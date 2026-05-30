DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Hopeful's avatar
Hopeful
1h

Definitely feeling hopeful. I

I believe it will be the judges - and the everyday Americans who continue to push back against this nightmare adminstration - who will ultimately save our Democracy.

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Dan Barrett's avatar
Dan Barrett
2h

Congrats to any and all of us who helped wake up the machinery of government!

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