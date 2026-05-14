DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Elizabeth Graham's avatar
Elizabeth Graham
8h

While Donald Trump continues to murder all aspects of our democracy, there are still people in this country who live in an alternative reality. They are blind to his lies, his obvious ongoing crimes, his blasphemy against God and what is right from wrong, his convictions (fraud, 34 felony counts, and sexual abuse) and his destruction of our government and our way of life. Most of all, he has ignored our Constitution and supported a form of dictatorship that worships capitalism, money, florescent glitzy gold decorations, and blatant, uncontrolled spending which forced the U.S. Treasury to declare the U.S. government "insolvent" on April 7, 2026. The consequences of a default could be catastrophic since the US dollar has become the backbone of the global financial system.

Every single day that Mr. Trump sleeps in the White House he destroyes our country further. Yet our Congress, and a large percent of our population DO NOTHING.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
13h

Using our taxpayer dollars to attack our legal system. Disgusting.

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