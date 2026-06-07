As the Iran war reached the 100-day mark, President Donald J. Trump continued to make the case that a peace deal is near — and that he has obtained a substantial concession from the Iranians.

The concession? According to Trump, Iran has now accepted that it will not have nuclear weapons.

Asked on Meet the Press how close the United States is to a deal, Trump said, “I think we’re very close.” He then described the remaining disputes as relatively minor and pointed to what he portrayed as the central breakthrough: “They’ve conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons.”

But Iran has been making this basic promise for decades.

Iran has long denied that it seeks nuclear weapons. It is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, under which non-nuclear-weapon states commit not to manufacture or acquire nuclear weapons. And the very Obama-era nuclear agreement that Trump ripped up — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — opened with Iran reaffirming that “under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.”

So if Trump’s breakthrough is simply that Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons, then the breakthrough is not really a breakthrough. It is the old Iranian position, repackaged as a new Trump achievement.

The real deal, if there is one, will not be found in Iran repeating the words it has already said many times before. It will be found in the operational terms behind those words: enriched uranium, inspection access, enrichment limits, verification of damaged facilities, sanctions sequencing, frozen assets, and consequences for violation.

That is where the problem remains.

The Real Question Is Not the Promise. It Is Verification.

The key issue is not whether Iran will say it does not want a nuclear weapon. The key issue is whether Iran will accept the conditions necessary to make that promise meaningful.

That means, first, the enriched uranium. Reuters reports that the United States is now circulating a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency demanding that Iran provide detailed information about its bombed nuclear sites and enriched uranium stocks. The draft calls on Iran to provide “precise information” on nuclear material and safeguarded facilities, and to grant the IAEA the access it needs to verify that information “without delay.”

That is the hard part of the story. If the issue were merely whether Iran would promise not to build a bomb, there would be no need for an emergency push at the IAEA demanding access, accounting, and verification. The very existence of that draft resolution tells us that the United States still does not have the information it needs about Iran’s nuclear materials and damaged facilities.

Reuters also reports that much of Iran’s enriched uranium is believed to have survived the bombing campaign. The IAEA had previously estimated that Iran had 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, a short step from weapons-grade if further enriched. Trump says he wants that highly enriched uranium removed. But wanting it removed is not the same as having an enforceable agreement for how it will be located, secured, removed, diluted, destroyed, or verified.

That distinction should be the center of the story. A promise is rhetoric. Verification is policy. And right now, the verification problem appears unresolved.

Meanwhile, Iran Just Fired Ballistic Missiles at Israel For the First Time Since the Ceasefire

The most important breaking development is not only that Iran fired missiles at Israel. It is why Iran says it fired them. The IRGC says it targeted Ramat David Air Base because that base was used as a launch point for Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including Tyre, Nabatieh, and Beirut’s southern suburbs. Press TV, reflecting Iran’s official framing, described the strike as a direct response to Israeli “crimes in Lebanon” and said the air base was the “origin” of attacks on Lebanon.

That is significant because Trump said on Meet the Press that he is not demanding Lebanon be part of the short-term deal with Iran. But Iran’s missile strike suggests Tehran is doing exactly the opposite: forcing Lebanon into the deal whether Washington wants it there or not.

This is the central strategic problem. Washington wants a nuclear bargain. Iran wants the nuclear issue sanctions, assets, Hormuz, and Lebanon treated as connected. Israel wants freedom of action against Hezbollah. Hezbollah rejects any arrangement that leaves Israeli forces operating in Lebanon. And now Iran has shown that Israeli strikes in Lebanon can trigger direct Iranian fire on Israel.

That is not a stable path to peace. It is a regional war being temporarily managed through negotiations.

The War Has Not Gone Quiet. It Has Changed Shape.

Over the last week or so, the Iran war has not disappeared. It has shifted into a more complicated and dangerous phase: part negotiation, part ceasefire, part active conflict.

U.S. officials continue to say a temporary ceasefire is largely holding, but that claim now requires a very narrow definition of “holding.” Trump administration officials have defended recent U.S. strikes on Iran as defensive actions, even as talks continue. U.S. Central Command said it destroyed Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz and also struck coastal surveillance radar sites.

That is not a clean ceasefire. It is a ceasefire with live fire around the edges.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most dangerous pressure points. The Guardian reported that Tehran effectively closed the strait, at least to countries it deemed hostile, after the U.S. and Israel launched the war at the end of February, and that the United States imposed a counter-blockade of ships using Iranian ports on April 13. This is not a side issue. Hormuz is the economic artery of the crisis. Any deal that does not address shipping, energy flows, blockades, and Iran’s leverage over the strait is unlikely to stabilize the region.

So while Trump presents the nuclear promise as the headline, the broader battlefield tells a more complicated story. Iran’s nuclear program is one file. The Strait of Hormuz is another. Sanctions and frozen assets are another. U.S. bases in the Gulf are another. And Lebanon has now moved from background issue to central obstacle.

Lebanon Is Becoming the Test of Whether a Deal Is Real.

