DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
6h

I appreciate your analysis.Michael, but just as valuable to me is the fact that you listened carefully to our Bullshitter-in-Chief so I didn’t need to. You do a better job than I possibly could of figuring out the meaning behind the blather in any case.

Besides, listening to the guy for any length of time is bad for my health, and what would be the point? We’ve heard it all before, it’s all a web of falsehoods, innuendoes, misrepresentation and lies.

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
2h

In addition to Michael's excellent analysis I believe Trump's speech did three things. (1) It was a classic example of misdirection. "Look over there while I rob you blind over here. Pickpockets are expert at this. (2) The speech delegitimizes anyone with evidence based legitimate concerns about vulnerabilities in our election system. (3) The speech was typical Trump projection. He accuses his opponents of the very thing he I tends to do; corrupt and subvert the midterm elections.

Trump must corrupt the midterms to keep Republicans in control of the House and Senate to complete his authoritarian takeover and protect himself and his cronies. He has no moral limits and will do anything, legal or illegal, to achieve his goals. Expect the unexpected. Imagine the unimaginable.

There are two vectors Trump can use to corrupt the midterms. The first is voter suppression. This has received a lot of attention. It includes things like gerrymandering, purging voter rolls, banning mail-in ballots, reducing the number of early voting days, reducing polling places to make wait lines intolerably long etc. Many prominent election attorneys and public interest groups are fighting these in court and they receive a lot of press coverage.

But there is a second, more insidious method Trump may employ to corrupt the midterms. That is to manipulate the vote count. We use election software to scan ballots and tabulate votes. It can be written to flip votes in close votes in select races to favor the desired candidate. Few people other than those who write the code and computer security experts either understand or can detect its use. The only way to combat it is to either turn out in such overwhelming numbers to vote Democratic or to challenge improbable Republican wins by demanding recounts.

Election Truth Alliance and Smart Elections have been trying to expose the possibility that corrupt election software has been in play, but have received no attention from mainstream media and little attention elsewhere. Nor have any election authorities cooperated by investigating their election software or security protocols. Here us a compendium of election vulnerabilities Election Truth Alliance has compiled;

https://electiontruthalliance.substack.com/p/election-security-threats-and-vulnerabilities?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=18auiy

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