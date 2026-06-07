DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Prof Sipwell's avatar
Prof Sipwell
6h

...... We all know he just couldn't stand that a (gasp!) Black guy got that very same concession YEARS ago, right?

Seriously, this orange turd is the oldest toddler on earth.

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
6h

Your best post in a while Michael........but I'm exhausted with all the conflicts happening in the world right now. There's a lot of intelligent commentary out there..........but, it's getting to be too much. I get emails from Dean Blundell that are very smart but good Gawd, I got home from a day in Portland last Wednesday and had 7 lengthy emails from Blundell's substack. And they were all very good but I have to wonder if it's good for me to spend so much time immersing myself in all of this . It's sorta like that 'grisly pileup that you just have to slow down for and check out.'

That may be why Deeper Look, as good as it is, is stalled out with new subscriptions......

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