DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Mar 19

I, and I bet all your subscribers, really appreciate your efforts to make sense of a senseless war. Thanks for keeping us informed

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
Marcia Starr's avatar
Marcia Starr
Mar 19

DJT has one of two responses: “I know nothing about that” or “I didn’t really know him”.

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