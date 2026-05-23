A Donald Trump social media spree is not normally news. It may be interesting in the way a car wreck is interesting. It may be revealing. It may be grotesque, funny, or exhausting. But by now, a burst of weird Trump posts on Truth Social is part of the background noise of American politics.

This one feels different.

Not necessarily because any single post tells us something definitive. The problem is the setting. Trump’s Saturday-morning posting spree came after a strange Friday night in which he abruptly returned to Washington, canceled or abandoned expected weekend plans, and said that “circumstances pertaining to Government” required him to remain at the White House. At the same time, CBS was reporting that the administration was preparing options for possible renewed strikes against Iran, while some military and intelligence officials were canceling Memorial Day weekend plans and updating recall rosters.

There is also a more mundane explanation available: rain. The East Coast is facing a wet Memorial Day weekend, and forecasts for the region called for a cool, soggy Saturday and Sunday — not exactly ideal golf weather.

So maybe the explanation is simple. Maybe Trump did not go to Bedminster because the weather was lousy. Maybe he stayed in Washington because the Iran situation required him to. Maybe both are true.

But then came the posts.

By Saturday morning, Trump was not using social media to calm speculation or project steadiness. He was posting a map of Iran covered by the American flag under the caption, “United States of the Middle East?” He posted a giant version of himself looming over Greenland with the words, “Hello, Greenland!” He posted a glowing missile-defense fantasy over the White House: “Golden Dome for the White House.” He posted “China Loves Trump,” showing himself surrounded by Chinese flag-waving admirers. He posted a grotesque AI-style attack on Rep. Ro Khanna. He also posted or reposted a video targeting Stephen Colbert.

In isolation, any one of these might be dismissed as another piece of Trumpian internet detritus. Taken together, and placed against the background of an abruptly altered presidential weekend, they look less like random noise and more like a window into the mood of the presidency at a tense moment.

The Friday Night Puzzle

The first thing to understand is that the online speculation did not begin with the memes. It began with the schedule.

Trump had been expected to spend at least part of the Memorial Day weekend away from Washington. Instead, he returned to the White House late Friday night. That alone was enough to get political Twitter moving. Presidential schedule changes always attract attention, but this one came with several extra complications.

There was the canceled or abandoned New Jersey weekend. There was the separate matter of Don Jr.’s wedding celebration, which Trump said he could not attend because of government business. And there was the larger atmosphere around Iran, with reports that U.S. officials were preparing for the possibility of renewed military action. The X trending summary captured the mood: Trump was staying in D.C. amid Iran strike considerations, after canceling a weekend at his New Jersey golf club and citing government duties, including Iran.

That does not make the speculation true in all its forms. X is often wrong, and late-night political speculation has a way of feeding on itself. But in this case, the speculation had something real underneath it. CBS had reported that the administration was preparing for the possibility of new strikes against Iran. Trump himself had recently said he was “an hour away” from resuming strikes before holding off.

That is why the schedule change drew attention. It was not just that Trump skipped golf. It was that he skipped golf while Washington was watching Iran.

The Weather Theory

There is also a perfectly plausible non-dramatic explanation for at least part of this.

The weather was bad.

A rainy, cool Memorial Day weekend was forecast across parts of the East Coast. That matters because Trump’s New Jersey weekend would presumably have centered on Bedminster and golf. Bad weather does not explain everything, but it explains something. It is entirely possible that a golf weekend became much less appealing once the forecast turned miserable.

This is where the story needs some caution. It would be easy to turn every schedule change into a five-alarm emergency. Sometimes rain is just rain. Sometimes a canceled golf weekend is just a canceled golf weekend.

But rain does not explain the Iran reporting. It does not explain why Trump himself pointed to government business. It does not explain the reported canceled plans among military and intelligence officials. And it does not explain the strange social media barrage that followed.

The most reasonable interpretation is not either/or. The weekend may have become unattractive for ordinary reasons and urgent for extraordinary ones.

Then Came the Spree

The Saturday posts are the part that turns this from a scheduling story into something stranger.

