Donald Trump has a problem with Iran, and it is not only that the war keeps slipping away from him. It is that he keeps announcing the ending before the ending exists — and then, when the ending does not arrive, lurching back into threat, punishment, and bluster.

On Monday night, Trump once again told reporters that a deal with Iran was almost here. Not someday. Not after hard negotiations. Not after painful concessions by both sides. In “two or three days,” he said, the United States and Iran could have an agreement. The Strait of Hormuz would open “immediately upon signing.” Iran would be prevented from getting a nuclear weapon. The war would move toward resolution. Trump, once again, would be the man who solved the unsolvable.

By Wednesday morning, that claim had already collapsed into the familiar smoke of Trumpian overstatement. The United States had launched strikes against Iranian targets after Iran was blamed for downing a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran then fired missiles and drones toward American bases and allied countries in the region, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. There were no immediate reports of successful impacts, but the point was obvious enough: whatever was supposed to be happening in “two or three days” was not happening on Trump’s terms.

Then came the next phase, just as predictable as the first. Trump did not explain why a supposedly imminent deal had again failed to materialize. He did not offer a sober account of what had gone wrong in the negotiations or what Iran was demanding. Instead, he shifted into full bluster mode. Iran, he said, had “taken too long” to negotiate a deal and would now “pay the price.” He told Fox News he “may keep going” with strikes, including possible strikes on power plants and bridges, because Iranian negotiators were “tapping the United States along.”

And he posted this for emphasis:

That is the pattern in miniature: imminent breakthrough, sudden collapse, retaliatory violence, theatrical threat. Trump announces that diplomacy is nearly finished, then behaves as if the failure of diplomacy proves only that more force is needed. But the deeper story is more damaging to him. The repeated declarations that a deal is just around the corner have stopped making him look like a strongman. They increasingly make him look like a man Iran has learned how to manage.

The Timeline of Premature Triumph

The pattern is now impossible to miss. Trump does not merely say he wants a deal. He repeatedly says the deal is nearly done. He does not simply express optimism. He converts wishful thinking into public certainty. Then Iran refuses to perform the role he has assigned to it.

Since March, Trump has insisted over and over that Iran wants a deal, needs a deal, is begging for a deal, is very close to a deal, or has already negotiated the essential elements of a deal. On March 25, he said Iran wanted to “make a deal so badly.” The next day, he said Iran was “begging to make a deal.” In April, he said the two sides were “very far along” and needed only two weeks for the agreement to be finalized and consummated. In May, he said a deal had been “largely negotiated.” Then came the latest version: two or three days.

Each time, Trump presents Iran as if it is on the verge of surrendering to his pressure. Each time, the reality is more complicated, more stubborn, and less flattering to him.

Iran is under pressure. That much is obvious. Its economy has been battered. Its military has absorbed strikes. Its regional position is strained. The Strait of Hormuz crisis has raised the stakes for Tehran as well as Washington. Trump has also leaned heavily into the blockade, boasting that it is the most successful “in the history of Naval Warfare,” that “NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to,” and that Iran is “quickly becoming a FAILED NATION.” That is the kind of language Trump believes projects strength. But if the blockade were producing the political result he keeps promising, he would not need to keep promising that the result is almost here.

Pressure is not the same thing as capitulation. And if the last several months have shown anything, it is that Iran still believes it has leverage. That leverage may be dangerous. It may be reckless. It may come through escalation, delay, missile attacks, threats against shipping, attacks near the Strait, or regional proxies. But it is leverage all the same. Tehran appears to understand something Trump does not want to admit: the president needs the announcement of a deal almost as much as Iran needs relief from the pressure.

Iran Understands Trump’s Need

That creates an ugly dynamic. The more Trump publicly promises that a deal is nearly done, the more he exposes his own need for one, and the more he incentivizes Iran to deny him one. He turns diplomacy into a stage performance displaying his political and psychological needs. He gives Iran a preview of how badly he wants the curtain to fall. And when the breakthrough does not arrive, he is left looking less like the indispensable strongman than like a hapless wannabe salesman trying to close a buyer who keeps walking away.

This is the central failure of Trump’s approach. He thinks the performance of dominance is dominance. He thinks saying Iran is begging makes it so. He thinks announcing “final throes” creates the fact of finality. And when that performance fails, he reaches for a different performance: the angry threat, the punitive escalation, the declaration that the enemy is dead, finished, broke, humiliated, and about to pay.

But diplomacy does not work that way with a regime that has spent decades surviving pressure, sanctions, isolation, military threats, covert operations, and internal instability. Iran is no pushover. Iran may want a deal. It may even need one. But it plainly does not want just any deal. It wants sanctions relief. It wants its assets unfrozen. It wants a resolution of the Strait of Hormuz crisis on terms it can sell at home. It wants to preserve enough nuclear and regional leverage to claim it did not simply bow to Washington. And it knows Trump is politically invested in being able to declare victory.

