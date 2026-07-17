Trump’s much-anticipated primetime address on election security served several obvious purposes.

It was an effort to reinforce his long-standing claims that the American public has been misled about the security of the 2020 election. It was an attempt to build public and congressional support for the SAVE America Act. It sought to put the FBI, CIA and other intelligence agencies on the defensive by alleging that they suppressed or minimized information about foreign election threats.

Those objectives were plain enough.

But there is another objective it met—one that has received relatively little attention—that I believe deserves far closer scrutiny.

Specifically, Thursday night’s address was clearly designed to begin preparing the American public for the possibility of substantially greater federal involvement in the midterm elections if circumstances evolve in a way Trump finds unacceptable.

That is not what Trump announced Thursday night.

But it is what he was preparing the country to contemplate.

The 17-Page Memo

The reason Thursday night’s speech caught my attention has to do with a much-discussed document that surfaced earlier this year.

In February, The Washington Post revealed that Trump allies were circulating a 17-page draft executive order entitled “Establishing Security, Integrity, and Transparency for United States Elections with Protections Against Foreign Interference.” Prepared in April 2025 by election activists including Peter Ticktin and Jerome Corsi, the proposal urged Trump to declare a national election emergency based on alleged foreign interference—particularly by China—and use that emergency to justify sweeping federal action over election administration.

The proposal went far beyond the SAVE America Act. Its advocates argued that an emergency declaration could justify eliminating mail ballots and voting machines, rebuilding state voter rolls around proof of citizenship and voter identification, and, according to some of its proponents, even using federal or military personnel to oversee aspects of the election process.

Whether any of that is constitutional is another question entirely.

What matters for present purposes is how such a plan would have to begin.

It could not begin with federal intervention. It would first require the president to build the case that foreign powers were actively threatening American elections, that existing election systems remained dangerously vulnerable, that intelligence agencies had concealed the threat, that Congress had failed to act, and that an approaching election therefore presented a national-security emergency.

That is precisely what Thursday’s address did.

Trump did not declare an emergency. He did not propose federal control of elections. But he spent thirty minutes laying out many of the same factual predicates that such a plan would require.

That may ultimately prove to be nothing more than an argument for passing the SAVE America Act.

Or it may prove to have been something else entirely.

Building the Predicate

Think about what Trump attempted to establish.

He argued that hostile foreign powers have targeted American elections.

He argued that election infrastructure remains dangerously vulnerable.

He argued that intelligence agencies concealed or downplayed critical information.

He argued that state election systems remain inadequate.

He argued that Congress must act immediately.

Whether one agrees with those claims or not, notice what they accomplish collectively.

They transform election administration from an ordinary policy dispute into what Trump characterizes as a continuing national-security emergency.

That is a significant shift.

If one day a president wanted to argue that extraordinary federal action had become necessary, those are precisely the kinds of propositions that would first have to be established in the public mind.

Why Now?

The obvious answer is the SAVE America Act.

Trump clearly wants Congress to enact it before November, and much of Thursday night’s address was devoted to making that case.

If Congress passes the legislation and Trump believes it adequately addresses what he views as election vulnerabilities, then this discussion may become largely academic.

But politics has a way of changing quickly.

Suppose the Save America Act continues to languish.

Suppose Republicans head into the fall facing a very difficult political environment.

Suppose polling suggests they are on course to lose the House and perhaps the Senate as well.

Suppose Trump concludes that such an outcome would effectively cripple the remainder of his presidency, producing endless investigations, subpoenas, legislative obstruction and perhaps renewed impeachment efforts.

Under those circumstances, the SAVE America Act may no longer be the only path available.

At that point the plan outlined above would likely come into play as an option that Trump would seriously consider.

The question is not whether Trump has already decided to pursue extraordinary federal measures.

The more interesting question is whether he wants to ensure that option remains available if events take a darker turn.

Viewed from that perspective, Thursday night’s address begins to look less like the execution of a plan than the preparation for one.

An Intelligence Assessment

Intelligence analysts spend much of their time distinguishing between capabilities and intentions.

Intentions can change.

Capabilities matter because they create options.

It is not warranted at this point to say definitively that Trump intends to invoke extraordinary authority over the 2026 election.

What I can say is that Thursday night’s speech appears to have expanded the range of options that could later be undertaken.

It established a narrative in which foreign adversaries are active, election systems remain vulnerable, intelligence agencies cannot be trusted, Congress has failed to act and time is running short.

That narrative may ultimately prove to be nothing more than the argument for passing the SAVE America Act.

I hope that is all it is.

But if, months from now, the administration argues that extraordinary federal intervention has become necessary because Congress failed to act and the election remains under threat, Thursday night’s speech will almost certainly be viewed in hindsight as something more.

Not the moment the policy was announced.

The moment the predicate was laid.

That possibility—not the specific allegations about 2020—is what has my full attention tonight.

MS Note: These are hugely consequential times in the history of our nation. Independent media has a critical role to play, Please consider supporting the efforts here with a paid subscription. I also urge you to support other responsible indepenent media voices. Collectively we can make a positive difference in what kind of future awaits the country. Thanks.

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Sources

https://www.democracydocket.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Peoples-Executive-Order-2.pdf

https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU00/20260304/119001/HHRG-119-JU00-20260304-SD048-U48.pdf

https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/exclusive-read-the-draft-executive-emergency-order-for-trump-to-take-control-of-elections/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/02/26/trump-elections-executive-order-activists/

https://www.mediamatters.org/voter-fraud-and-suppression/election-deniers-have-reportedly-coordinated-trump-white-house-draft

https://www.mediamatters.org/voter-fraud-and-suppression/right-wing-figures-and-trump-allies-are-calling-trump-declare-national

https://www.mediamatters.org/voter-fraud-and-suppression/election-deniers-reach-fever-pitch-calling-national-emergency

https://www.lawfaremedia.org/article/in-case-of-emergency–the-dubious-legality-of-trump-allies-draft-eo

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/27/trump-voting-election-conspiracy-midterms

https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/read-the-laughable-legal-memo-behind-the-claim-that-trump-can-declare-a-national-voting-emergency/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/election-integrity/

https://apnews.com/article/6b9a3a0d2c010d98b7f526991901e114

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trumps-championing-debunked-vote-conspiracies-casts-shadow-over-midterms-2026-07-16/