It was a Friday night to remember.

First, in its World Cup opener, the United States men’s national team dismantled Paraguay, 4–1, a win of historic proportions featuring more goals by the US than they’ve ever managed in a World Cup game, and a performance that can only be described as dazzling and encouraging. Then, overnight, in a bizarre civic spectacle that could only unfold in the Era of Trump, crews at the Kennedy Center dismantled Donald Trump’s name from the building. Well, sort of. There was a deliciously petty Trumpian twist which I’ll get into below, but the bottom line is that by morning the name was indeed gone, even if scaffolding and tarps are trying to hide it from view. I’ll explain it all below but first, the World Cup.

The First Dismantling: USA 4-1 Over Paraguay

Let’s begin with the happier one.

The United States did not merely beat Paraguay. It did not grind out a respectable 1–0 result, thank the soccer gods, and move on. It came out as if someone had quietly smuggled a fully formed world-class soccer team into the country while the rest of us were arguing about politics.

The first half was scintillating. I do not use that word lightly. The Americans were not just energetic or organized or “promising,” which is the usual vocabulary of U.S. soccer hope. They were beautiful.

Attack after attack came in waves. Brilliant passes. Artful buildups. Quick combinations. Players moving into space with the calm confidence of a team that knew exactly what it wanted to do and knew it had the talent to do it and—most importantly—the courage and daring to execute. Wow. I kept watching and thinking: when did this happen? When did the United States get this good? How did a team that entered the World Cup with respectable but hardly feverish expectations suddenly look this fluid, this inventive, this dangerous?

The first goal was officially an own goal, but it felt less like an accident than a warning. Christian Pulisic drove the action, the ball arrived in the danger area, and Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla knocked it into his own net. Watching it live, it did not feel random or a mistake by Paraguay. It felt like the kind of thing that happens when one team is already apply brutal pressure—in the process creating a deflection that is technically and own goal but nonetheless also an earned goal.

Then came Folarin Balogun.

His first goal was the kind that makes a crowd understand, all at once, that the night has changed. The U.S. attack cut through Paraguay with speed and purpose, and Balogun finished like a striker who expects to score on this stage. Not hopes to. Expects to.

His second was even better — another crisp, ruthless finish after another American move that looked almost unfairly smooth. By halftime, Balogun had two goals, the United States had three, and Paraguay looked less like an opponent than a witness.

Balogun’s brace was historic. He became the first U.S. player since 1930 to score twice in a World Cup match, and that the four-goal performance was the most goals the American men have ever scored in a World Cup game. Gio Reyna later added the fourth in stoppage time, the perfect late exclamation point, and that goal too was exceptional — as beautiful a goal as the “beautiful game” can produce.

I was honestly in awe.

For years, American soccer has been surrounded by the language of eventual arrival. The talent is coming. The system is improving. The kids are in Europe. The culture is changing. One day, maybe, the United States will not just host the party but belong at it.

On Friday night, for forty-five minutes especially, that future seemed to arrive all at once. We’ll see if it’s real or an illusion. But as for me, I’ve gone from being in careful “manage your expectations” mode, to something more like, with this team, why not us?

A deep run into the tournament suddenly seems possible..

The Second Dismantling — Removing Trump’s Name from the Kennedy Center Wall

Then came the other show.

While Team USA was dismantling Paraguay in Los Angeles, workers were preparing to dismantle Trump’s name from the signage of the Kennedy Center in Washington.

That sentence should be ridiculous. Unfortunately, it is also accurate.

Trump’s name had been added to the Kennedy Center after he and his allies moved to take control of the institution and rebrand it as the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. This was not satire. It was not a late-night sketch. It was exactly the kind of imperial branding exercise that defines Trump’s second term: public institutions treated as personal property, national symbols converted into vanity signage, the line between government and ego erased one gold letter at a time.

The courts said no.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center could not be renamed without an act of Congress, because Congress had designated the institution as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy. The center was ordered to remove Trump’s name from the building and from official materials. An emergency effort to keep the name in place failed. The deadline was midnight Friday.

And so, as the clock ticked down, the scene outside the Kennedy Center became its own strange little civic drama.

Scaffolding went up. Crews arrived. A crowd gathered. People chanted “Take it down.” From the livestreams and videos I saw, the crowd did not look angry or unruly. It looked almost festive — a mellow late-night gathering of people waiting for a small but satisfying act of institutional hygiene. They had come to see a public building become public again.

Then midnight came.

Nothing came down.

A few minutes before the deadline, the Justice Department asked for twelve more hours, citing weather delays and safety concerns. It is very hard not to laugh at the idea that the Trump administration — so often fond of smashing through norms, statutes, and due process with a bulldozer — suddenly needed extraordinary patience and procedural grace because removing some letters from a wall had become meteorologically complicated.

