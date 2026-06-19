DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
2h

It was painting the pool blue that led to the return of the algae. The dark surface helped the water get very warm in a DC summer. The much-warmer water was much more conducive to the growth of the algae. Dilbert's "solution" caused the problem.

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
2h

Are the ducks okay?

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