Here’s the image getting the most attemtion:

A map of the middle east with Iran as a US flag and the caption: “United States of the Middle East?” At another moment in American history, that single post would have produced days of diplomatic alarm. The president of the United States posted mock-annexation imagery of a country with which the United States is in an active confrontation.

Next, there’s this:

Trump looms over Greenland under the caption, “Hello, Greenland!” This was not random either. Trump has renewed his interest in Greenland, and the issue has been back in the news because of U.S. diplomatic moves there, local protests, and the administration’s continued insistence that Greenland matters to American security.

Then there was the “Golden Dome” image: a glowing shield over the White House, with satellites and streaking interceptors overhead.

The Independent has noted that Trump’s Greenland fixation and his Golden Dome missile-defense ambitions are linked in his own national-security thinking. Greenland, in this conception, is not just a territory Trump covets. It is part of his imagined defensive architecture.

That matters because three of the posts belong to the same mental universe: Iran, Greenland, Golden Dome. These are not merely jokes about Trump’s enemies. They are images of territorial ambition, military power, and futuristic defense fantasy.

Then came the other posts: “China Loves Trump,” a bizarre self-flattering image of Trump surrounded by Chinese flag-waving admirers;

then the Ro Khanna post, which called him a “lying sleazebag” and demanded that Fox News not allow him on the air; and the Colbert video, another blast of media-revenge content.

So the spree moved from imperial fantasy to missile-defense fantasy to authoritarian flattery to domestic political vengeance to media grievance.

And then this Colbert one, where Colbert is doing his monologue on his last show and an AI Donald Trump walks out and stuffs him into a dumpster.

That is a lot for one morning.

The Iran Post Is the Hardest to Laugh Off

The Iran image is the one that should not be lost in the general weirdness.

A president posting “United States of the Middle East?” over an image of Iran covered by the American flag is not normal political communication. It is especially not normal when the administration is reportedly considering renewed military strikes. Even if intended as a joke, it sends a message. If intended as pressure, it is reckless pressure. If intended as fantasy, it is worse.

The charitable interpretation is that Trump is using social media as part of his negotiating theater. He wants Iran to believe he is unpredictable. He wants adversaries to wonder what he might do. He wants to project dominance.

But there is a difference between strategic ambiguity and strategic incoherence. Posting a meme that appears to fantasize about absorbing Iran into an American empire is not a disciplined message. It gives adversaries propaganda material. It alarms allies. It makes it harder to tell where policy ends and impulse begins.

And that is the real problem.

The Story Is the Combination

Any single piece of this story can be explained away.

The golf weekend? Rain.

The return to Washington? Government business.

The Iran alert? Contingency planning.

The Truth Social posts? Trump being Trump.

But politics does not happen one isolated item at a time. The pieces landed together. First came the late-night schedule mystery. Then came the Iran reporting. Then came the bad-weather explanation. Then came the Saturday-morning social media spree, with Trump posting images of Iran under the American flag, himself towering over Greenland, and a missile shield glowing over the White House.

That is the story.

Not that Trump is definitely about to strike Iran. Not that every strange post is an official policy signal. Not that rain had nothing to do with the canceled weekend.

The story is that, in a moment when Americans were trying to figure out whether the president had stayed in Washington because of possible war planning, the president responded by posting imperial memes.

That may not tell us what happens next.

But it does tell us something about the atmosphere inside this presidency.

This does not feel like a quiet weekend.

MS Note: We’ll see if something actually happens this weekend — like new strikes on Iran, which would seem to be the most likely and the most supported by the available facts. We know for sure that some senior military had to cancel their plans and that, plus other signals, makes it clear that at a minimum the US military is making itself ready to strike Iran this weekend. The final order may or may not come. Trump’s canceled golf weekend, plus a week of setbacks and controversy, probably increase the chance he will do something. I’ll be watching closely. And so it goes. Have a great weekend. PS. I wish I could just ignore the “please subscribe” pitch but it’s necessary — really, if you can swing $60 once a year to help things along, it really does help make it possible to pursue this work in a serious way during serious times in our country. Please give it some thought. Thank you!

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