The judge denied the request.

Then the real plan became visible.

Or rather, invisible.

The scaffolding was not just there to help workers remove the name. It was there so tarps could be hung across the façade, blocking the public from seeing the removal. The people outside had gathered for the catharsis of watching Trump’s name come down from the Kennedy Center. Instead, they got the most Trumpian version imaginable: compliance behind a curtain.

The court would be obeyed.

The letters would come down.

But the public would not be allowed to see it happen.

By 4am, the name was gone. Reuters reported that workers removed Trump’s name in a predawn operation. AP photographs and captions likewise confirmed that the wall was covered in tarp after Trump’s name had been removed. Jim Acosta posted video from the scene in which he walked close to the façade and peered into the narrow gap between the tarp and the wall, confirming what the wire services later treated as fact: behind the tarp, Trump was gone.

But by Saturday morning, the public still could not fully enjoy the restoration because the tarp remained in place. The name had been removed, but the absence was hidden.

Check it out — here’s what’s visible now, as I write this.



Pretty clever. It’s actually a delicious, petty Trumpian twist.

He lost the legal fight. His name had to come down. The Kennedy Center had to be restored, at least formally, to the name Congress gave it. But even in defeat, the spectacle had to be managed. Even compliance had to be turned into one last exercise in control. Even the public pleasure of seeing the letters removed had to be denied.

It was like a metaphor built by a contractor.

The damage was reversed.

The reversal was covered in tarp.

Still, the letters came down.

Is it fair to call this a “win” for America? I believe so. I believe it’s a symbol of the institutions that are under attack fighting back and winning at least a small battle, at least temporarily, and in the process giving hope. I think the Trumpian coverup of the newly Trump-less signage is an indication of just how much it stings, and just how needy Trump is as he tries to turn every public institution into a mirror reflecting himself back at himself. But the mirror cracked Friday night. The letters came down. The building endured. And for one strange, satisfying evening, America got to watch one team find its confidence and one institution recover its name. That is not everything. But it is not nothing. And these days, not nothing can feel like a lot.

MS Note

Every once in a while I need to do more than the pro-forma subscriber pitch.

So here is the real one.

Deeper Look is not just a fun sideline for a former intelligence officer who spends too much time watching Trump, Congress, courts, wars, weird institutional collapses, and occasional World Cup miracles. It is something I am trying to build into a meaningful independent voice — one that cannot easily be ignored.

The idea is simple, but not small: fearless but fair coverage, written with heart, grounded in facts, sharpened by experience, and driven by the belief that analysis should do more than repeat the news. It should help people see the pattern underneath the noise.

That is what I am working to provide here every day.

Sometimes that means serious national security analysis. Sometimes it means following a court filing or institutional power grab all the way down into the details. Sometimes it means catching the absurdity of the moment before it disappears into the next absurdity. And sometimes, as today, it means taking genuine pleasure in two very different kinds of American victories on the same Friday night.

But the larger project is bigger than any single post.

I would like Deeper Look to grow into more than one writer, more than one format, more than words on a page — eventually a platform with multiple voices, live conversations, video, media, community, and a real presence in the national conversation. Not because the world needs one more loud partisan megaphone. It has plenty. But because there is still room, and I think a real hunger, for work that is clear-eyed, independent, serious when it needs to be, funny when the moment deserves it, and honest above all.

We are not there yet.

But we are moving.

And subscriptions are what make that possible. They are what allow this to become something larger than a one-man sprint from one crisis to the next. They buy time. They build capacity. They create independence. They turn a newsletter into an institution of its own.

So if you value this work, and if you want Deeper Look to become the kind of voice that can grow, endure, and matter, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

That is the pitch.

Not just: support the posts.

Support the possibility.

Thank you, and Happy Saturday. The weekend is off to a great start. Enjoy.

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SOURCES

https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2026/06/usmnt/folarin-balogun-brace-match-recap-highlights-vs-paraguay

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/us-team-ease-4-1-victory-over-paraguay-2026-06-13/

https://www.foxsports.com/watch/fmc-yrxwptq8nk713hpe

https://www.reuters.com/world/judge-keeps-order-place-remove-trumps-name-kennedy-center-2026-06-12/

https://apnews.com/article/5a32c569d72c333e9d65c76b4224b617

https://apnews.com/photo-gallery/workers-prepare-remove-trump-s-name-kennedy-center-photos-b9736b7a5eda454eb7183b3ff968b691

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/national-international/workers-begin-removing-trump-name-from-the-kennedy-center/4116410/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/13/trump-name-removed-kennedy-center-facade