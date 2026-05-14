There’s Trump’s war against Iran — and then there’s the quieter, ongoing war on the rule of law in this country. Today, the Trump administration is asking the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive one of the most dangerous initiatives of his second term: the use of presidential power to punish law firms for representing the wrong clients, taking the wrong cases, hiring the wrong people, supporting the wrong causes, or being associated with Trump’s political enemies. If lawyers can’t take on clients unpopular with the regime, where does that leave the rule of law in this country?

The immediate case involves four major law firms: Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, WilmerHale, and Susman Godfrey. Each was targeted by executive order. Each fought back. Each won in the lower courts. Now the administration wants those rulings overturned. The D.C. Circuit is hearing the administration’s appeal today, with former Solicitor General Paul Clement arguing for the firms and the Justice Department defending the president’s authority.

If this elicits a yawn and sounds like an inside-baseball fight among elite lawyers, please give it a little more thought than that. It is not. It goes to the heart of whether the legal profession remains independent of the executive branch. It goes to whether a citizen, company, political opponent, whistleblower, immigrant, journalist, protester, or former government official can hire a lawyer without the lawyer fearing retaliation from the White House. It goes to whether the president can use the machinery of government to make certain kinds of legal representation professionally dangerous.

That is why this is bigger than Big Law. It is about whether the right to counsel means anything when the government can punish counsel.

What the executive orders actually did

The executive orders were extraordinary in both tone and substance. They did not merely criticize the firms. They sought to impose concrete penalties. The orders targeted security clearances, access to federal buildings, government contracts, and in some cases the firms’ clients.

The administration framed the measures as efforts to address “risks” posed by law firms it accused of undermining American interests. The White House order against Perkins Coie cited the firm’s past work connected to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, election litigation, and diversity policies. The order against WilmerHale denounced “Big Law” firms that, in the administration’s view, use their pro bono practices for “destructive causes.”

So, Trump is trying to transform political disagreement and adverse legal representation into a kind of national-security concern. Once that move is accepted, the boundary between law enforcement and political retaliation begins to dissolve.

A law firm that represents immigrants, election officials, transgender clients, civil rights plaintiffs, Democratic campaigns, media organizations, or former prosecutors can be recast as a hostile actor. A lawyer who represents someone the president hates can be treated not as an advocate in an adversarial system, but as part of the enemy apparatus.

That is contrary to core assumptions about how the American legal system is supposed to work.

The lower courts saw the danger clearly

The lower courts did not treat these orders as ordinary presidential policy. They saw them as a direct attack on the independence of the bar and the rule of law writ large.

In the Perkins Coie case, Judge Beryl Howell called the order an “unprecedented attack” on foundational principles of the legal system. Her opinion emphasized that the order stigmatized and penalized an entire law firm — partners, associates, secretaries, staff — because of the firm’s past and present representations and positions disfavored by the president.

That word, “unprecedented,” is sometimes overused in the Trump era. Here it is doing real work.

Presidents have always criticized lawyers. They have always disliked being sued. They have always complained about aggressive advocacy from the other side. But this is different. This is the president using executive power to punish lawyers because they have been effective for people and causes he dislikes.

The distinction is critical. The government can regulate lawyers. Courts can sanction misconduct. Bar authorities can discipline ethical violations. Agencies can set legitimate standards for security clearances or procurement. But those are legal processes governed by rules.

What Trump is attempting is something else: a personalized, politically directed penalty imposed from the Oval Office against law firms associated with his enemies.

The tools of pressure are the point

The administration’s national-security language should not distract from the real issue. Security clearances and access to government buildings are not incidental details. They are the tools of pressure.

A large law firm that represents clients before the federal government needs access. Its clients may need lawyers with clearances. Government contractors may worry that hiring a targeted firm will make them radioactive. Even if the order is later blocked, the message is sent: hire these lawyers and you may invite trouble.

For the targeted firms, the financial stakes are serious. For the legal system, the chilling effect is worse.

The purpose of a threat like this is not only to punish the firms named in the order. It is to instruct everyone else. Do not represent the wrong people. Do not take the wrong cases. Do not sue the administration too effectively. Do not employ the wrong former prosecutor. Do not defend election officials or voting-rights groups or people accused by Trump of being part of a conspiracy against him. Do not make yourself visible.

That is how intimidation works. It does not require every lawyer to be punished. It only requires enough examples to make others calculate the cost of independence.

The profession understood — eventually

The legal profession understood the stakes, eventually. More than 800 law firms joined an amicus brief supporting the targeted firms in the D.C. Circuit. The American Bar Association also filed in support of the firms, arguing that the executive orders threatened lawyers’ ability to represent clients without political retaliation.

That response matters, but it also raises an uncomfortable point. The legal profession did not speak with one voice from the beginning. Some firms resisted. Others settled with the administration or sought accommodations.

That is not surprising. Law firms are businesses. They have clients, revenue, reputational risks, and internal politics. But the mixed response is itself part of the story. Trump’s pressure campaign exposed the vulnerability of the legal profession to executive intimidation. A system that depends on independent lawyers is only as strong as the willingness of those lawyers to absorb pressure.

