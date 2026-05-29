DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
1hEdited

Once again, Michael, you prove the value of the independent media, since the over-educated, under-intelligent, otherwise-unemployable upper middle class trust fund babies of the DC Press Corpse are incapable of finding their ass with both hands on a clear day with a four hour advance notice.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1h

Trump admitted to Iran that his pronouncements are meant for internal consumption, to placate and motivate the base (and the stock market)

Trump says there is a deal, the media fog horn amplifies it., Iran says Bull shit, There is no deal, except the one we put on the table and Netanyahu nixes the Iranian deal.

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