That is why the simultaneous diplomatic and military signals matter. Even as Trump was saying Iran had taken too long and would pay the price, Qatari negotiators were reportedly arriving in Tehran to continue talks aimed at finalizing a U.S.-Iran agreement. That is not unusual in diplomacy; wars and negotiations often move together. But in Trump’s hands, the contradiction becomes more revealing. He wants to sound as if he is done waiting, while still needing the talks to produce the outcome he keeps promising.

Iran can see that. It can see the pressure. It can see the military risk. But it can also see the political need underneath Trump’s public language. Every time Trump says the deal is days away, he tells Tehran that he is not merely trying to reach an agreement. He is trying to rescue his own narrative.

The Strongman Who Keeps Getting Played

That is why the repeated “almost there” claims are so damaging. They do not make Trump look strong. They make him look available to be managed. A stronger president would be careful with public deadlines. A stronger president would not repeatedly tell the world that the other side is desperate unless he could prove it. A stronger president would understand that every failed prediction becomes useful intelligence for the adversary.

What Trump is telling Tehran, again and again, is that he is performing — for the markets, for his base, for Fox News, for his own mythology. He displays for all to see his psychological need to be seen as the man who forced Iran to bend. He needs the announcement, the signing, the claim of victory, the proof that only he could solve what others could not. That need does not strengthen his hand. It weakens it. And Iran knows it.

This does not mean Tehran is winning. But it does mean Iran has found a way to exploit Trump’s weakness for premature triumph. Let him announce the deal. Let him say the breakthrough is days away. Let him tell the world the Strait will open immediately. Then wait. Push. Escalate. Reassess. Demand more. Make him explain why the promise failed again.

The result is a president trapped inside his own rhetoric. He cannot admit the negotiations are hard, because that would undercut the image of effortless mastery. He cannot admit Iran has real demands, because that would contradict the claim that Tehran is begging. He cannot admit the deal is not close, because he has already told the country it is. So when the deal does not arrive, he must pivot to punishment. Iran took too long. Iran will pay the price. The strikes may continue. The bridges and power plants may be next.

That is not strategy. It is the sound of a president trying to cover the gap between what he wishfully and prematurely promised and what he has actually achieved.

The Deal That Always Arrives Tomorrow

At some point, this becomes self-humiliation. And it’s rich in irony. Trump’s strongman brand depends on the idea that adversaries fear him, respect him, and rush to accommodate him. But the Iran timeline tells a different story. Again and again, he has told the world that Tehran is on the brink of agreement. Again and again, Tehran has let him say it. And again and again, the promised breakthrough has failed to arrive.

The latest escalation only sharpens the point. If Trump’s pressure campaign were working the way he claims, the story today would be the final details of a deal. Instead, it is an Apache downed near the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, Iranian attacks aimed at American installations and regional allies, a tanker reportedly hit near the Strait, and a president threatening that he “may keep going.”

This is not the image of a president imposing his will. It is the image of a president advertising his need. And once an adversary knows how badly you need the deal, the deal gets harder to close.

And so it goes.

MS Note: The core idea of Deeper Look is not simply to react to the latest quote, the latest strike, the latest boast, or the latest apparent collapse of a promise Trump made two days earlier. The point is to slow the story down enough to see the pattern inside it — to understand what is actually happening beneath the surface of the news cycle. In this case, the pattern is a president who keeps proclaiming strength while revealing need, and an adversary that appears to understand that need better than he does.

That is the first principle here: don’t just chase the headline. Build the record. Follow the sequence. Test the claim against the facts. Then ask what the pattern tells us. That kind of independent analysis is what has gotten us this far together — so thank you for taking the journey with me. Paid support is what lets me keep doing this work quickly, seriously, and without waiting for the conventional wisdom to catch up. So thank you again to all our paid subscribers — you are the best! DL is growing; it is being noticed. And with your support, it can become the thing it really aspires to be - hard to ignore. Thank you!

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SOURCES

https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-trump-us-strikes-apache/

https://www.themirror.com/news/politics/trump-claims-iran-peace-deal-1877723

https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-ceasefire-hezbollah-israel-10-june-2026-b7ec462890f3c2afa12bd5c0672f2b6b

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/9/trump-warns-netanyahu-youll-be-on-your-own-if-attacks-on-iran-continue

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/26/as-trump-claims-us-winning-tehran-asserts-legal-right-over-hormuz-strait

https://www.cfr.org/articles/trump-secured-a-ceasefire-with-iran-will-it-last

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/may/23/trump-ceasefire-iran-strait-of-hormuz