And this is the point at which the story becomes larger than the four named firms.

Trump’s grievance system has become presidential policy

Trump has long treated legal accountability as warfare. Investigations are “witch hunts.” Prosecutors are corrupt. Judges are political enemies. Witnesses are disloyal. Lawyers who oppose him are not simply advocates; they are conspirators.

That worldview has now been turned into presidential policy. The executive orders are the bureaucratic expression of Trump’s personal grievance system.

The logic is simple. If the law is an enemy weapon, then lawyers who use the law against Trump are enemy combatants. Once that premise is accepted, retaliation becomes self-defense.

That is the authoritarian move hidden inside the legal jargon.

A democracy depends on the idea that the government can lose in court. It depends on the idea that private citizens and institutions can challenge the president and still find lawyers willing to represent them. It depends on the idea that the lawyer is not personally identified with the client, and that representing an unpopular person or cause is not grounds for punishment.

Those principles are not decorative. They are the operating system of the rule of law.

This does not stop with Big Law

If the president can target Perkins Coie because of Hillary Clinton and election litigation, WilmerHale because of Robert Mueller, Jenner & Block because of Andrew Weissmann, and Susman Godfrey because of election-related litigation and other disfavored work, then the principle does not stop there.

It can reach criminal defense lawyers. Immigration lawyers. Civil rights lawyers. Lawyers representing former officials. Lawyers representing journalists. Lawyers representing companies that refuse presidential pressure. Lawyers representing state governments. Lawyers representing people who expose corruption.

The administration’s position would create a shadow blacklist. Not a formal list posted on a wall, perhaps, but a practical understanding inside the legal market: some representations carry political risk; some clients are dangerous; some cases may bring punishment from the executive branch.

That is why this case belongs in the same category as attacks on universities, media organizations, prosecutors, inspectors general, and civil servants. The common thread is institutional independence. Trump is not merely trying to win policy fights. He is trying to discipline the institutions that can resist him.

The law firms matter because they are part of the resistance architecture of a constitutional system. Not partisan resistance. Structural resistance. The kind built into the separation of powers, the courts, professional ethics, and the right of people to have advocates when the government comes after them.

The constitutional issue is not complicated

The administration will no doubt argue that presidents have broad authority over security clearances, federal contracting, and access to government facilities. In ordinary circumstances, that is true. But broad authority is not unlimited authority.

The president cannot take a power that exists for legitimate governmental purposes and use it as a weapon of viewpoint discrimination or retaliation. A security-clearance power does not become constitutional when used to punish a law firm for representing Trump’s political opponents. Contracting authority does not become a license to pressure clients into abandoning disfavored counsel.

The Constitution is not supposed to be so easily evaded. Otherwise, every constitutional right would depend on the government’s ability to repackage punishment as administration.

That is the danger here. The orders do not say, in plain language, “we are punishing these firms because they opposed the president.” They speak in the vocabulary of risk, national interest, contracts, clearances, access, ethics, and public policy. But the pattern is hard to miss. The targets are not random. They are firms associated with people, cases, and causes Trump regards as hostile.

What happens if the courts do not hold the line

The legal profession has now reached a line it cannot afford to blur. If these orders are allowed to stand, or even partially revived in a way that validates the theory behind them, every future confrontation between the executive branch and the bar will take place under a new threat.

Lawyers will still be free in theory. In practice, they will know that representation can carry presidential consequences.

That is not a healthy adversarial system. It is a managed legal system.

There is a reason authoritarian governments target lawyers. Lawyers connect citizens to courts. Lawyers turn grievances into cases. Lawyers slow down arbitrary power. Lawyers create records. Lawyers force the government to explain itself. Lawyers make it harder for power to act in silence.

Trump understands this instinctively. He may not describe it in constitutional terms, but he knows where resistance comes from. It comes from prosecutors, judges, investigators, journalists, universities, civil servants, and lawyers. So he attacks them not as individual opponents, but as institutions.

That is why today’s appeal matters. It is not just another Trump legal fight. It is a test of whether the executive branch can make the legal profession afraid of doing its job.

The real stakes

If the courts hold the line, they will preserve more than the business interests of four prominent firms. They will preserve the right of Americans to choose counsel without wondering whether the White House will punish the lawyer for taking the case.

If they do not, the damage will not be confined to Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, WilmerHale, or Susman Godfrey. It will spread quietly, through risk committees, client conversations, partner meetings, and decisions never announced publicly.

Cases will not be taken. Clients will not be represented. Challenges will not be brought. Lawyers will tell themselves they are being prudent.

And that is how the right to counsel can be hollowed out without ever being formally repealed.

That old “I just feel numb” problem is back and I don’t think it’s just me. How much “outrage” can anyone process before we become numb? I mention this because today I really just couldn’t do another Iran piece or another China summit piece because I feel numb to it all — and so I forced myself to refocus on what else is happening, things that we normally would pay attention to but which get lost in the triaging of it all. This is an important topic to keep on our radar but the radar is very full. So it goes. It’s an important act of civic respinsibility for us to continue bearing witness as writers, readers, commenters. Thank you for helping that process along.