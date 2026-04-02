DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
4d

He's failing .... not even remembering what goes into a taco. While a good write-up, I think you were a very easy grader on the rambling, monotone, often incoherent old man dithering with a lot of hate (or jealousy?) for Barack Obama... still!

I wish his cabinet could see how destructive he is for their futures,(plus all the rest of us!) and maybe that would motivate their drawing up the 25th Amendment to relieve him of this yoke upon his neck....

Thanks for getting this out to us!

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
4d

In short, it was a nothing burger served to the American public

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