DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Henry Rones's avatar
Henry Rones
3h

Another desecration of the People’s House. Building this structure there, for a cage fight oer the whim of one man, is something a Caesar would do, not a democratically elected president. Trump has also been quoted recently on TikTok saying the Cage is so attractive - comparing it to the EiffelTower - “And you know, we’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people. … And I’m looking at it, and maybe we’ll never take it down.”

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Angela Predhomme's avatar
Angela Predhomme
3h

This is one of the most stunningly insightful pieces I've seen on Substack. I couldn't agree more with your perspective, Michael. Thank you for writing this and sharing it.

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