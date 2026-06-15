DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
4h

What a bunch of lowlife scum the entire Trump outfit is ascwelk as those sick in the head and soul enough to still support him.

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Kahn's avatar
Kahn
4h

Is that all they’ve got? A piece of trash, getting his head beat in for a living. 🤡

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