs had been perfect until they had to be composed.

The Knicks had been embarrassed until they had to be relentless.

That was the game.

The final minutes were a kind of basketball fever dream. Wembanyama missed two free throws with the lead down to one. Brunson hit a three over Wembanyama to make it a one-point game. Brunson later hit a floater that gave the Knicks their first lead of the night. San Antonio briefly took it back. The Knicks missed. De’Aaron Fox seemed to have a chance to drain the clock and kill the comeback, but instead he attacked, and Anunoby — who had already been the Knicks’ shotmaker, release valve, and emotional fuse — met him at the rim and blocked the shot.

That block was not the game-winner, but it made the game-winner possible.

Then came the last possession.

Of course the ball went to Brunson. This is New York now. The geography of the Knicks’ offense bends toward him in the same way the city bends toward the Garden on nights like this. He rose for three. He missed.

And then OG Anunoby flew in.

Not as a shooter. Not as a star demanding the ball. Not as a man posing for the moment. As a basketball player doing the oldest, simplest, most unforgiving thing in the sport: follow the shot.

He tipped it in with 1.2 seconds left.

Knicks 107, Spurs 106.

That is the part that will live forever is not just that the Knicks came back from 29 down. Not just that they did it in the NBA Finals. Not just that they moved within one win of their first championship since 1973. It is that they led for essentially no time at all and still somehow won the game. They spent the entire night buried, then surfaced at the exact instant required to steal the whole thing.

There is a particular kind of New York sports madness that only appears when disbelief and vindication collide. It is not joy exactly. Joy is too clean a word. This is something more volcanic: relief, rage, pride, shock, history, and about five decades of accumulated Knicks trauma being released through the same small opening.

That is why the city went crazy.

Because Knicks fans were not just reacting to one comeback. They were reacting to every year when the Knicks were a punchline, every fake dawn, every bloated roster, every wasted hope, every April spent watching other cities matter. They were reacting to the fact that a franchise long associated with dysfunction had just produced one of the most composed acts of competitive refusal in Finals history.

And they were reacting, too, to the strange personality of this team.

This is not a frictionless superteam. It is not a sleek machine. It is not beautiful in the effortless way the best Warriors teams were beautiful, or inevitable in the way the Duncan Spurs were inevitable. These Knicks are stubborn. They are uneven. They spend long stretches looking as if they are making life harder for themselves than it needs to be. They play basketball the way New York likes to imagine it lives: loud, cramped, bruising, impatient, improvisational, and impossible to kill.

That is why this comeback felt like more than a win.

It felt like a revelation of character.

The Spurs may still have a say in this series. Wembanyama is too great, and San Antonio too talented, to treat Game 5 as a coronation. A 3-1 lead is not a trophy. The Knicks still have to finish the job, and the closer a team gets to history, the heavier history becomes.

But whatever happens next, Game 4 is already fixed.

It is fixed in the record books as the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. It is fixed in Knicks lore as the night OG Anunoby turned a missed Brunson three into a play that may be replayed for the rest of our lives. It is fixed in the emotional memory of Madison Square Garden as the night a silent building became a detonation site.

And if the Knicks do finish this, if they go to San Antonio and end a 53-year championship drought, this will be the game people return to. Not because it was clean. Not because it was logical. Not because it made any sense at all.

Because it didn’t.

That was the beauty of it.

The Knicks stared into oblivion, saw every old Knicks nightmare staring back, and somehow kept playing.

Then they took the whole city with them.