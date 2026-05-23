DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Judith Evans Grubbs's avatar
Judith Evans Grubbs
3h

I think the Ro Khanna post is the giveaway. It’s the Epstein papers. Thomas Massie said that he would spend the remainder of his term working to reveal the Epstein papers. That, and he well really doesn’t want to attend Don Jr’s wedding. What a complete jerk.

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S Malone's avatar
S Malone
3h

You really wonder if he's actually doing all of these, especially the ones with detailed graphics. In some cases, it's like he has a squad of half-intoxicated college students cranking them out and then he approves or disapproves prior to posting. The volume alone suggests there are others involved.

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