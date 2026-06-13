DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
4h

Loved especially the fabulous LOL paragraph that captures the dual win evening soccer jubilation with political smiles:

"The United States did not merely beat Paraguay... It came out as if someone had quietly smuggled a fully formed world-class soccer team into the country while the rest of us were arguing about politics."

Well said, Michael!! Thank you 😎

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Greg Ryan's avatar
Greg Ryan
2h

Longtime subscriber here. Your writing is beautiful.

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