One of the most important developments in the last ten days is that Iran appears to be tying any broader understanding with Washington to Israel’s conduct in Lebanon. This is not just a matter of Western analysts connecting dots. Iranian and regional reporting have been framing Lebanon as a core part of the crisis.

Trump, however, said in the NBC interview that he is not demanding Lebanon be part of a short-term deal with Tehran. “I think they’d like to see it, but I’m not demanding,” he said. That sentence may prove more important than it first appears.

From Washington’s perspective, it may be useful to separate the nuclear file from Lebanon. From Iran’s perspective, that separation may be impossible. Tehran’s message is that the war cannot be compartmentalized: the nuclear talks, Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah, U.S. bases, sanctions, and maritime pressure are all part of the same regional contest.

That is why the latest Israeli strikes near Beirut matter so much. The Guardian reported that Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing at least two people and wounding twenty, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Iranian officials responded with direct threats. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, said Tehran would deliver a “decisive and painful response” to the Israeli attack, while Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said U.S. bases and Israeli assets in the region had become legitimate targets.

This is the strategic contradiction now facing Trump. He wants to claim progress toward a deal with Iran while Israel continues military operations in Lebanon that Iran says could blow up the talks. He wants to keep Lebanon outside the short-term deal, while Iran appears to be making Lebanon central to whether the deal can hold. He wants to present the nuclear promise as decisive, while the regional conflict is expanding beyond the nuclear file.

“No New Wars” Has Become “This Is Not an Endless War.”

There is also a political dimension that should not be missed. Trump campaigned for years as the president who started “no new wars.” Now, according to AP, he is defending the Iran war by saying he never guaranteed there would be no wars. “First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war,” Trump said in the same NBC interview. He added: “I don’t like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We’ve been doing this for three months.”

That is a remarkable shift. The claim is no longer that Trump avoids new wars. The claim is that this war is acceptable because it is not endless — or at least not yet.

But three months into a regional war involving Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Hezbollah, U.S. bases, the Strait of Hormuz, energy markets, and nuclear facilities, the burden is not on skeptics to prove that the war could become open-ended. The burden is on Trump to show that he has a real exit ramp.

A recycled Iranian promise is not an exit ramp.

What Would Actually Matter

The real questions are practical and specific. And there are a lot of them. Will Iran account for the enriched uranium that survived the bombing campaign? Will the IAEA regain meaningful access to nuclear sites and materials? Will Iran cap enrichment, dilute or remove its 60% uranium, and accept verification that is more than symbolic? Will there be consequences if Iran limits access again? Will the United States lift sanctions only after compliance, or will Iran receive concessions up front? Will frozen assets be released, and under what conditions? Will the Strait of Hormuz reopen? Will Israel be restrained in Lebanon? Will Iran treat Lebanon as part of the same deal, even if Trump does not?

Those are the real tests. Not whether Iran can be induced to repeat the words it has already spoken for decades.

Trump is trying to turn Iran’s old promise into a new headline. But the facts underneath the headline remain unsettled. The IAEA still wants access and accounting. The United States is still threatening military action. Iran is still threatening U.S. and Israeli targets. Israel is still striking Lebanon. The Strait of Hormuz remains militarized. And the supposed ceasefire is being tested almost daily.

The promise is old.

The war is current.

And the deal, if it exists, is still unproven.

MS Note: It’s been awhile since we did an Iran Update — the 100 day mark is a good time for a reset. Hopefully for analysis above is helpful. At a minimum it should be very, very clear to everyone who’s paying attention that Iran promising they are not seeking nuclear weapons is not an achievement. It didn’t take a war to get them to say that — they’ve been saying it for decades.

A word about subscriptions. The lull I’ve spoken about previously continues, even as our engagement level seems to have gone up. I’m not quite sure what to do about it, but if you’re out there and have had the impulse to upgrade to paid, but have not acted — now would be a good time. Like any other enterprise, growth helps make the product better, and here on substack growth is primarily measured in paid subscribers. If you can swing it, now would be a good time. Thank you!

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-he-would-not-unfreeze-irans-assets-ahead-before-deal-is-done-2026-06-07/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-resolution-text-iaea-demands-iran-open-up-sites-uranium-stocks-2026-06-07/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-eyes-iranian-assets-gulf-allies-reconstruction-source-says-2026-06-06/

https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2026/6/7/iran-fires-missiles-at-israel-after-beirut-attack-crossed-all-red-lines

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/06/07/770023/Ramat-David-airbase-origin-of-attacks-on-Lebanon-hit-by-ballistic-missiles-IRGC

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jun/07/israel-escalates-war-hezbollah-airstrikes-beirut

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/jun/07/israel-lebanon-southern-beirut-hezbollah-idf-ceasefire-iran-latest-news-updates

https://apnews.com/article/28d80744e192ae0d5cce73a5a08af906

https://apnews.com/article/a0517d4d0f0d38abd8d403b42ef5da0e

https://www.ft.com/content/a312b725-8921-415a-a9da-c8f6836f5459

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/07/us/politics/trump-iran-nuclear-promise.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/07/world/middleeast/iran-israel-missiles-lebanon.html